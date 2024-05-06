Kate Beckinsale Responds to Plastic Surgery Accusations While Slamming "Insidious Bullying"

Kate Beckinsale has had enough.
The Underworld star recently reacted to speculation surrounding plastic surgery she may or may not have had, while rebuking the bullying she's faced over the years due to her looks.
"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," Kate wrote on Instagram May 5. "Every time I post anything—and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30—I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."
"I don't actually do any of those things," she continued. "I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don't and haven't, and still, every time there's a chorus of 'My God, you're unrecognisable,' 'Oh my God PLASTIC,' 'Oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore.' It happens constantly."
The 50-year-old compared an old video of herself and a more recent clip, adding, "These videos might be 20 years apart—maybe more." With the first clip, she noted, "I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s."
The Van Helsing actress also noted that she understands aging is a part of life, especially since her father, Richard Beckinsale, died when she was young.
"I'm not too concerned about aging because I found my father dead at the age of 5," Kate reflected. "I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too."
She emphasized, "The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can't handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all-consuming terror was that I never thought I'd even see the end of my 20s."
Following her vulnerable post, Kate thanked everyone for the outpouring of support she received, as well as fans sharing their experiences. She wrote on Instagram May 6, "I am so touched and feel so horrible for everybody who has told me about their experiences of bullying."
