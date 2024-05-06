Calling All Sleeping Beauties: These Products Transform Your Skin Overnight

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Once upon a dream, our skin was as clear as the blue skies of spring. In real life though, it seems that we require a strict, multi-step daily beauty regimen in order to achieve an effortless look that looks like our skin but better. From meticulously keeping tabs on the latest trending beauty products to persistently cleaning our gua shas & jade rollers to minimize any chances of breaking out, it can become overwhelming trying to figure out the equation for perfect skin. Sometimes, it's best to keep things simple, like making sure we get sufficient beauty sleep.
Sleep is the perfect time to clear up blemishes, soothe and calm redness, hydrate dry skin & beyond. To help you take advantage of every minute you spend in dreamland, we rounded up the best, top-rated products to add to your nightly skincare routine so you can wake up looking & feeling your absolute best.
Scroll below for the best skincare products to use to sleep your way to better skin (not to mention, it's the perfect excuse to hit that snooze button one more time).
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
At 72% off, this Estee Lauder night repair complex is an immediate add-to-cart situation. It can fight multiple signs of aging, and give you smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin overnight. Just apply before your moisturizer in the AM and PM.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Give your teeth that "pearly white" shine with this popular Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen. After you finish your nighttime oral care routine, just click the pen, apply a layer onto your teeth, catch some zzz's, and brush your teeth in the morning for a brighter smile.
Etude House SoonJung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream
Made to hydrate & soothe even the most sensitive, irritated skin, this highly rated protective cream from K-beauty brand Etude House will have you waking up with a baby-smooth face. Its pH-balanced formula includes nourishing ingredients like panthenol and madecassoside, and over 10,000 Amazon shoppers bought this in just the past month alone.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, 36 Count
These pimple patches have over 123,900 5-star reviews on Amazon. The medical-grade hydrocolloid in the patches extracts build-up in your pores. The brand says you'll see results in 6-8 hours, so they're perfect to wear during your next beauty sleep.
Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream
This concentrated cream will hydrate your skin and reinforce your skin barrier overnight. It uses plant-derived ceramides to help fortify your skin's defense system, and it delivers potent hydration lasting up to 100 hours, according to the brand. In other words, it works long after you drift off to and return from dreamland every night.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Here's a hydrating mask you won't have to wash off, so you can put it on right before you go to sleep. Niacinamide, Glycerin and Hyaluronic Acid in this mask work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores, hydrate, brighten and plump the skin. You'll wake up with baby-soft skin.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant
Another skincare trend that's loved by TikTok is slugging which involves covering your face in Aquaphor as the last step in your routine before you go to sleep to seal in your skin's moisture and skincare products. If you think Aquaphor will be too heavy for your skin, Aquaphor also works as a great overnight eye and lip cream.
Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Cream
As one of the OG K-beauty brands, Innisfree is widely beloved for its green tea-infused skincare line — including this green tea cream that's also packed with five types of hyaluronic acid. It provides deep hydration to your skin, so you can sleep your way to a healthy, glowing complexion that radiates from within.
Primera Youth Radiance Vitatinol Serum
Primera's Youth Radiance serum uses an innovative combination of vitamin C and retinol to help tackle a variety of skin concerns like dullness, pores, wrinkles, and elasticity. One Amazon shopper raved, "The glow is real! I'm often allergic or sensitive to skin products but not this. My skin is glowing and hydrated."
FactorFive Regenerative Serum with Stem Cell Growth Factors
This bestselling FactorFive serum combines human stem cell-derived growth factors with copper peptides to help target the five signs of aging: wrinkles, sun spots, skin laxity, thickness, and uneven texture. In other words, it's Fountain of Youth-esque skincare magic in a bottle.
Weleda Face Care Plumping Night Cream
Give your skin some elasticity and extra firmness while you sleep with Weleda's Plumping Night Cream. Packed with nourishing ingredients like pomegranate seed oil, shea butter, maca root peptides, and olive leaf extract, you can wake up with plumper skin and a more radiant complexion.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
You've probably seen this lip mask all over your FYP if you're on TikTok. Laneige says this product will soothe and moisturize your lips while you sleep, but it smells so yummy, you'll want to wear it all day long. It also comes in four other scents.
Evidence Skincare (ESK) Ageless: Microneedles Patch, 4-Pack
This microneedles patch was designed for the under eye area or anywhere else you experience fine lines and wrinkles. Each patch contains thousands of hyaluronic acid microneedles embedded with Retinal, Niacinamide and more. These ingredients work in your sleep to promote collagen growth and improve skin cell turnover.
Starface Hydro-Stars Starter Pack, 32 Count
Sleep your blemishes away with these pimple patches. The stars are so cute, you'll want to keep them on all morning.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
This Mario Badescu drying lotion works over night to clear out pores and get rid of breakouts. The brand says that the salicyclic acid, sulfur and zinc oxide in this product work together to absorb excess oil and unclog pores.
Neutrogena Rapid Clear Stubborn Acne Spot Treatment Gel
This spot treatment gel has over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's only $9.
Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment
This serum has over 133,000 "loves" on Sephora. Japanese Indigo Extract soothes redness and dry patches while Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides hydrate and Mondo Grass Root balances skin's microbiome to make it more radiant.
Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots, 20 dots
Say peace out to any break outs while you sleep, and wake up with clearer skin with these acne healing dots.
Looking for more must-have makeup & skincare? Treat yourself with the top 28 trending beauty products on Amazon, with picks starting at just $1!