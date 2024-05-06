Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and More Attend Marvelous Pre-Met Gala 2024 Dinner

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, but it kicks off the night before for some stars.

After all, the event's cohosts Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, along with other celebs, wined and dined at Anna Wintour's exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.

And it seems some found inspiration for their looks in the May 6 soirée's theme, "The Garden of Time." The Euphoria star, who has become a fan-favorite at the gala, arrived at the May 5 dinner donning a white vintage John Galliano gown featuring a mesh top adorned with pink butterflies.

Meanwhile, the "On The Floor" singer arrived in a black velvet Diana Qerimi gown embellished with teardrop diamonds. She accessorized the look with silver Yeprem earrings and black heels.

As for Chris, for the pre-gala dinner ahead of his Met Gala debut, he showed up sporting a daring purple leopard print blazer over a black satin button-up shirt and finished off the look with orange sunglasses. His wife Elsa Pataky complemented Chris' ensemble with a matching shiny purple blazer, a pair of purple shorts and a lavender satin button-up shirt.