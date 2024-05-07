Pamela Anderson Ends Makeup-Free Streak With Eye-Catching 2024 Met Gala Debut

For the 2024 Met Gala, Pamela Anderson opted to end her trend of going bare-faced on the red carpet, making her debut at the May 6 event in New York City with a glowy pink makeup look.

There's no better time than the 2024 Met Gala to go all-out when it comes to glam. 

That's why it's no surprise Pamela Anderson opted to break her make-up free streak of red carpet appearances while making her debut on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York City on May 6. (See all the stars who showed out for the 2024 Met Gala here.)

For the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" event, the Baywatch alum rocked a stunning, off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown with a Noel Stewart faux leather headpiece to keep with the "Garden of Time" theme. Along with the ensemble, she styled her hair in a wavy updo and wore a glowy, fresh-faced makeup look created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. And to finish off the look, the 56-year-old adorned herself in a pink-and-white lab-grown diamond necklace by Pandora.

Prior to the Met Gala, Pamela—who shares kids Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 26, with ex Tommy Lee—had been choosing to go makeup-free for public appearances as far back as January 2023, when she released her memoir, Love, Pamela. Since then, she's earned tons of praise for trading contour and blush for bare skin while shooting ad campaigns and attending events like 2024's Paris Fashion Week

Met Gala: Best Dressed Stars

But for the Barb Wire star, the choice to show off her natural complexion was only about trying something "freeing and fun, and a little rebellious too."

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks," Pamela told Elle in an interview published in August 2023, "and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing."

Noting that the move comes from being in a "good place," she added, "I feel rooted for. I feel good."

To see every star's stunning look on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, keep reading...

