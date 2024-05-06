Kourtney Kardashian Shares Postpartum Struggles After Return to Work

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gets Candid About Returning to Work 3 Months Postpartum

Kourtney Kardashian is just trying to keep up with it all.

Six months after welcoming baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker, the reality star shared how she felt about her return to work—which included a photoshoot to promote the fifth season of The Kardashians.

"I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there's lots and lots of people watching me all day," Kourtney wrote on Instagram May 4. "And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas."

However, the Poosh founder—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick—decided to change her perspective.

"But something I've been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!" she continued. "I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I've been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"