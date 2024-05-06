Tom Cruise Poses For Photo With Kids Bella and Connor for First Time in Nearly 15 Years

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Posts Rare Selfie

This family moment will take your breath away.

Tom Cruise made his first outing with his eldest children Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, in nearly 15 years last December when the trio saw the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers.

And in true pics or it didn't happen fashion, they commemorated the NHL game by posing for a group photo, which also included former NFL player Derrick Brooks.

It's a rare glimpse into Tom's family's time as both Bella and Connor—whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman—prefer to remain out of the public eye. In fact, the last time the three were seen publicly together was in 2009 when they attended a soccer game in Los Angeles.

Both Connor and Bella also tend to keep a low profile on social media, with the artist sharing an occasional selfie amid her work. As for Connor, he last shared a selfie in June while with his pals in Florida.