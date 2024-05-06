Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and More Attend Marvelous Pre-Met Gala 2024 Dinner

The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, but it kicks off the night before for some stars.
After all, the event's cohosts Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, along with other celebs, wined and dined at Anna Wintour's exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City.
And it seems some found inspiration for their looks in the May 6 soirée's theme, "The Garden of Time." The Euphoria star, who has become a fan-favorite at the gala, arrived at the May 5 dinner donning a white vintage John Galliano gown featuring a mesh top adorned with pink butterflies.
Meanwhile, the "On The Floor" singer arrived in a black velvet Diana Qerimi gown embellished with teardrop diamonds. She accessorized the look with silver Yeprem earrings and black heels.
As for Chris, for the pre-gala dinner ahead of his Met Gala debut, he showed up sporting a daring purple leopard print blazer over a black satin button-up shirt and finished off the look with orange sunglasses. His wife Elsa Pataky complemented Chris' ensemble with a matching shiny purple blazer, a pair of purple shorts and a lavender satin button-up shirt.
Other stars were also in attendance at the dinner, which takes place at the Vogue editor-in-chief's apartment, including Josh O'Connor, Sienna Miller, James Corden and Lionel Richie.
Although the May 6 extravaganza is Chris' first, the other cohosts will be able to show him the ropes. After all, the gala will mark Bad Bunny's third appearance, Jennifer's 14th and number six for Zendaya.
It's sure to be a night to remember as it's Zendaya's first after a five-year hiatus. And she couldn't be more excited to return to the event. As she explained to E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere in April, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."
While we wait to see who stuns at the 2024 Met Gala, read on to see the most iconic looks from last year's fanfare.