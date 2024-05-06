The Best Throwback Celebrity Cameos to Give You Those Nostalgia Vibes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a millennial, I'm all about that nostalgia factor. If there's something that reminds me of a TV show, song, or movie from my childhood and/or teen years, I'm all about it (hello Spice Girls). So, that's why I love scrolling through the thousands of celebrities over at Cameo. If you're not familiar, Cameo is the platform where fans can connect with their favorite celebrities, athletes, rappers, and more, through personalized video messages (and the videos make perfect gifts for a birthday, anniversary, or Mother's Day). Not sure where to start? Or just want some new recommendations? Well, get ready, because we've put together a list of the best throwback celebrities on Cameo so you can get that rush of nostalgia vibes.
You could get a spooky message from Disney's Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown or bring a little bit of magic into a loved one's life with a greeting from Wizards of Waverly Place David Henrie. Looking for some advice? Then get it from everyone's favorite Cheers regular, everyone knows his name – it's George Wendt. You can even ask questions, get a pep talk, or just book the perfect birthday message. There's a range of celebrities and video lengths, and they'll bring back all those beloved memories.
So, scroll down to check out the best throwback celebrities on Cameo. They won't last long, book today.
John O’Hurley Personal Video
If you're a Seinfeld fan, then you need a Cameo from Elaine's boss, J. Peterman (aka John O'Hurley). His average video length is 1:22 and fans rave that his videos are the perfect mix of funny and sincere.
William Daniels Personal Video
This is one message from a principal that you'll want to receive. William Daniels (aka Mr. Feeny from Boy Meets World) delivers impactful and meaningful videos to his fans (according to reviewers) and his average video length is 48 seconds.
David Henrie Personal Video
Birthdays, roasts, pep talks, advice, and more are available from David Henrie (from Wizards of Waverly Place). He promises to "bring a lil magic into your life or the lives of your siblings, relatives, friends or whoever you can think of" and his average video length is 29 seconds.
Mischa Barton Personal Video
If you were as obsessed with The O.C. in 2003 as I was, then this Cameo from Mischa Barton (aka Marissa Cooper) is huge. Her average video length is 50 seconds and fans report that her videos are thoughtful and heartfelt.
Rob Estes Personal Video
From Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and CSI: Miami fame, it's hunky Rob Estes. He's available for birthdays, Mother's Day, pep talks, roasts, and more, and he'll deliver in 24 hours.
Stacey Dash Personal Video
Still quoting Clueless? Um, of course you should. So you better book a Cameo from Dionne herself, Stacey Dash. Her average video length is 39 seconds and reviewers note that her messages are perfect for birthdays and anniversaries.
Alfonso Ribeiro Personal Video
Best known as Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, host of AFV, and contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Alfonso Ribeiro will dance his way into your hearts. But, please don't ask him to dance, he requests. His average video length is 30 seconds and reviewers rave about his engaging and enthusiastic videos.
George Wendt Personal Video
NORM! Getting a personalized message from Cheers' most iconic customer is definitely a present to remember. George Wendt delivers messages with authentic, thoughtful humor (according to reviewers), and his average video length is 1:27.
Don Stark Personal Video
Still watching That 70's Show reruns? Then you need to book Don Stark (neighbor Bob Pinciotti) for your next Cameo. He receives consistently high ratings from reviewers and his average video length is 1:16.
Maggie Wheeler Personal Video
When you book a Cameo with Maggie Wheeler (aka Janice, Chandler's ex-wife from Friends), proceeds will go to St. Jude's and abortionfunds.org. She's available for roasts, advice, pep talks, birthdays, and has received consistently high ratings from her personalized videos.
Drew Seeley Personal Video
Actor and singer, Drew Seeley is up for singing a tune from High School Musical, Another Cinderella Story, or just Happy Birthday. His average video length is 30 seconds and reviewers rave about his uplifting and heartfelt messages.
Jim Cummings Personal Video
You may not recognize the face of Jim Cummings, but you will definitely know his voice when you hear it. The voice actor of Darkwing Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Dr. Robotnik from Sonic the Hedgehog, Tigger, and the Tasmanian Devil, just to name a few, his average video length is 1:15 and he's available for birthdays, pep talks, advice, and more.
Lea Thompson Personal Video
Go Back to the Future with a personalized message from Lea Thompson. Her average video length is 43 seconds and reviewers glow that her heartfelt videos bring a lot of joy to events and tough times.
Anneliese van der Pol Personal Video
Known as Chelsea Daniels in That's So Raven, Anneliese van der Pol is the perfect early 2000s throwback Cameo. Her average video length is 7:04 and her reviews are overwhelmingly positive.
Kimberly J. Brown Personal Video
Award-winning actress and author Kimberly J. Brown is best known for Disney's Halloweentown, so it's perfect that she can deliver a spooky, personalized message. Her average video length is 2:35 and part of her proceeds go to the Step Up Women's Network Charity.
How Do You Use Cameo?
Using Cameo is easy. Just find a celebrity by browsing categories, featured picks, the daily Top Ten, budget, and more. Each star's booking page includes how responsive they are, pricing, examples of past cameos, and reviews and ratings from past fans. Tell the star what you'd like them to say at checkout, or what they'd need to make the best personalized video. They have up to 7 days to complete your request, then the video is sent directly to you. Once you have it, you can share the video with family, friends, or whoever it's intended for. There are even kid options (like Elmo).
Which Celebrities Are on Cameo?
There are over 50,000 celebrities on Cameo, from stars of stage, screen, TV, and reality shows, plus athletes, musicians, creators, and even animated characters. Just search to see if your favorites are on there.
What Do I Use Cameo For?
You can use Cameo for birthday greetings, pep talks, advice, roasts, bachelor and bachelorette messages, and more. Once you get your video, you can download and keep it forever. Prices range anywhere from $25 to $2500 (depending on the celebrity).
