Dance Moms' Brooke Hyland Engaged to Brian Thalman—See Her Stunning Ring

Only happy tears on Brooke Hyland's pillow.

The Dance Moms alum said yes to Brian Thalman's recent proposal, she revealed in a May 6 Instagram post. "Learned that he's almost as tall as me on one knee," she joked of his proposal in Pittsburgh's Frick Park, "here's to today, tomorrow, & forever after that."

The 26-year-old also discovered that her boyfriend of nearly three years is quite the planner.

The account manager "had his family group chat reach out to coordinate an early Mother's Day brunch," Brooke explained of his careful choreography. "His dad was going to be out of town on actual mother's day for work and they wanted to get the family together and chose to do it at a cafe in the park."

Or at least that's what she was led to believe.

"Turns out this was all a ploy to get me there," she continued. "I was completely surprised when he got down on one knee and was so happy that our families were witnessing it from afar and got to celebrate with brunch afterwards!"