Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to NSFW Question About Ken Urker After Rekindling Romance

After making her rekindled relationship with Ken Urker official on social media, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was asked a suggestive question about her partner seemingly inspired by her own past words.

After Gypsy Rose Blanchard rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker, one burning question lingered.

So when the 32-year-old made their romance social media official by sharing a video of what she dubbed their "legendary love story" on TikTok, one fan went ahead and asked her directly, echoing her own past words.

"Now the real question is, is THIS d fire???" the person wrote in the comments section of the May 4 post, adding a fire emoji.

And Gypsy was quick to respond. "Let's just say, I'm VERY happy," she wrote, adding a fire emoji of her own.

Gypsy had used the suggestive phrase in January when defending her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson from "haters" on social media, writing in a comment that later went viral that they are "jealous because you are rocking my world every night" and adding, "Yeah I said it, the D is fire...happy wife happy life."

2024 Celebrity Breakups

In April, three months after she was released from prison after serving seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" BlanchardGypsy filed for divorce from Ryan. The two had married in July 2022 while she was incarcerated.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Since her their split, Gypsy rekindled her romance with Ken, to whom she had gotten engaged in 2018. Her TikTok, which marks her first social media post about him, contains the caption, "Once in a lifetime love @Ken Urker."

And Ken himself left a comment under Gypsy's video, one that's more PG.

"I just love you," he wrote, adding a red heart emoji, to which his partner responded, "A legend 7 years in a making...I love you too."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In her post, Gypsy shared photos and footage of the two showing PDA and spending time together. She included a clip of them dancing at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival—where they were spotted together in late April, as well as pic of themselves sporting matching husky dog tattoos. 

"Soulmates will always find each other," Gypsy wrote in the video, "regardless of time, distance and circumstance."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

She had also spoken about her rekindled romance with Ken with E! News May 1. "It wasn't until I'm going through my divorce that we have reconnected," she said in an exclusive interview at the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies event at the Grove in Los Angeles, adding, "We're both very hopeful for what the future has in store."

Gypsy's life after prison is documented in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is set for release June 3. Read on for more updates on her below...

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announes she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy describes her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

