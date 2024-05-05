Ariana Madix Pays Tribute to "Most Handsome" Boyfriend Daniel Wai on His Birthday

Ariana Madix is SUR-ving up the ultimate compliment to her man.
On May 4, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a tribute to boyfriend Daniel Wai for his birthday, which included a photo of the herself and the fitness coach smiling at each other during a trip to Coachella last month.
"Happy birthday to the most handsome man I know," Ariana, 38, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "who always lets me have the first and last bite."
Daniel—who turned 41 that day, according to public records—has often shared cooking videos on social media, including an April Instagram clip of himself preparing homemade tacos and guacamole for himself and the Bravo star.
The two have been dating for about a year. Daniel and Ariana went public with their relationship at Coachella in April 2023, just over a month after she and fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval broke up after nine years together, after which news of the TomTom co-owner's secret months-long affair with now-ex costar Raquel Leviss came to light. The latter two have since issued public apologies.
Meanwhile, Daniel made his debut on Vanderpump Rules on its season 11 premiere Jan. 30, appearing in a FaceTime chat with his girlfriend to give her a pep talk as she prepared to return to her ex's bar for the first time since his affair with Raquel was made public.
"You always got me," he told Ariana. "I'll cheer you on from the sidelines from New York."
Also during the episode, Ariana detailed how she unexpectedly fell for Daniel in March 2023 in the midst of her and Tom's split.
"I met Dan at one of my oldest friend's weddings literally 10, eleven days after everything fricken blew up," she recalled. "He's a personal trainer and a bartender and he lives in New York. So, we're doing a little long distance thing."
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Read on to relive Ariana and Daniel's cutest moments together...