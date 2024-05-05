Ariana Madix Pays Tribute to "Most Handsome" Boyfriend Daniel Wai on His Birthday

Watch : Tom Sandoval's Message to Ariana Madix After Her Broadway Debut

Ariana Madix is SUR-ving up the ultimate compliment to her man.

On May 4, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a tribute to boyfriend Daniel Wai for his birthday, which included a photo of the herself and the fitness coach smiling at each other during a trip to Coachella last month.

"Happy birthday to the most handsome man I know," Ariana, 38, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "who always lets me have the first and last bite."

Daniel—who turned 41 that day, according to public records—has often shared cooking videos on social media, including an April Instagram clip of himself preparing homemade tacos and guacamole for himself and the Bravo star.

The two have been dating for about a year. Daniel and Ariana went public with their relationship at Coachella in April 2023, just over a month after she and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval broke up after nine years together, after which news of the TomTom co-owner's secret months-long affair with now-ex costar Raquel Leviss came to light. The latter two have since issued public apologies.