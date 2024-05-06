JoJo Siwa Reacts to SNL Impression of Her New Look

After Chloe Fineman impersonated JoJo Siwa on the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, the Dance Moms alum was left speechless.

By Olivia Evans May 06, 2024 4:50 PMTags
Saturday Night LiveCelebritiesJojo Siwa
Watch: JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

JoJo Siwa is only sending good karma to Chloe Fineman

After the Saturday Night Live star impersonated the Dance Moms alum on the May 4 episode of the late night sketch show, JoJo reacted to the moment on social media—and she is fully on board.

"Iconic!" she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story May 5. "I literally don't know what to say. This is f--king crazy. Three and a half minute skit on SNL."

During the show, Chloe, dressed in JoJo's Gene Simmons-adjacent look from the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards April 1, joined Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost to break down her dark new aesthetic.

"That's right Colin, I'm a bad girl now," Chloe, as JoJo, said in the segment. "It's a pretty big change. I used to be rainbow sparkles and now I'm black sparkles."

And she continued, "It's been called ‘gutsy,' ‘brave' and ‘revolutionary'—I've completed reinvented myself—I mean no one my age has done this."

photos
Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

The comedian subsequently referred to comments JoJo has since walked back where she seemingly said she invented the gay pop genre. The "Karma" singer later clarified she hopes her new sound brings more attention to the music category's trailblazers. 

And while JoJo's new era has certainly raised some eyebrows—and earned her an SNL impression—the 20-year-old said she's felt supported throughout her rebrand. 

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Slams "Cruel" Tom Brady Roast Jokes

2

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

3

JoJo Siwa Reacts to SNL Impression of Her New Look

"The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'" she recently told E! News. "Is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

Read on to see JoJo's evolution into her latest look. 

Twitter
September 2013: Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition

JoJo Siwa made her reality TV debut at age nine while competing on the second season of Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, judged by Abby Lee Miller.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
May 2015: Abby Lee Dance Company Opening

JoJo celebrated the launch of Abby Lee Dance Company LA's VIP Grand Opening in May 2015. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
May 2015: Reality TV Awards

Dance Moms star JoJo wore a glam jumpsuit at the 3rd Annual Reality TV Awards in May 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2017: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

JoJo accepted the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in March 2017. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
March 2018: iHeartRadio Music Awards

JoJo wore her shades at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2018. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
July 2018: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports

Batter up! JoJo donned a classic baseball outfit at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports in July 2018. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
August 2018: Teen Choice Awards

JoJo showed off her signature style at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. 

Instagram
March 2019: Keeping Up With Jojo

Kim Kardashian and North West hung out with JoJo in March 2019. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
April 2019: Sweet 16

JoJo's star-studded Sweet Sixteen bash included a special visit from the Kardashian-Jenner family, with North West and Penelope Disick fan-girling over the b-day girl.  

Ralph Arvesen/Shutterstock
September 2019: Rock On

JoJo belted her heart out on tour in Sept. 2019. 

Instagram
November 2019: Thanksgiving Bliss

JoJo spent her Thanksgiving giving back in 2019. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
February 2020: B-Ball Girl

The Dance Moms alum was all smiles at the Lakers game in Feb. 2020. 

Instagram
March 2020: Party in the U.S.A.

JoJo hung out with icon Miley Cyrus in March 2020. 

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
March 2020: The Masked Singer

Who's under that T-Rex? JoJo showed off her singing chops on The Masked Singer in 2020. 

Twitter
January 2021: Out & Proud

JoJo came out on Instagram in 2020, wearing a shirt reading, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." 

Instagram
June 2021: Pride Month

Jojo and Kylie Prew celebrated Pride Month in June 2021. 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
September 2021: The J Team

JoJo performed onstage during a screening for her Paramount+ original movie The J Team on Sept. 3 in Pasadena, California. 

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
October 2021: Dancing With the Stars

JoJo competed with partner Jenna Johnson on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the first same-sex pair. 

Instagram / JoJo Siwa
April 2022: Hair Transformation

Bye bye signature ponytail!

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Kershaw's Challenge

July 2023: First Tattoo

JoJo got inked during an outing with outing with Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday. She got the number 1031 tattooed behind her right ear in reference to her 2019-2022 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour concert series.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD

March 2024: New Chapter

The singer teased that her next project might not be suitable for all ages

"The following content is not made for children," she shared in a series of cryptic Instagram posts, "and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

April 2024: Adult Era

JoJo debuted her more mature look at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, rocking dark makeup and an edgy costume from her "Karma" music video.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Slams "Cruel" Tom Brady Roast Jokes

2

Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

3

JoJo Siwa Reacts to SNL Impression of Her New Look

4

The Deeply Disturbing True Story Behind Baby Reindeer

5

The 2024 Met Gala "Garden of Time" Theme and Dress Code, Explained