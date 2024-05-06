Kim Kardashian Intercepts Tom Brady Romance Rumors During Comedy Roast

Kim Kardashian didn't sit on the bench during Tom Brady's roast.
Instead, The Kardashians star took the field—or rather the stage—at The Kia Forum on May 5 and poked fun at the retired quarterback for Netflix Is a Joke Festival's live comedy show The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.
And while she didn't receive the warmest welcome from the crowd—even receiving a few audible boos—she didn't fumble her words. In fact, Kim proved she came to play and addressed rumors about whether she and Tom dated following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
"I wasn't going to come tonight. But since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might," the SKIMS mogul began. "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were. And I'd never say if we did or not—I'd just release the tape."
But Kim's playbook for the roast didn't end with the reference to her 2007 sex tape, nor was Tom the only one she brought up in her routine. She also made jokes about her mom Kris Jenner's ex, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.
"But I do know it would never work out," Kim told Tom, "an ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair. You remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would want to undress me just to try on my clothes."
"I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you," she continued. "She's one of the best athletes in the world who proved you can do anything in this next chapter of your life: You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican or even a strong confident woman."
The 43-year-old also jested about her late father Robert Kardashian being one of the defense attorneys in the 1995 trial of the recently deceased O.J. Simpson.
"Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped former football players," she told Tom. "So I'm just here tonight to support you and celebrate you."
And as Kim—who reportedly ended her romance with football player Odell Beckham Jr.—finished her performance, she gave Tom some guidance.
"Retirement isn't easy," she shared. "It can be a lot like a bad breakup. So I'll give you the same advice that I give all my exes: Good luck knowing the best is behind you. Congratulations, Tom. Cheers everyone to Tom Brady."
Kim—who received applause from the audience following her routine—wasn't the only one to tackle the roast. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the show also included appearances by Ben Affleck, Will Ferrell, Peyton Manning, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and more big names.
