Kate Beckinsale Responds to Plastic Surgery Accusations While Slamming "Insidious Bullying"

Kate Beckinsale clapped back at the constant comments surrounding her looks and speculations of plastic surgery over the years.

Kate Beckinsale has had enough.

The Underworld star recently reacted to speculation surrounding plastic surgery she may or may not have had, while rebuking the bullying she's faced over the years due to her looks.

"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," Kate wrote on Instagram May 5. "Every time I post anything—and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30—I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

"I don't actually do any of those things," she continued. "I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don't and haven't, and still, every time there's a chorus of 'My God, you're unrecognisable,' 'Oh my God PLASTIC,' 'Oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore.' It happens constantly."

Celebs Who've Denied or Spoken Out Against Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

The 50-year-old compared an old video of herself and a more recent clip, adding, "These videos might be 20 years apart—maybe more." With the first clip, she noted, "I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s."

The Van Helsing actress also noted that she understands aging is a part of life, especially since her father, Richard Beckinsale, died when she was young.

"I'm not too concerned about aging because I found my father dead at the age of 5," Kate reflected. "I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too."

She emphasized, "The fact that one of the major things I am bullied about is an assumption that I can't handle the idea of getting older is so deeply ironic when my all-consuming terror was that I never thought I'd even see the end of my 20s."

Following her vulnerable post, Kate thanked everyone for the outpouring of support she received, as well as fans sharing their experiences. She wrote on Instagram May 6, "I am so touched and feel so horrible for everybody who has told me about their experiences of bullying."

Alabama Barker

Travis Barker and ex Shanna Moakler's daughter has been open about her use of lip fillers but denies having cosmetic surgery.

In February 2024, she shared photos of herself wearing a bikini on Instagram, to which a user commented, "This child has done alot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!"

The 18-year-old responded, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2015 she will "never" get plastic surgery, adding, "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

Meryl Streep

The actress told Good Housekeeping in 2008. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

Paulina Porizkova

The supermodel opened up about why she's all about embracing her skin at every age. 

"This is a 58 year old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup," she wrote in her Aug. 21 Instagram caption. "I have chosen not to put anything 'into' my face."

She continued, "Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it's lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off."

 

Charlize Theron

The Fast X star revealed whether or not she's gotten plastic surgery.

"My face is changing," she told Allure in an interview published Aug. 18, "and I love that my face is changing and aging. People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'Bitch, I'm just aging! It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

Elizabeth Banks

The Charlie's Angels star admitted she's never gotten any cosmetic injectables, telling People, "I've never put a needle in my face. And by the way, most people do it and truly, there's no judgement. But I make my living with my face."

She added, "Basically I'm terrified of f--king it up."

Salma Hayek

The Magic Mike actress set the record straight on whether or not she's gotten facial injectables. "No Botox!" she put it bluntly on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.

Linda Evangelista

In 2021, the supermodel, who rose to fame in the '90s as one of the first, sued Zeltiq Aesthetics, alleging that its CoolScupting fat-reducing procedures that she underwent in 2015 and 2016 left her "permanently disfigured." The parties reached a settlement in the case in 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski

In January 2021, while pregnant, the model wrote on her Instagram Story in response to fans' questions: "For anyone saying 'you need to stop w/ the lip injections': I've never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya'll look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!"

Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block continues to look like Jenny from the Block. In January 2021, she told an Instagram user, "I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

Jennifer Aniston

The actress did have a nose job when she was younger to fix a deviated septum but has spoke out against Botox and other facial fillers.

"There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face."

Gwyneth Paltrow

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy," the actress told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

Drew Barrymore

The actress told InStyle magazine in 2012, "I say, don't fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting 'em."

"The idea of not looking like myself scares me," she added.

Emma Thompson

The actress told The Telegraph in 2011, "I'm not fiddling about with myself. We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60."

Jodie Foster

"Nah. It's not my thing," the actress told MORE magazine in 2007. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, "Wow, that girl has a big nose" than 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

Lady Gaga

In 2011, the pop star told Harper's Bazaar, "I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification."

Kate Winslet

In 2011, the actress told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that cosmetic surgery goes against her morals, the way her parents brought her up and what she considers to be "natural beauty."

"I will never give in," she added. "I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

