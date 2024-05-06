Kim Kardashian Intercepts Tom Brady Romance Rumors During Comedy Roast

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Split After Brief Romance

Kim Kardashian didn't sit on the bench during Tom Brady's roast.

Instead, The Kardashians star took the field—or rather the stage—at The Kia Forum on May 5 and poked fun at the retired quarterback for Netflix Is a Joke Festival's live comedy show The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

And while she didn't receive the warmest welcome from the crowd—even receiving a few audible boos—she didn't fumble her words. In fact, Kim proved she came to play and addressed rumors about whether she and Tom dated following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

"I wasn't going to come tonight. But since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might," the SKIMS mogul began. "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I'd never say if we did or not—I'd just release the tape."