Tom Cruise Poses For Photo With Kids Bella and Connor for First Time in Nearly 15 Years

Tom Cruise was seen spending some quality time with kids Isabella “Bella” Kidman and Connor Cruise, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. It’s the trio’s first public outing in 14 years.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 06, 2024 6:28 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesNicole KidmanTom CruiseParenthoodCeleb KidsKidsCelebritiesConnor Cruise
Watch: Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Posts Rare Selfie

This family moment will take your breath away.

Tom Cruise made his first outing with his eldest children Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, in nearly 15 years last December when the trio saw the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers. 

And in true pics or it didn't happen fashion, they commemorated the NHL game by posing for a group photo, which also included former NFL player Derrick Brooks.

It's a rare glimpse into Tom's family's time as both Bella and Connor—whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman—prefer to remain out of the public eye. In fact, the last time the three were seen publicly together was in 2009 when they attended a soccer game in Los Angeles. 

Both Connor and Bella also tend to keep a low profile on social media, with the artist sharing an occasional selfie amid her work. As for Connor, he last shared a selfie in June while with his pals in Florida.

However, over the years, Tom—who is also dad to Suri Cruise, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes—and Connor have attended sporting events together, cheering on Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Maryland Terrapins.

But it's no surprise that Connor and Bella prefer to stay out of the limelight, as Nicole and Tom agreed it was best for the kids since they were young.

Derrick Brooks/Instagram

"I'm very private about all that," the Moulin Rouge actress—who is also mom to daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 15, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13, with husband Keith Urban—told Australian outlet Who in 2018. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

Keep reading to see more glimpses of Bella and Connor over the years.

Derrick Brooks/Instagram

Say Cheese!

Tom, Bella and Connor pose with former NFL player Derrick Brooks when they saw the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers.

Instagram
Teeing Up

Connor is seen golfing with friends in June 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Time to Tee Up Again

Connor goes golfing in April 2023.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Big Catch

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2019.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Diesel
In Style

Connor attends the Diesel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Instagram / Bella Kidman Cruise
Selfie Time

Bella appears in a 2021 selfie.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Babies!

Connor shared this childhood pic of himself with Bella on Instagram in 2019, writing, "Day 1 homies."

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Throwback Pic

"Throwback time," Connor captioned this childhood pic of himself and Bella, which he shared on Instagram in 2016.

Instagram / Connor Cruise
Connor the Fisherman

Connor appears on a fishing trip in 2018.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Party Time

Connor appears at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Tom Briglia / Getty Images
Happy Birthday, Connor

Connor celebrates his 21st birthday at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City New Jersey in February 2016.

Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images
Connor the DJ

Connor DJs in the booth at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco in January 2016.

Mike Carlson / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at NCAA Women's Final Four

Tom and Connor watch the Maryland Terrapins play against the Connecticut Huskies during the NCAA Women's Final Four Semifinal at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida in April 2015.

Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Down Under

Connor attends the Emirates marquee during Stakes Day at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia in November 2013.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Father-Son Outing at Dodger Stadium

Tom and Connor attend Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in October 2013.

Tiffany Rose / WireImage
Connor & Bella

The siblings appear at Connor's 17th birthday party benefiting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, at the Hyde lounge at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in January 2012.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Courtside Seats

Tom, Connor and Jeffrey Katzenberg attend an NBA game between the New Orleans Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in March 2011.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Dodgers

Tom and Connor attend a game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in June 2010.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Go Lakers

Tom and Connor attend Game Two of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2010 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles in May 2010.

