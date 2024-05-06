Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and More Attend Marvelous Pre-Met Gala 2024 Dinner

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Josh O’Connor, Sienna Miller and more attended Anna Wintour’s May 5 pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City one day before the biggest night in fashion.

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, but it kicks off the night before for some stars. 

After all, the event's cohosts Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, along with other celebs, wined and dined at Anna Wintour's exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.

And it seems some found inspiration for their looks in the May 6 soirée's theme, "The Garden of Time." The Euphoria star, who has become a fan-favorite at the gala, arrived at the May 5 dinner donning a white vintage John Galliano gown featuring a mesh top adorned with pink butterflies. 

Meanwhile, the "On The Floor" singer arrived in a black velvet Diana Qerimi gown embellished with teardrop diamonds. She accessorized the look with silver Yeprem earrings and black heels. 

As for Chris, for the pre-gala dinner ahead of his Met Gala debut, he showed up sporting a daring purple leopard print blazer over a black satin button-up shirt and finished off the look with orange sunglasses. His wife Elsa Pataky complemented Chris' ensemble with a matching shiny purple blazer, a pair of purple shorts and a lavender satin button-up shirt.

Other stars were also in attendance at the dinner, which takes place at the Vogue editor-in-chief's apartment, including Josh O'Connor, Sienna Miller, James Corden and Lionel Richie.

Gotham/GC Images

Although the May 6 extravaganza is Chris' first, the other cohosts will be able to show him the ropes. After all, the gala will mark Bad Bunny's third appearance, Jennifer's 14th and number six for Zendaya.

Gotham/GC Images

It's sure to be a night to remember as it's Zendaya's first after a five-year hiatus. And she couldn't be more excited to return to the event. As she explained to E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere in April, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

While we wait to see who stuns at the 2024 Met Gala, read on to see the most iconic looks from last year's fanfare.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

In Givenchy

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

In BOSS

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

In Chanel

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Karl Lagerfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

In Karl Lagerfeld

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha with Cartier jewelry

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

In Prada

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In Simkhai

John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky

In Gucci

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicola Peltz Beckham

In Valentino

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

