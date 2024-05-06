Kylie Jenner Shares Her 5-Minute Beauty Routine for Effortless Glam

We interviewed Kylie Jenner because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products featured are from Kylie's brands Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a devoted mom and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner doesn't always have the time for an elaborate beauty regimen. With this in mind, The Kylie Cosmetics founder has created products to accommodate her fellow beauty enthusiasts with busy schedules. Her new Powder Blush Sticks are the ideal solution for anyone who wants some effortless glamour.
Kylie explains, "I've always loved makeup. Now that I'm a mom, I've definitely cut down on the time it takes to do my routine, so I love that our new Powder Blush Sticks come in a convenient stick for on-the-go application. I can throw one in my bag and use it for touch-ups throughout the day, especially since it's so easy to blend in with my fingers."
In an exclusive E! interview, Kylie shares her five-minute beauty routine and everything you need to know about the new Kylie Cosmetics Powder Blush Sticks.
Kylie Cosmetics Powder Blush Stick
"I love the unique cream-to-powder formula that our Powder Blush Sticks have. They seamlessly apply and blend into skin, and then set to a soft-matte finish that is super lightweight. It's also blurring, so it leaves your skin looking smooth without any streaks or patches."
More From Kylie: Kylie applies blush to her cheeks, lips, and nose, explaining, "I just love blush, so I like to add it everywhere for a pretty flush of color."
Kylie Jenner's 5-Minute Makeup Routine
Step 1: Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer
"I always make sure to prep my skin with my Kylie Skin Face Moisturizer. Taking care of your skin is really the key to making your makeup look great."
Step 2: Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Concealer
"Recently, I've been loving letting my skin show through my makeup. If I'm doing a quick face, I like using our Power Plush Longwear Concealer to brighten up my under eye area and cover up any blemishes or redness."
This long-lasting concealer is available in wide range of 40 shades.
Step 3: Kylie Cosmetics Powder Blush Stick
"Then, I apply the Powder Blush Stick for a pop of color."
More From Kylie: "I've been loving a pinky-blush look. I've been using the shade Make Him Blush, which is a beautiful pink mauve color."
There are 6 shades to choose from.
Step 4: Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Pencil
"I lightly fill in my brows with the Kybrow Pencil."
These ultra-fine eyebrow pencils come in 6 gorgeous shades.
Step 5: Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara
"I'll finish with my Kylash Volume Mascara."
Step 6: Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner
"For a quick lip, I'll line my lips with the Precision Pout Lip Liner."
This lip liner is available in 10 stunning shades.
Step 7: Kylie Skin Lip Butter
"Then, I add my new Lip Butter to hydrate and leave a glossy finish."
Where can I buy Kylie Cosmetics products?
The Kylie Cosmetics website is the best place to buy all of the newest drops from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Fragrance, and Kylie Baby. You can also get Kylie Cosmetics products from Ulta, Nordstrom, Macy's, and Harrod's among other retailers.
What are the differences between Kylie Cosmetics blush products?
Currently, Kylie Cosmetics has three blush formulations. The Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Blush delivers a velvet-matte flush of color. The Kylie Cosmetics Glow Balm has a radiant, weightless satin finish that can be used on lips and cheeks. The Kylie Cosmetics Powder Blush Sticks have a smooth cream-to-powder formula that delivers a blurred, soft-matte finish.
Is Kylie Cosmetics vegan?
Yes, all products from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Fragrance, and Kylie Baby are formulated without any ingredients from animal origin.
Does Kylie Cosmetics test on animals?
All products from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Fragrance, and Kylie Baby are cruelty-free. None of the products are tested on animals.
Do Kylie Skin products have parabens and sulfates?
No, there are no parabens or sulfates in any products from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Fragrance, and Kylie Baby.
How much is Kylie Cosmetics shipping?
Kylie Cosmetics standard shipping has a $8.95 flat rate. Shipping is free on all $40+ orders in the United States.
