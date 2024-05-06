How Chris Hemsworth Found Out He Was Co-Chairing the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala’s Best Dressed Men: Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny & More of Our Favorite Fellas!

When Anna Wintour calls, Chris Hemsworth answers.

The Thor star revealed that he found out he would be a co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya after getting a personal phone call from the Vogue editor-in-chief. (Keep reading for all the stars who accepted invitations to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps here.)

Chris exclusively told Live from E! May 6, "My agent said she was gonna call."

Chris—who arrived at the annual New York City ball with his wife Elsa Pataky by his side—went on to admit that he "didn't know much about the Met Gala" at the time. In fact, he revealed that Anna later made a joke about his personal style over the years.

"She made a reference last night at dinner," the Marvel alum continued, "to me wearing flip-flops on one of my first red carpets back in Australia. And the interesting thing was that was me making an effort." (For more from Chris, tune into Live From E! at 6 p.m.)