You’ll Flip for Shawn Johnson East’s Mother’s Day Advice Gift Recs, Including Must-Haves for Every Mom

The clock is ticking. Mother's Day will be here soon, and if you're still on the lookout for the perfect gold medal gift, then you're in luck. We spoke with Olympic gymnast, and mom of 3, Shawn Johnson East about the best ways to champion new moms and the must-haves that every mom needs in her bag, including her go-to red lipstick. So, if you're looking for ideas, you're in the right place.

Take it from Shawn, "Sometimes all mama needs is a little time for herself." Especially if you're a new mom. Her number one piece of advice for the moms celebrating their first Mother's Day on Sunday is, "Ask for help when you need it. Try to do 1 thing for yourself each day. Whether that be taking a shower or a walk or a 10 minute break. You deserve it."

But when it comes to gifts, Shawn loves, "hug & kiss from my kids," or just something that's going to help the house "not smell like diaper cream all day haha." From pop up cards to a mug that will "keep mama's coffee hot," these presents are perfect for new moms, moms-to-be, and really any mom or mom figure out there. Because when it comes down to it, all of these gifts earn a perfect 10, so keep scrolling and start adding to cart. Mother's Day will be here shortly and you want to earn that favorite child award before it's too late.