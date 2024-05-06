JoJo Siwa Reacts to SNL Impression of Her New Look

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Chloe Lukasiak Share How 'Dance Moms' Trauma Bonded the Cast

JoJo Siwa is only sending good karma to Chloe Fineman.

After the Saturday Night Live star impersonated the Dance Moms alum on the May 4 episode of the late night sketch show, JoJo reacted to the moment on social media—and she is fully on board.

"Iconic!" she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story May 5. "I literally don't know what to say. This is f--king crazy. Three and a half minute skit on SNL."

During the show, Chloe, dressed in JoJo's Gene Simmons-adjacent look from the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards April 1, joined Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost to break down her dark new aesthetic.

"That's right Colin, I'm a bad girl now," Chloe, as JoJo, said in the segment. "It's a pretty big change. I used to be rainbow sparkles and now I'm black sparkles."

And she continued, "It's been called ‘gutsy,' ‘brave' and ‘revolutionary'—I've completed reinvented myself—I mean no one my age has done this."