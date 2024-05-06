Why Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt Relinquished Her Title

Watch : Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022

Noelia Voigt has taken off her crown for good.

The 24-year-old announced she was resigning from her role as Miss USA 2023 to focus on her mental health.

"I realize this may come as a large shock to many," Noelia captioned in a May 6 Instagram post. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you's to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter."

The former Miss Utah, who was crowned Miss USA in September, reflected on the "very tough" decision to step away from the title.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," she explained. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves."

Noelia became the first Venezuelan American to hold the title—and it's an honor not lost on her. "Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," she noted of her seven-year pageant journey. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today."