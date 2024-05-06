How Chris Hemsworth Found Out He Was Co-Chairing the 2024 Met Gala

When Anna Wintour calls, Chris Hemsworth answers.
The Thor star revealed that he found out he would be a co-chair at the 2024 Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya after getting a personal phone call from the Vogue editor-in-chief. (Keep reading for all the stars who accepted invitations to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps here.)
Chris exclusively told Live from E! May 6, "My agent said she was gonna call."
Chris—who arrived at the annual New York City ball with his wife Elsa Pataky by his side—went on to admit that he "didn't know much about the Met Gala" at the time. In fact, he revealed that Anna later made a joke about his personal style over the years.
"She made a reference last night at dinner," the Marvel alum continued, "to me wearing flip-flops on one of my first red carpets back in Australia. And the interesting thing was that was me making an effort." (For more from Chris, tune into Live From E! at 6 p.m.)
But Chris certainly didn't opt for flip-flops this time around. For the "Garden of Time"-themed event, the Extraction actor, instead, opted for a sleek, beige Tom Ford suit with a white button-down underneath. He paired the ensemble with black square-toe boots and accessorized with a two-toned watch and silver rings.
And while the 40-year-old made sure to show off for his date night with Elsa, who came clad in a sparkly long-sleeved dress and gold crown, at least three people won't see his fashion-forward moment: their daughter India Rose, 11, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9.
Chris admitted, "I didn't send them a photo," before Elsa added, "They're sleeping."
