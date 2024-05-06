You Won't Regret Shopping These Hidden Free People Deals Which Are Up To 56% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to getting dressed during summer, we want bold florals, elevated basics, and beachy accessories. If that's also your vibe, then there's no better place to shop than at Free People. They have all of the styles you need to achieve a boho chic look this summer, from flowy dresses to beaded jewelry and crochet tote bags. However, Free People has the tendency to be a tad bit pricey at times, which is why it's always best to start by shopping their sale section. Lucky for you, there so many hidden gems that are up to 56% off.
In their sale section, you'll find just about everything, like this floral mini dress with balloon sleeves (originally $128 but now $69.95) and this long-sleeve mini dress with an asymmetrical neckline (originally $60 but now $29.95). You'll also be able to find the cutest accessories, like this layered beaded necklace with a pearl cross pendant (originally $68 but now $29.95) or this round crochet tote bag (originally $98 but now $49.95). Basically, if you want to get your wardrobe summer-ready, you need to go and shop Free People's sale section.
Low Key Set
Since this set includes a cropped sweatshirt and matching wide leg sweatpants and it's on sale, so basically, you're saving money because girl math. Choose from five colors.
Amiga Mini
Consider this your new going out dress. Made for soft cotton, this mini dress features an asymmetrical neckline and bell sleeves.
Dream Of Me Statement Necklace
This necklace makes the perfect accessory for any summer outfit. It boasts several beaded and suede rope layers with a show stopping cross pendant made from pearls. It's available in two colorways.
Catalina Rotunda Tote
You'll love using this circular tote bag to carry around all of your beach essentials. With plenty of space for all of your belongings, this bag features a crochet design that is so on trend right now.
Francesca Mini Dress
You can never go wrong with a floral mini dress like this one. It has balloon sleeves and a smocked back (which makes it so comfy) plus a rosette detail at the center of the bust. It's available in three colorways.
Love To Love You Bodysuit
This sculpting bodysuit with decorative seams and square neckline makes a great base layer for any outfit. The lace-up back and cutout is a sexy touch. It's available in three colors.
