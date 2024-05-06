Dance Moms' Brooke Hyland Engaged to Brian Thalman—See Her Stunning Ring

Only happy tears on Brooke Hyland's pillow.
The Dance Moms alum said yes to Brian Thalman's recent proposal, she revealed in a May 6 Instagram post. "Learned that he's almost as tall as me on one knee," she joked of his proposal in Pittsburgh's Frick Park, "here's to today, tomorrow, & forever after that."
The 26-year-old also discovered that her boyfriend of nearly three years is quite the planner.
The account manager "had his family group chat reach out to coordinate an early Mother's Day brunch," Brooke explained of his careful choreography. "His dad was going to be out of town on actual mother's day for work and they wanted to get the family together and chose to do it at a cafe in the park."
Or at least that's what she was led to believe.
"Turns out this was all a ploy to get me there," she continued. "I was completely surprised when he got down on one knee and was so happy that our families were witnessing it from afar and got to celebrate with brunch afterwards!"
And then, of course, there's her new left-handed accessory.
Brian dropped to bended knee with Brilliant Earth's Sydney Perfect Fit Ring, selecting an 18K gold band and a a 3.25-carat elongated cushion cut diamond.
And while wedding plans are very much still in the works, safe to say her Dance Moms family would eagerly RSVP yes, her former costars filling the comment section of Brooke's post with congratulations.
"Screaming crying throwing up!" wrote younger sister Paige Hyland. "MY SISTERS GETTING MARRIED."
Echoed Kendall Vertes, "Just so happy for you."
Also giving the proposal high marks were the series actual dance moms, including Holly Frazier, Melissa Gisoni, Jill Vertes and Christi Lukasiak proving the cast remains as Chloé Lukasiak called them "a really big, dysfunctional but amazing family."
And their bond isn't just for show, as Kalani Hilliker insisted in the cast's sit down with E! News.
"It's a family thing," she explained. "We even talk to each other's mothers. People don't even realize how close we are. So I always think it's funny when people write so many negative things about us and our relationships with each other because we are all so close and everything that what other people say, it doesn't matter, because we've gone through so much together, our moms, us, everything."
