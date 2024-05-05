Ariana Madix Pays Tribute to "Most Handsome" Boyfriend Daniel Wai on His Birthday

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix shared a birthday tribute her boyfriend of more than a year, Daniel Wai, including a new photo of the two and paying her partner the ultimate compliment.

Ariana Madix is SUR-ving up the ultimate compliment to her man.

On May 4, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a tribute to boyfriend Daniel Wai for his birthday, which included a photo of the herself and the fitness coach smiling at each other during a trip to Coachella last month.

"Happy birthday to the most handsome man I know," Ariana, 38, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "who always lets me have the first and last bite."

Daniel—who turned 41 that day, according to public records—has often shared cooking videos on social media, including an April Instagram clip of himself preparing homemade tacos and guacamole for himself and the Bravo star.

The two have been dating for about a year. Daniel and Ariana went public with their relationship at Coachella in April 2023, just over a month after she and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval broke up after nine years together, after which news of the TomTom co-owner's secret months-long affair with now-ex costar Raquel Leviss came to light. The latter two have since issued public apologies.

Meanwhile, Daniel made his debut on Vanderpump Rules on its season 11 premiere Jan. 30, appearing in a FaceTime chat with his girlfriend to give her a pep talk as she prepared to return to her ex's bar for the first time since his affair with Raquel was made public.

"You always got me," he told Ariana. "I'll cheer you on from the sidelines from New York."

Also during the episode, Ariana detailed how she unexpectedly fell for Daniel in March 2023 in the midst of her and Tom's split.

"I met Dan at one of my oldest friend's weddings literally 10, eleven days after everything fricken blew up," she recalled. "He's a personal trainer and a bartender and he lives in New York. So, we're doing a little long distance thing."

Read on to relive Ariana and Daniel's cutest moments together...

Instagram / Ariana Madix

Birthday Love

Ariana shared this pic of the two at Coachella 2024 on Daniel's birthday in May 2024. "Happy birthday to the most handsome man I know," she wrote on Instagram, "who always lets me have the first and last bite."

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

All That Jazz

Daniel supports Ariana as she makes her broadway debut as Roxy Hart in the hit musical Chicago on Broadway at The Ambassador Theatre on Jan. 29, 2024.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July With Friends

Ariana and Daniel celebrated Independence Day 2023 partying with pal at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Rainy Day Rendezvous

Ariana and Daniel reunited in Chicago in August where they posed together in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. "beans beans the musical fruit," the Bravo star cheekily captioned the sweet Instagram pic.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

