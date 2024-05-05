Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to NSFW Question About Ken Urker After Rekindling Romance

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Candid About Dating, Plastic Surgery Transformation

After Gypsy Rose Blanchard rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, one burning question lingered.

So when the 32-year-old made their romance social media official by sharing a video of what she dubbed their "legendary love story" on TikTok, one fan went ahead and asked her directly, echoing her own past words.

"Now the real question is, is THIS d fire???" the person wrote in the comments section of the May 4 post, adding a fire emoji.

And Gypsy was quick to respond. "Let's just say, I'm VERY happy," she wrote, adding a fire emoji of her own.

Gypsy had used the suggestive phrase in January when defending her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson from "haters" on social media, writing in a comment that later went viral that they are "jealous because you are rocking my world every night" and adding, "Yeah I said it, the D is fire...happy wife happy life."