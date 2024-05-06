The Best Throwback Celebrity Cameos to Give You Those Nostalgia Vibes

Relive your favorite celebrity moments with these Cameos from Friends, That's So Raven, The O.C., and more.

As a millennial, I'm all about that nostalgia factor. If there's something that reminds me of a TV show, song, or movie from my childhood and/or teen years, I'm all about it (hello Spice Girls). So, that's why I love scrolling through the thousands of celebrities over at Cameo. If you're not familiar, Cameo is the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities, athletes, rappers, and more, through personalized video messages (and the videos make perfect gifts for a birthday, anniversary, or Mother's Day). Not sure where to start? Or just want some new recommendations? Well, get ready, because we've put together a list of the best throwback celebrities on Cameo so you can get that rush of nostalgia vibes.

You could get a spooky message from Disney's Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown or bring a little bit of magic into a loved one's life with a greeting from Wizards of Waverly Place David Henrie. Looking for some advice? Then get it from everyone's favorite Cheers regular, everyone knows his name – it's George Wendt. You can even ask questions, get a pep talk, or just book the perfect birthday message. There's a range of celebrities and video lengths, and they'll bring back all those beloved memories.

So, scroll down to check out the best throwback celebrities on Cameo. They won't last long, book today.

John O’Hurley Personal Video

If you're a Seinfeld fan, then you need a Cameo from Elaine's boss, J. Peterman (aka John O'Hurley). His average video length is 1:22 and fans rave that his videos are the perfect mix of funny and sincere.

$199
Cameo

William Daniels Personal Video

This is one message from a principal that you'll want to receive. William Daniels (aka Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World) delivers impactful and meaningful videos to his fans (according to reviewers) and his average video length is 48 seconds.

$150
Cameo

David Henrie Personal Video

Birthdays, roasts, pep talks, advice, and more are available from David Henrie (from Wizards of Waverly Place). He promises to "bring a lil magic into your life or the lives of your siblings, relatives, friends or whoever you can think of" and his average video length is 29 seconds.

$75
Cameo

Mischa Barton Personal Video

If you were as obsessed with The O.C. in 2003 as I was, then this Cameo from Mischa Barton (aka Marissa Cooper) is huge. Her average video length is 50 seconds and fans report that her videos are thoughtful and heartfelt.

$120
Cameo

Rob Estes Personal Video

From Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and CSI: Miami fame, it's hunky Rob Estes. He's available for birthdays, Mother's Day, pep talks, roasts, and more, and he'll deliver in 24 hours.

$89
Cameo

Stacey Dash Personal Video

Still quoting Clueless? Um, of course you should. So you better book a Cameo from Dionne herself, Stacey Dash. Her average video length is 39 seconds and reviewers note that her messages are perfect for birthdays and anniversaries.

$153
Cameo
Alfonso Ribeiro Personal Video

Best known as Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, host of AFV, and contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro will dance his way into your hearts. But, please don't ask him to dance, he requests. His average video length is 30 seconds and reviewers rave about his engaging and enthusiastic videos.

$225
Cameo

George Wendt Personal Video

NORM! Getting a personalized message from Cheers' most iconic customer is definitely a present to remember. George Wendt delivers messages with authentic, thoughtful humor (according to reviewers), and his average video length is 1:27.

$125
Cameo

Don Stark Personal Video

Still watching That 70's Show reruns? Then you need to book Don Stark (neighbor Bob Pinciotti) for your next Cameo. He receives consistently high ratings from reviewers and his average video length is 1:16.

$99
Cameo

Maggie Wheeler Personal Video

When you book a Cameo with Maggie Wheeler (aka Janice, Chandler's ex-wife from Friends), proceeds will go to St. Jude's and abortionfunds.org. She's available for roasts, advice, pep talks, birthdays, and has received consistently high ratings from her personalized videos.

$130
Cameo

Drew Seeley Personal Video

Actor and singer, Drew Seeley is up for singing a tune from High School Musical, Another Cinderella Story, or just Happy Birthday. His average video length is 30 seconds and reviewers rave about his uplifting and heartfelt messages.

$55
Cameo

Jim Cummings Personal Video

You may not recognize the face of Jim Cummings, but you will definitely know his voice when you hear it. The voice actor of Darkwing Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Dr. Robotnik from Sonic the Hedgehog, Tigger, and the Tasmanian Devil, just to name a few, his average video length is 1:15 and he's available for birthdays, pep talks, advice, and more.

$225
Cameo

Lea Thompson Personal Video

Go Back to the Future with a personalized message from Lea Thompson. Her average video length is 43 seconds and reviewers glow that her heartfelt videos bring a lot of joy to events and tough times.

$125
Cameo

Anneliese van der Pol Personal Video

Known as Chelsea Daniels in That's So Raven, Anneliese van der Pol is the perfect early 2000s throwback Cameo. Her average video length is 7:04 and her reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

$75
Cameo

Kimberly J. Brown Personal Video

Award-winning actress and author Kimberly J. Brown is best known for Disney's Halloweentown, so it's perfect that she can deliver a spooky, personalized message. Her average video length is 2:35 and part of her proceeds go to the Step Up Women's Network Charity. 

$80
Cameo

How Do You Use Cameo?

Using Cameo is easy. Just find a celebrity by browsing categories, featured picks, the daily Top Ten, budget, and more. Each star's booking page includes how responsive they are, pricing, examples of past cameos, and reviews and ratings from past fans. Tell the star what you'd like them to say at checkout, or what they'd need to make the best personalized video. They have up to 7 days to complete your request, then the video is sent directly to you. Once you have it, you can share the video with family, friends, or whoever it's intended for. There are even kid options (like Elmo).

Which Celebrities Are on Cameo?

There are over 50,000 celebrities on Cameo, from stars of stage, screen, TV, and reality shows, plus athletes, musicians, creators, and even animated characters. Just search to see if your favorites are on there.

What Do I Use Cameo For?

You can use Cameo for birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, roasts, bachelor and bachelorette messages, and more. Once you get your video, you can download and keep it forever. Prices range anywhere from $25 to $2500 (depending on the celebrity).

