Shop $8 Gymshark Leggings, $10 BaubleBar Bracelets, $89 Platform Beds & 99 More Deals

It is Met Gala Monday, the day of glitz, fashion, and star-studded moments. But hey, just because you didn't receive that coveted invite it doesn't mean you can't sprinkle a little glamour into your day, right? Today is all about treating yourself to some sparkle and shine, whether it's snagging that perfect dress, a killer pair of heels, or maybe even a bold lipstick to channel your inner celebrity.
And guess what? I've got you covered on the savings front. I've spent my morning hunting down the best deals and sales so you can indulge without breaking the bank. It's time to dive into today's best steals and deals because looking fabulous shouldn't cost a fortune!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Dermstore: Get $242 worth of sun products for just $70: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, Supergoop!, La Roche-Posay, and more top brands.
- Gymshark: Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles. These leggings are on sale for only $8.
- BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
- Walmart: Get a $300 tufted platform bed for only $89. Plus, shop more major discounts on thousands of items.
- Hollister: Don't miss these $10 deals from Hollister.
- J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles.
- IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
- Target: Save 40% during the Target Spring Home Sale.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Gymshark Training Cropped Leggings
Use the code SPRING-EXTRA-30 to get an EXTRA 30% off Gymshark sale styles. These leggings are on sale for only $8.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Shop major deals on these trending styles from Abercrombie.
Adina Eden: Save 45% sitewide on Adina Eden jewelry.
Aerie: Get 2 Aerie bras for just $60.
ASOS: Save 30% on sunshine fashion staples from ASOS.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 60% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Make a splash with 30% off swimwear deals.
BaubleBar: Don't miss out on $10 bracelets and more major deals (discount applied at checkout). Plus, EXTRA 20% off last chance styles.
Bombas: Use the promo code COMFORT20 to save 20% on your first order from Bombas.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach: Take 25% off full-price styles from Coach.
Coach Outlet: Save 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
Draper James: Don't miss these limited time deals from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
DSW: Shop 25% off shoe deals from Crocs, adidas, Reebok, and more from DSW.
Gap: Get ready for summer with 50% off deals from Gap.
H&M: Save 30% on summer styles from H&M.
HerRoom: Get 30% off sleepwear from HerRoom.
Hollister: Don't miss these $10 deals from Hollister.
J.Crew: Use the promo code EXTRA30 to get an EXTRA 30% off the J.Crew sale section.
J.Crew Factory: Get an EXTRA 70% off J.Crew clearance styles.
JW PEI: Use the code 24MO15 to save 15% of JW PEI bags and accessories. Use the code 20MO20 to save 20% on 2 items.
Kate Spade: Save 30% sitewide on everything from Kate Spade (discount applied at checkout).
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Save 25% during the Michael Kors Summer Style Event.
New Balance: Shop 25% off deals from the New Balance Mid-Season Event.
Nike: Score 50% off deals from Nike.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these 70% off swimwear deals from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: Get 75% off deals from Old Navy.
Reebok: Use the code MOM to save 40% on your next Reebok order.
Shopbop: Save 40% on summer styles from Shopbop.
Soma: Shop Soma sleepwear deals up to 46% off.
Swimsuits For All: Get 50% off top-selling swimwear (discount applied at checkout).
Summersalt: Save 25% on swimwear, cover-ups, and more from the Summersalt Sunny Days Sale.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Urban Outfitters: Take 50% off swimwear and shorts from Urban Outfitters.
VICI: Use the code SUNNY25 to save 25% on your VICI order.
Victoria's Secret: Get 40% off Dream Angels bras and $5 panties.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Best of Dermstore Skin Care Foundation x Dermstore Sun Protection Kit- $242 Value
Get $242 worth of sun products for just $70: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, Supergoop!, La Roche-Posay, and more top brands.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save 60% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code MOTHERS to get 20% off BlueMercury: NEST, Diptyque, OSEA, U Beauty, and more.
Bobbi Brown: Save 25% sitewide from Bobbi Brown. Plus, get 2 full-size and 2 mini picks for free when you spend $85+.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
Herbivore Botanicals: Buy 1 item from the Herbivore Pink Cloud collection, get another for 50% off. Use the code CLOUD at checkout.
HigherDOSE: Get 15% off HigherDOSE wellness and beauty devices with the code MOM15 at checkout.
Josie Maran: Save 20% and get free shipping during the Josie Maran Birthday Sale.
IT Cosmetics: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from IT Cosmetics.
Kiehl's: Save 25% on game-changing skincare from Kiehl's
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Laura Geller: Use the code CINCO to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
Mermade Hair: Save 20% sitewide on Mermade hair tools and styling products (discount applied at checkout).
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off the revolutionary Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Nudestix: Pick a palette with 5 Nudestix minis of your choice for just $60.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Origins: Save 20% on everything from Origins. Plus, get a free 8-piece gift set when. you spend $100+.
Sephora: You only have 24 hours to get up to 50% off hair products from Color Wow and BondiBoost.
Skin Gym: Use the code MOM25 to get 25% off Skin Gym Mother's Day bundles.
Solawave: Save 25% on game-changing skincare devices and more products from Solawave.
Too Faced: Get 52% off the Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eye Shadow Palette.
Ulta: Get 20% off 150+ Ulta brands, when you buy online & pick up in store or curbside with code MD2024, valid through May 9.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Hillsdale Edie Upholstered Queen Horizontal Tuft Platform Bed Deal
Bring some cozy glam to your bedroom with this tufted platform bed. Plus, shop more major Walmart discounts on thousands of items including mattresses, treadmills, air fryers, and more.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 15% off Avocado Mattress during the Memorial Day Sale.
Brooklinen: Get 45% off luxurious bedding bundles from Brooklinen. Plus, save 25% on towels, sheets, and more home must-haves.
Casper: Get 20% off Casper mattresses and more.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 20% off during the Crate & Barrel Outdoor Sale.
Cuisinart: Take $100 off select Cuisinart gadgets.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers with the code HEALTHYMOM.
iRobot: Get $400 off iRobot cleaning devices, including vacuums that do all the work for you.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Score 25% off my favorite weighted blankets from Nuzzie with the code MOTHERSDAY25. Get an EXTRA 20% off 2+ blankets with the promo code BUYMORESHAREMORE.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Save 60% on Mother's Day gifts from Sur La Table.
Target: Save 40% during the Target Spring Home Sale.
Vitruvi: Save 25% on Vitruvi diffusers and essential oils. I have 6 Vitruvi diffusers and love them so much.
Wayfair: Today is the last day to shop Wayfair's biggest sale of the year: Way Day!
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Buy 3 Yankee Candles for just $12.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
Ban.do: Use the code 20FORU to get 20% off your order. If you spend $50+, use the code 25FORU to save 25%.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
Therabody: Get up to $250 off Therabody devices.
What are the best deals right now?
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
