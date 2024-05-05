TikToker Jesse Sullivan Shares Own Unique Name Ideas for His and Francesca Farago's Twins

Watch : Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Suffice to say Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan will probably not give their twins boring names.

Days after the pregnant Love Is Blind star shared a list of baby names she loves but won't be using for the couple's kids, her fiancé Jesse Sullivan offered his own suggestions, which have also been ruled out. In a TikTok video posted May 4, he noted, "I actually think mine are a little crazier than Francesca's."

He noted that his first suggestion, however, is, "pretty normal" and also special to him. Leland, which was his late dad's middle name. Jesse then rattled off more unconventional ones.

"Aristotle, I think, is rad," the TikToker said. "I think it's like so cool to have a really old school name like that that people only associate with someone who came up with some of the most important thoughts in history."

His third suggestion is his favorite, and was vetoed by Francesca: Traveler.