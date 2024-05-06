Kim Kardashian Intercepts Tom Brady Romance Rumors During Comedy Roast

During the Netflix live event The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian took the stage and addressed speculation about whether she and the former quarterback dated.

Kim Kardashian didn't sit on the bench during Tom Brady's roast.

Instead, The Kardashians star took the field—or rather the stage—at The Kia Forum on May 5 and poked fun at the retired quarterback for Netflix Is a Joke Festival's live comedy show The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady

And while she didn't receive the warmest welcome from the crowd—even receiving a few audible boos—she didn't fumble her words. In fact, Kim proved she came to play and addressed rumors about whether she and Tom dated following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen

"I wasn't going to come tonight. But since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might," the SKIMS mogul began. "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I'd never say if we did or not—I'd just release the tape."

But Kim's playbook for the roast didn't end with the reference to her 2007 sex tape, nor was Tom the only one she brought up in her routine. She also made jokes about her mom Kris Jenner's ex, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.   

"But I do know it would never work out," Kim told Tom, "an ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair. You remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to undress me just to try on my clothes."

"I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you," she continued. "She's one of the best athletes in the world who proved you can do anything in this next chapter of your life: You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican or even a strong confident woman."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The 43-year-old also jested about her late father Robert Kardashian being one of the defense attorneys in the 1995 trial of the recently deceased O.J. Simpson

"Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped former football players," she told Tom. "So I'm just here tonight to support you and celebrate you."

And as Kim—who reportedly ended her romance with football player Odell Beckham Jr.—finished her performance, she gave Tom some guidance. 

"Retirement isn't easy," she shared. "It can be a lot like a bad breakup. So I'll give you the same advice that I give all my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you. Congratulations, Tom. Cheers everyone to Tom Brady."

Kim—who received applause from the audience following her routine—wasn't the only one to tackle the roast. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the show also included appearances by Ben AffleckWill FerrellPeyton ManningRob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Bill BelichickRobert Kraft, Jeff RossNikki Glaser and more big names. 

To see what else Tom has been up to following his retirement from the NFL last year, keep reading.

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Sept. 10, 2023

The athlete appears with his kids Jack, Ben and Vivian as he is honored by the New England Patriots at halftime during their home opener at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Instagram
August 2, 2023

The five-time Super Bowl MVP takes a walk on the wild side, posting pics from his safari adventure.

Getty Images
July 23, 2023

Following Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, the former quarterback was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Michael Rubin
July 4, 2023

The Super Bowl MVP joins a host of other A-listers at Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
June 11, 2023

Brady got VIP seating next to Novak Djokovic's wife as he watched the tennis champ compete at the French Open in Paris.

Instagram / Tom Brady
June 5, 2023

The former New England Patriots QB spent a day at Disneyland with his kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Courtesy of Hertz
May 22, 2023

Perhaps missing the spotlight, Brady appeared on the "Hertz Let's Go Show", a fictional daytime talk show which was part of a series of digital ads.

Instagram
Apr. 22, 2023

The seven-time Super Bowl champion visits UCLA to cheer on his niece Maya during her softball game.

Johnny Louis via Getty Images
Apr. 20, 2023

Brady speaks about his entrepreneurial experiences at the eMerge Americas conference in Miami.

Instagram
Mar. 28, 2023

The retired football star enjoyed a beach day with his kids and some of his former teammates.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Mar. 23, 2023

Brady jumped back into the world of sports by acquiring an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Instagram
Feb. 20, 2023

While on a ski vacation with his kids, the athlete posted a photo of himself and his son Jack twinning in all-black.

Twitter
Feb. 6, 2023

Just a few days later, Brady kicked off his retirement with an underwear thirst trap.

Instagram
Feb. 1, 2023

Quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL by posting an emotional video on social media.

