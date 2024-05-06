You’ll Flip for Shawn Johnson East’s Mother’s Day Advice Gift Recs, Including Must-Haves for Every Mom

We included these products chosen by Shawn Johnson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Shawn is a paid spokesperson for Hallmark. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The clock is ticking. Mother's Day will be here soon, and if you're still on the lookout for the perfect gold medal gift, then you're in luck. We spoke with Olympic gymnast, and mom of 3, Shawn Johnson East about the best ways to champion new moms and the must-haves that every mom needs in her bag, including her go-to red lipstick. So, if you're looking for ideas, you're in the right place.
Take it from Shawn, "Sometimes all mama needs is a little time for herself." Especially if you're a new mom. Her number one piece of advice for the moms celebrating their first Mother's Day on Sunday is, "Ask for help when you need it. Try to do 1 thing for yourself each day. Whether that be taking a shower or a walk or a 10 minute break. You deserve it."
But when it comes to gifts, Shawn loves, "hug & kiss from my kids," or just something that's going to help the house "not smell like diaper cream all day haha." From pop up cards to a mug that will "keep mama's coffee hot," these presents are perfect for new moms, moms-to-be, and really any mom or mom figure out there. Because when it comes down to it, all of these gifts earn a perfect 10, so keep scrolling and start adding to cart. Mother's Day will be here shortly and you want to earn that favorite child award before it's too late.
Hallmark Paper Wonder Displayable Pop Up Mothers Day Card for Mom (Daisy Bouquet)
If Shawn only had 2 days to get a gift, she'd order a Hallmark card from Amazon Prime. But not just any card, this super cute pop up card that features a bouquet of daisies. The flowers can last mom longer than real flowers and it folds easily for her to store it away for next year. And if your mom isn't into daisies, check out the other cute Hallmark options.
Restore 2
Moms don't always get a great amount of rest, but with the Hatch Restore 2, the quality of that sleep can get a little better. Recommended by Shawn, the Hatch wakes you up with a gentle, natural sunrise alarm and puts you to sleep with soothing sounds. It's also a bedside clock and light, and may just be the sound machine of your dreams.
Ember Mug 2
To "to keep mama's coffee hot!" Shawn recommends the Ember Mug 2. The smart mug allows you to set your exact drinking temperature and keep it that way for up to 80 minutes.
SABINE 1/2-INCH BLOCK INITIAL ENGRAVED MEDAL NECKLACE
Use code VIPMOM to score 20% off this initial necklace for Mother's Day. It's another Shawn Johnson East recommendation, and it's so chic and stackable.
Vanilla Stripe Short Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set
Every mom needs a comfy pair of pajamas. This soft modal set from Shawn's fellow influencer and friend Mallory Ervin is a must-have for any Mother's Day.
WOODLAND ROSE CANDLE
When it comes to gifts she's received, Shawn reports, "Honestly candles always do the trick for me. We are always burning them throughout the day. We love a local company here, Ranger Station. it just makes the home feel more homey and not smell like diaper cream all day haha."
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray, 3-pack
One item that Shawn always keeps in her bag as a mom, is hand sanitizer. Keep the mom in your life stocked up with this 3-pack of Touchland hand sprays. They don't dry out your hands, they smell amazing, are so easy to throw in your bag, and they're beloved by celebs and TikTok.
Super-Plush Robe
"A comfy robe. There is nothing better than a good robe!" This super soft and plush Brooklinen robe is made of 100% Turkish cotton and features pockets and a tie waist. It's sooo luxe and 25% off.
Ugg Womens Tazz Slipper
Shawn's go-to comfy shoes are the UGG Tazz slides (which we've been talking about for a while). These platform slippers come in 7 colors and they're perfect for wearing around the house or running out for a quick errand.
MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick
Shawn's go-to lip color (including red) is any shade of Merit lipstick. There are 8 available hues, all with a satin finish and the soothing, silkiness of a lip balm.
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion
Or maybe you want to gift the mom in your life Shawn's summertime essential, "SUNSCREEN!" She adds, "Put on sunscreen every day. Please." Backed by over 22,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this Sun Bum bestseller offers UVA/UVB protection and is packed with Vitamin E.
Searching for more Mother's Day gift ideas? Then check out these Kate Spade bags that all moms love.