These Picks From Gymshark's Extra 30% Off Sale Are Worth Their Weight: $14 Tanks, $26 Leggings & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With the weather getting warmer and the sun staying out for longer, it feels like the perfect time to get moving. Whether you're serving an ace on the tennis courts, exploring the nature trails, or hitting up your gym for a good ol' sweat sesh, there's no shortage of ways to get your daily steps in while getting those endorphins flowing.
Of course, what better way to get yourself extra-motivated than to suit yourself up in the cutest 'fits? Not to mention, save some major dollars while your'e at it? If you're looking to check all of the above boxes, you need to head over to Gymshark ASAP. The fan-fave activewear brand is currently having an extra 30% off all sale styles — we're talking $14 tank tops, $26 leggings & so many more versatile essentials. All you need to do to score these unbeatable savings is use promo code SPRING-EXTRA-30 at checkout.
We'd love to stay and chat, but we've all got some shopping to do stat!
Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings
Whether you're hitting the gym for an intense sweat sesh or running some casual errands, these essential leggings will keep up with you every step of the way. They're designed with sweat-wicking technology, seamless stitching, and a supportive ribbed waistband that won't fold every time you squat or bend.
Sport Dress
Sporty meets chic with the Sport Dress that's as cute as it is comfy. Featuring a scoop neck and racerback cut with an A-line silhouette, the dress comes with an all-in-one inner lining that's also fitted with a built-in underbust shelf. Oh, and it has pockets!
Cotton Rib Midi Tank
This versatile tank top is a must-have for any wardrobe. The stretchy, slim fit is made to seamlessly move with you, and it comes in five universally flattering colors (with the current sale, this is the perfect time to stock up!).
Legacy Joggers
From your heaviest leg days to chillest rest days, these Legacy Joggers are sure to be a regular staple in your outfit rotation. It's made with multiple pockets for easy storage, along with an elasticated waist & cuffs for optimal comfort.
Sleek Backpack Roll Top
This multifacteted backpack is equally practical and chic, from the sleek, water-resistant finish PU finish to the roll top closure, zip laptop compartment, and side water bottle pockets. It's also fitted with a pocket at the base to store your wet items or shoes, and it comes in three different colors.
Elevate Leggings
Elevate your workouts with these fan-favorite leggings. They're made from buttery-soft fabric that's both supportive & stretchy for unrestricted movement, and they also come with sweat-wicking capabilities. Plus, they're designed without a front seam, which means less worrying on your end when it comes to that accidental camel toe.
Rest Day Cotton Contour Pullover
This isn't just your standard pullover sweater — it's a whole lot better. It's styled with a relaxed silhouette and made with batwing sleeves, unique seam lines, and a deep rib hemming for an everyday, elevated look.
Premium Lifestyle Shoulder Bag
Add a bit of trendy, sophisticated style to your everyday with the Lifestyle Shoulder Bag. Crafted with a sleek exterior, the bag features a small zipped front pocket and zipped main pocket that provide plenty of room for all your daily essentials.
Lifting Lightweight 1/4 Zip Pullover
This zip pullover made be lightweight, but don't let that fool you — it can handle all of your heaviest weights and lifts. It's made with a kangaroo pocket for storing your stuff, an adjustable drawcord for finding your perfect fit, and a 1/4 zip neckline for easy mobility.
Running 2-in-1 Shorts
Take your training sessions to the next level with these two-in-one shorts. Featuring a high-waisted fit, the dual shorts feature an internal waist drawcord, a lightweight woven outer layer, and innovative sweat-wicking technology.
Ponytail Cap
We tip our hats to whoever came up with this ponytail cap design. Available in four stylish colors, the hat is made from sweat-wicking fabric and features a lightweight curved peak with a back elastic wrap opening for your ponytail to easily slip through.
Speaking of can't-miss deals, check out these stylish finds under $30 from Madewell's sale section, which includes savings up to 77% off!