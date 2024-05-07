Pamela Anderson Ends Makeup-Free Streak With Eye-Catching 2024 Met Gala Debut

Watch : Met Gala's Most Outrageous Moments: Katy Perry, Cardi B, Zendaya and More!

There's no better time than the 2024 Met Gala to go all-out when it comes to glam.

That's why it's no surprise Pamela Anderson opted to break her make-up free streak of red carpet appearances while making her debut on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York City on May 6. (See all the stars who showed out for the 2024 Met Gala here.)

For the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" event, the Baywatch alum rocked a stunning, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with a Noel Stewart faux leather headpiece to keep with the "Garden of Time" theme. Along with the ensemble, she styled her hair in a wavy updo and wore a glowy, fresh-faced makeup look created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. And to finish off the look, the 56-year-old adorned herself in a pink-and-white lab-grown diamond necklace by Pandora.

Prior to the Met Gala, Pamela—who shares kids Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 26, with ex Tommy Lee—had been choosing to go makeup-free for public appearances as far back as January 2023, when she released her memoir, Love, Pamela. Since then, she's earned tons of praise for trading contour and blush for bare skin while shooting ad campaigns and attending events like 2024's Paris Fashion Week.