TikToker Jesse Sullivan Shares Own Unique Name Ideas for His and Francesca Farago's Twins

Suffice to say Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan will probably not give their twins boring names.
Days after the pregnant Love Is Blind star shared a list of baby names she loves but won't be using for the couple's kids, her fiancé Jesse Sullivan offered his own suggestions, which have also been ruled out. In a TikTok video posted May 4, he noted, "I actually think mine are a little crazier than Francesca's."
He noted that his first suggestion, however, is, "pretty normal" and also special to him. Leland, which was his late dad's middle name. Jesse then rattled off more unconventional ones.
"Aristotle, I think, is rad," the TikToker said. "I think it's like so cool to have a really old school name like that that people only associate with someone who came up with some of the most important thoughts in history."
His third suggestion is his favorite, and was vetoed by Francesca: Traveler.
"A lot of the names I like, they sound like they would be a word that would be in Lord of the Rings. I'm a huge Lord of the Rings fan, I grew up reading fantasy," Jesse said. "So I realized Traveler, that's such a sick name. The reason Francesca really doesn't like it is we always consider what people are going to call our kids and she knows people are going to use 'Trav,' and I think that's still cool because it's not like it's 'Travis.'"
The couple announced in April that Francesca is pregnant with their first children, fraternal twins. They will be Jesse's second and third child. He is already a parent to Arlo, 14.
"When I named Arlo, Arlo Bear, people actually thought I was crazy and they were like, 'You're gonna ruin their life. They're gonna be bullied,'" Jesse said in his latest TikTok video. "Arlo has never been bullied for their name."
Jesse said another name the couple considered is Adventure, adding, "and you can call them Addy. I think that's really sick."
Name No. 5: Piano. "I know what you guys are gonna say. But think about how that word sounds. Piano. It's so rad," Jesse said. "It's such a cool word. We were talking about that it could almost sound Italian without being Italian."
Next up: Novel, Scholar, Evening. Coven. Elixir. Labyrinth. Rhapsody. Shadow."
"And last but not least, Orca," Jesse continued. "Orca's my favorite animal. Sounds really cool. Francesca doesn't like the way it sounds, which I do get, it's a very harsh sounding name. But it'd be pretty bada-- to be named after an orca."
