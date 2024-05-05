Megan Fox Ditches Jedi-Inspired Look to Debut Bangin' New Hair Transformation

Megan Fox showcased a bold new hairstyle weeks after dyeing her hair blue for what she dubbed her "Jedi era." See her new look.

Ended her Jedi era, Megan Fox has.

And on May the 4th, no less. The Transformers star ditched the blue dye to return to her dark brown tresses while showcasing a flipped out bob hairstyle with bangs, as seen in a photo shared on her Instagram that day. She captioned the pic, "She's a brunette again."

Megan had begun changing up her look late last year, showcasing a red bob in November, pastel pink locks in February and her most recent blue hair color, cut into a long bob, in early April. She later added hair extensions while rocking a cowboy-inspired look at Coachella.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the nearby Revolve Festival, Megan spoke about her hair evolution with E! News.

"It's just something cosmic and galactic, like leader of the Galactic Council," she told The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes about her blue look. "That's the hair we're in now."

Megan Fox Through the Years

Megan continued, "I always had pretty much virgin hair and I bleached it and bleaching kind of destroys it. And so now that it's wrecked, I might as well just cycle through every color and see which one I like and just have fun, because once I go dark again, I'm probably just gonna stay like that forever, or at least for a lot of years. So I might as well just have fun with it right now."

Instagram / Megan Fox

Read on to see more stars' epic hair transformations over the years...

Instagram / Megan Fox

Megan Fox

The Transformers actress returned to her dark brown tresses and debuted a sassy bob in May 2024, a month after she dyed her hair blue to enter what she dubbed her "Jedi era."

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Dannielynn Birkhead

At age 17, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith debuted a new lob hairstyle overnight during 2024 Kentucky Derby weekend, which she attended with dad Larry Birkhead.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Baby2Baby / Instagram / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

The singer debuted a lighter, shorter 'do in April 2024.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Homeboy Industries / Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Back to blonde: Kim debuted a new platinum 'do in April 2024.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images/Neil Mockford/WireImage

Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder debuted a bright blonde hair transformation April 17 while celebrating her latest Fenty x Puma collection in London.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME/Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Delilah Belle Hamlin

The model debuted a bleach blonde pixie cut at the FRAME event April 4.

Megan Fox/Instagram/Dimitris Giannetos/Instagram

Megan Fox

The Jennifer's Body star traded in her bubblegum pink tresses for a baby blue bob, which she debuted April 2.

James Gourley/Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya

Less than a month afer chopping her hair into a long bob, Zendaya debuted a honey blonde transformation at the Challengers premiere March 26.

Elle Fanning / Instagram

Elle Fanning

The Great star ushered in spring with a fresh cut, as she debuted a long bob March 25.

John Nacion/Getty Images/John Nacion/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls alum swapped out her signature blonde hair for a dark brunette transformation on March 18.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Forever 21/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bre Tiesi

The Selling Sunset star looked completely unrecognizable after debuting a dramatic blonde transformation March 16.

Instagram/Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne

The Fashion Police alum ditched her signature purple hair after six years, tinting it an icy silver in March 2024. 

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Dune actress debuted a shoulder-grazing bob at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Steven Simione/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Anyone But You star made a showstopping appearance at Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the March 5 event, she unveiled a dramatic long bob haircut.

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

Zoey Deutch

To prepare for her upcoming role as  Jean Seberg, the 29-year-old debuted a bleached blonde pixie cut.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images/Leon Bennett/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The Princess Diaries alum unveiled fringe bangs at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Selena Gomez

The star debuted a bangin' new style at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola in February 2024.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In January 2024, a month after her prison release, the now-influencer shared a pic of herself sporting a shorter 'do.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Instagram / Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough / Instagram / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images / Jaime nogales/Medios y Media / Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle / TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Pat Pedraja

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage / Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images / Gotham/GC Images
Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group / Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow / Instagram / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

