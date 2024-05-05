TikToker Jesse Sullivan Shares Own Unique Name Ideas for His and Francesca Farago's Twins

Find out what names TikToker Jesse Sullivan proposed to call his and pregnant Love Is Blind alum Francesca Farago's twin babies.

By Corinne Heller May 05, 2024 9:59 PMTags
Watch: Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Suffice to say Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan will probably not give their twins boring names.

Days after the pregnant Love Is Blind star shared a list of baby names she loves but won't be using for the couple's kids, her fiancé Jesse Sullivan offered his own suggestions, which have also been ruled out. In a TikTok video posted May 4, he noted, "I actually think mine are a little crazier than Francesca's."

He noted that his first suggestion, however, is, "pretty normal" and also special to him. Leland, which was his late dad's middle name. Jesse then rattled off more unconventional ones.

"Aristotle, I think, is rad," the TikToker said. "I think it's like so cool to have a really old school name like that that people only associate with someone who came up with some of the most important thoughts in history."

His third suggestion is his favorite, and was vetoed by Francesca: Traveler.

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

"A lot of the names I like, they sound like they would be a word that would be in Lord of the Rings. I'm a huge Lord of the Rings fan, I grew up reading fantasy," Jesse said. "So I realized Traveler, that's such a sick name. The reason Francesca really doesn't like it is we always consider what people are going to call our kids and she knows people are going to use 'Trav,' and I think that's still cool because it's not like it's 'Travis.'"

The couple announced in April that Francesca is pregnant with their first children, fraternal twins. They will be Jesse's second and third child. He is already a parent to Arlo, 14.

@jessesulli

Names we love but won’t be using. Dad edition!

? original sound - Sulli

"When I named Arlo, Arlo Bear, people actually thought I was crazy and they were like, 'You're gonna ruin their life. They're gonna be bullied,'" Jesse said in his latest TikTok video. "Arlo has never been bullied for their name."

Jesse said another name the couple considered is Adventure, adding, "and you can call them Addy. I think that's really sick."

Name No. 5: Piano. "I know what you guys are gonna say. But think about how that word sounds. Piano. It's so rad," Jesse said. "It's such a cool word. We were talking about that it could almost sound Italian without being Italian."

Next up: Novel, Scholar, Evening. Coven. Elixir. Labyrinth. Rhapsody. Shadow."

"And last but not least, Orca," Jesse continued. "Orca's my favorite animal. Sounds really cool. Francesca doesn't like the way it sounds, which I do get, it's a very harsh sounding name. But it'd be pretty bada-- to be named after an orca."

Look back at Francesca and Jesse's romance in pictures...

Instagram

June 2021: First Meeting

Though Francesca Farago tried her luck with love on a few reality dating shows, including Too Hot to Handle, she met her perfect match in Jesse Sullivan while hosting an event online.

“TikTok hired me to host an event for Pride Month,” Francesca told Elite Daily in 2023. “It was over Zoom. It was a TikTok live event with Willow Smith and the app’s LGBTQ+ Trailblazers. I interviewed three people and Jesse was one of them. We met on Zoom and just fell in love very quickly.”

TikTok

Summer 2022: Social Media Official

And though her time on season one of Netflix’s Perfect Match (which aired in 2023) didn’t work out, Francesca knew that fate had bigger plans in store.

In fact, as the reality star shared in a TikTok, “Literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, 'Hey, are you still single? I'm traumatized and do you want to hang out?'"

And the rest is history. Since then, the pair have shared insight into their romance on social media. “We’re just so in love, and I feel that’s obvious with what we post,” she told Elite Daily. “Some couples share a filtered version of the happy times, but they don’t post anything negative. We actually don’t have any negative times. It’s all positive.”

TikTok

May 2023: Engagement

Two years after they first met, Francesca and Jesse were ecstatic to start a brand new chapter together.

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” Francesca shared in a May 2023 Instagram post, “a glimpse into the most magical night ever, obsessed with our family… what is life!!” Fast forward to early 2024, and the couple made it clear that they were keen on starting a family, even before their nuptials.

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca exclusively told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the People’s Choice Awards that February. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

March 2024: Baby (Soon-to-be) on Board

And as predicted, Francesca and Jesse—who is dad to teenager Arlo from a previous relationship—announced they were expanding their family.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you," Francesca wrote on Instagram March 31. "We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Instagram

As for Jesse, he was more than excited to share the news. "We're pregnant!" the influencer, who came out as transgender in 2019, captioned a clip. "Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

Francesca Farago/Instagram

April 2024: Double the Love

A week after the pair confirmed Francesca is pregnant, Jesse shared they'll be adding not one but two more members to their family.

"We're having twins," Jesse wrote under his April 7 TikTok. "We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

