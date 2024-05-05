Megan Fox Ditches Jedi-Inspired Look to Debut Bangin' New Hair Transformation

Watch : Love Is Blind's Chelsea Responds to Megan Fox Defending Her Against Criticism

Ended her Jedi era, Megan Fox has.

And on May the 4th, no less. The Transformers star ditched the blue dye to return to her dark brown tresses while showcasing a flipped out bob hairstyle with bangs, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram that day. She captioned the pic, "She's a brunette again."

Megan had begun changing up her look late last year, showcasing a red bob in November, pastel pink locks in February and her most recent blue hair color, cut into a long bob, in early April. She later added hair extensions while rocking a cowboy-inspired look at Coachella.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the nearby Revolve Festival, Megan spoke about her hair evolution with E! News.

"It's just something cosmic and galactic, like leader of the Galactic Council," she told The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes about her blue look. "That's the hair we're in now."