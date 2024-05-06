Kate Beckinsale Responds to Plastic Surgery Accusations While Slamming "Insidious Bullying"

Watch : Alabama Barker Shuts Down “Delusional” Speculation About Plastic Surgery

Kate Beckinsale has had enough.

The Underworld star recently reacted to speculation surrounding plastic surgery she may or may not have had, while rebuking the bullying she's faced over the years due to her looks.

"I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation, but I'm doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," Kate wrote on Instagram May 5. "Every time I post anything—and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30—I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger, and it's really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

"I don't actually do any of those things," she continued. "I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don't and haven't, and still, every time there's a chorus of 'My God, you're unrecognisable,' 'Oh my God PLASTIC,' 'Oh my God, you don't even look like yourself anymore.' It happens constantly."