Kourtney Kardashian Shares Postpartum Struggles After Return to Work

Kourtney Kardashian is just trying to keep up with it all.
Six months after welcoming baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker with husband Travis Barker, the reality star shared how she felt about her return to work—which included a photoshoot to promote the fifth season of The Kardashians.
"I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there's lots and lots of people watching me all day," Kourtney wrote on Instagram May 4. "And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it's not the same when I'm covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas."
However, the Poosh founder—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick—decided to change her perspective.
"But something I've been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!" she continued. "I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I've been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"
This isn't the first time Kourtney has gotten candid with fans about her postpartum journey. Last month, she penned an open letter to her fellow "new mommies" about her relationship with her body.
"Your body is beautiful at all stages," the 45-year-old wrote in an April Instagram Stories message. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it."
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she added. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is too beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too ;)."
Since Rocky joined the family—which also includes Travis' son Landon Barker, 20, daughter Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler—Kourtney has offered glimpses into their world through photos that shield his face. And fans will just have to stay tuned to see if he appears on The Kardashians. As Kourtney told Vanity Fair Italia in October, "Travis and I haven't yet talked about whether and how much to show the baby."
