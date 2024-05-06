JoJo Siwa Reacts to SNL Impression of Her New Look

JoJo Siwa is only sending good karma to Chloe Fineman.
After the Saturday Night Live star impersonated the Dance Moms alum on the May 4 episode of the late night sketch show, JoJo reacted to the moment on social media—and she is fully on board.
"Iconic!" she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story May 5. "I literally don't know what to say. This is f--king crazy. Three and a half minute skit on SNL."
During the show, Chloe, dressed in JoJo's Gene Simmons-adjacent look from the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards April 1, joined Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost to break down her dark new aesthetic.
"That's right Colin, I'm a bad girl now," Chloe, as JoJo, said in the segment. "It's a pretty big change. I used to be rainbow sparkles and now I'm black sparkles."
And she continued, "It's been called ‘gutsy,' ‘brave' and ‘revolutionary'—I've completed reinvented myself—I mean no one my age has done this."
The comedian subsequently referred to comments JoJo has since walked back where she seemingly said she invented the gay pop genre. The "Karma" singer later clarified she hopes her new sound brings more attention to the music category's trailblazers.
And while JoJo's new era has certainly raised some eyebrows—and earned her an SNL impression—the 20-year-old said she's felt supported throughout her rebrand.
"The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'" she recently told E! News. "Is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"
Read on to see JoJo's evolution into her latest look.