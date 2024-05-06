Gap Factory's Sale Is Up to 75% Off & The Deals Will Have You Clicking "Add To Cart" ASAP

With 75% off and extra 10% off select styles, GAP Factory's sale is the best place to find spring and summer staples without breaking the bank.

Shop - GAP Factory Sale - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of GAP Factory

if you're anything likes us, you love finding pieces from your favorite brands for less. Whether you're shopping Lululemon's We Made To Much section or under $30 finds at Madewell's sale section, there are plenty of ways to save on your favorite brands. Another such place is Gap Factory, where you can find tons of timeless Gap styles for less. In fact, they're currently offering 75% off plus an extra 10% off on all of the warm weather styles you've been dreaming about. 

Take this trendy crochet mini dress, which was $79.99 but is now $24.99, or these tailored trousers made from a chic crepe material, originally $79.99 but on sale now for $32. You'll also find classic denim, like these $69.99 flared jeans for $34.99, and sleek activewear like this $39.99 longline sports bra which is now $19.99. With 75% off and extra 10% off select styles, Gap Factory's sale is the best place to find spring and summer staples without breaking the bank.

Smocked Eyelet Mini Skirt

This super cute mini skirt is perfect for summer. A wide smocked waistband makes for a comfy fit and the ruffle eyelet trim is a pretty detail. Choose from black or white.

$59.99
$24.99
Gap Factory

Crochet Mini Dress

Available in navy and white, this mini dress features a trendy crochet overlay with a ruffle trim above a soft slip dress. It looks as good with a pair of sandals as it does with some wedges.

$79.99
$24.99
Gap Factory

High Rise '70s Flare Jeans

Channel the 70s with these flared jeans which have a high-waisted silhouette. They come in two washes: dark blue or black.

$69.99
$34.99
Gap Factory

GapFit Studio Longline Sports Bra

This longline sports bra is a sleek choice for your workouts. It does have removable cups but you can take them out and pair the top with a sports bra for more support. Choose from three colors.

$39.99
$19.99
Gap Factory

Easy Crepe Trousers

These tailored trousers are perfect for work and play. They're made from a chic crepe fabric and have a high-waisted design with a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs. Choose from three colors.

$79.99
$32
Gap Factory
Sleeveless Midi Dress

Available in seven colors, this midi dress is so easy to style. It features a ribbed racerback top with a tiered and flowy poplin skirts. It's equal parts comfy and cute.

$59.99
$29.99
Gap Factory

Mid Rise Gauze Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants

Everyone needs a pair of breezy pants like these for summer. They're made from cotton gauze fabric with a crinkle texture and have a stretchy waistband. They come in three colors.

$59.99
$24
Gap Factory

Sleeveless Crochet Top

Behold, the best going out top ever. Made from trendy crochet, this slightly cropped top has fluttery sleeves and comes in black or cream.

$49.99
$24.99
Gap Factory

4" Mid Rise Easy Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

We guarantee you'll be wearing these shorts all summer long. Available in nine colors and patterns, these shorts are made from a lightweight linen blend and have an adjustable drawstring waistband.

$44.99
$17.97
Gap Factory

Cropped Linen-Blend Squareneck Top

Made from a linen blend, this square-neck tank with a billowy fit and button down the back. Available in four colors, you can pair it with some linen shorts or denim.

$44.99
$30.99
Gap Factory

