Exclusive

How Chris Hemsworth Found Out He Was Co-Chairing the 2024 Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he received a personal phone call from Anna Wintour when asked to co-chair the 2024 Met Gala during an exclusive interview with Live from E!.

When Anna Wintour calls, Chris Hemsworth answers. 

The Thor star revealed that he found out he would be a co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya after getting a personal phone call from the Vogue editor-in-chief. (Keep reading for all the stars who accepted invitations to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps here.) 

Chris exclusively told Live from E! May 6, "My agent said she was gonna call." 

Chris—who arrived at the annual New York City ball with his wife Elsa Pataky by his side—went on to admit that he "didn't know much about the Met Gala" at the time. In fact, he revealed that Anna later made a joke about his personal style over the years. 

"She made a reference last night at dinner," the Marvel alum continued, "to me wearing flip-flops on one of my first red carpets back in Australia. And the interesting thing was that was me making an effort." (For more from Chris, tune into Live From E! at 6 p.m.)

But Chris certainly didn't opt for flip-flops this time around. For the "Garden of Time"-themed event, the Extraction actor, instead, opted for a sleek, beige Tom Ford suit with a white button-down underneath. He paired the ensemble with black square-toe boots and accessorized with a two-toned watch and silver rings. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And while the 40-year-old made sure to show off for his date night with Elsa, who came clad in a sparkly long-sleeved dress and gold crown, at least three people won't see his fashion-forward moment: their daughter India Rose, 11, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9. 

Chris admitted, "I didn't send them a photo," before Elsa added, "They're sleeping."

Keep reading for more stars who came dressed to impress at the 2024 Met Gala: 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Teyana Taylor

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jamie Dornan

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

James Corden & Julia Carey

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

