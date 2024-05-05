Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to NSFW Question About Ken Urker After Rekindling Romance

After Gypsy Rose Blanchard rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, one burning question lingered.
So when the 32-year-old made their romance social media official by sharing a video of what she dubbed their "legendary love story" on TikTok, one fan went ahead and asked her directly, echoing her own past words.
"Now the real question is, is THIS d fire???" the person wrote in the comments section of the May 4 post, adding a fire emoji.
And Gypsy was quick to respond. "Let's just say, I'm VERY happy," she wrote, adding a fire emoji of her own.
Gypsy had used the suggestive phrase in January when defending her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson from "haters" on social media, writing in a comment that later went viral that they are "jealous because you are rocking my world every night" and adding, "Yeah I said it, the D is fire...happy wife happy life."
In April, three months after she was released from prison after serving seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan. The two had married in July 2022 while she was incarcerated.
Since her their split, Gypsy rekindled her romance with Ken, to whom she had gotten engaged in 2018. Her TikTok, which marks her first social media post about him, contains the caption, "Once in a lifetime love @Ken Urker."
And Ken himself left a comment under Gypsy's video, one that's more PG.
"I just love you," he wrote, adding a red heart emoji, to which his partner responded, "A legend 7 years in a making...I love you too."
In her post, Gypsy shared photos and footage of the two showing PDA and spending time together. She included a clip of them dancing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival—where they were spotted together in late April, as well as pic of themselves sporting matching husky dog tattoos.
"Soulmates will always find each other," Gypsy wrote in the video, "regardless of time, distance and circumstance."
She had also spoken about her rekindled romance with Ken with E! News May 1. "It wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected," she said in an exclusive interview at the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies event at the Grove in Los Angeles, adding, "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store."
Gypsy's life after prison is documented in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is set for release June 3. Read on for more updates on her below...