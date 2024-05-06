Why Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt Relinquished Her Title

Noelia Voigt has taken off her crown for good.
The 24-year-old announced she was resigning from her role as Miss USA 2023 to focus on her mental health.
"I realize this may come as a large shock to many," Noelia captioned in a May 6 Instagram post. "Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you's to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter."
The former Miss Utah, who was crowned Miss USA in September, reflected on the "very tough" decision to step away from the title.
"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," she explained. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves."
Noelia became the first Venezuelan American to hold the title—and it's an honor not lost on her. "Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," she noted of her seven-year pageant journey. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today."
"Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream, and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage," Noelia continued. "Deep down, I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain."
Following the news, Noelia has received support from the Miss USA organization, including pageant director Shanna Moakler, who commended the model for her decision.
"I am so proud of the young woman that you are," Shanna wrote in the comments. "I'm so honored that I was able to be a part of your journey. I know this decision wasn't easy for you, but I know you know I will always support you, be there for you. You are my family and you're someone I greatly admire."
Following Noelia's announcement, the Miss USA Organization shared how it plans to find a successor.
"We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt's decision to step down from her duties," the statement explained. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."