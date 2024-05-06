Gap Factory's Sale Is Up to 75% Off & The Deals Will Have You Clicking "Add To Cart" ASAP

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
if you're anything likes us, you love finding pieces from your favorite brands for less. Whether you're shopping Lululemon's We Made To Much section or under $30 finds at Madewell's sale section, there are plenty of ways to save on your favorite brands. Another such place is Gap Factory, where you can find tons of timeless Gap styles for less. In fact, they're currently offering 75% off plus an extra 10% off on all of the warm weather styles you've been dreaming about.
Take this trendy crochet mini dress, which was $79.99 but is now $24.99, or these tailored trousers made from a chic crepe material, originally $79.99 but on sale now for $32. You'll also find classic denim, like these $69.99 flared jeans for $34.99, and sleek activewear like this $39.99 longline sports bra which is now $19.99. With 75% off and extra 10% off select styles, Gap Factory's sale is the best place to find spring and summer staples without breaking the bank.
Smocked Eyelet Mini Skirt
This super cute mini skirt is perfect for summer. A wide smocked waistband makes for a comfy fit and the ruffle eyelet trim is a pretty detail. Choose from black or white.
Crochet Mini Dress
Available in navy and white, this mini dress features a trendy crochet overlay with a ruffle trim above a soft slip dress. It looks as good with a pair of sandals as it does with some wedges.
High Rise '70s Flare Jeans
Channel the 70s with these flared jeans which have a high-waisted silhouette. They come in two washes: dark blue or black.
GapFit Studio Longline Sports Bra
This longline sports bra is a sleek choice for your workouts. It does have removable cups but you can take them out and pair the top with a sports bra for more support. Choose from three colors.
Easy Crepe Trousers
These tailored trousers are perfect for work and play. They're made from a chic crepe fabric and have a high-waisted design with a relaxed fit through the hips and thighs. Choose from three colors.
Sleeveless Midi Dress
Available in seven colors, this midi dress is so easy to style. It features a ribbed racerback top with a tiered and flowy poplin skirts. It's equal parts comfy and cute.
Mid Rise Gauze Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
Everyone needs a pair of breezy pants like these for summer. They're made from cotton gauze fabric with a crinkle texture and have a stretchy waistband. They come in three colors.
Sleeveless Crochet Top
Behold, the best going out top ever. Made from trendy crochet, this slightly cropped top has fluttery sleeves and comes in black or cream.
4" Mid Rise Easy Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
We guarantee you'll be wearing these shorts all summer long. Available in nine colors and patterns, these shorts are made from a lightweight linen blend and have an adjustable drawstring waistband.