Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, Debuts New Look at Kentucky Derby

A day after attending a pre-Kentucky Derby party with dad, Dannielynn Birkhead was ready for the mane event.
The daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith debuted a shorter, sassy lob hairstyle May 4 as the 17-year-old and her father Larry Birkhead prepared to attend the annual horse race, a longtime family tradition. (See more stars' epic hair transformations over the years.)
"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala," the teen's father, who got a slight trim himself, wrote on Instagram that afternoon, referencing an annual party the two attended the night before, "and quick morning haircut or two."
The teen wore a scarlet Badgley Mischka spring 2024 ready-to-wear ruffled, belted gown and matching orchid Jane-Rose Zupetz fascinator.
"Dannielynn's dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found!" Larry continued, "Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close...#kentuckyderby #qualitytime #kamenrider"
While staying out of the spotlight most of the year, Dannielynn and her father have attended the annual Kentucky Derby together every year it's been held since she was 3.
The Barnstable Brown Gala was one of several star-studded parties held this weekend in celebration of the annual horse race in Louisville.
Other stars spotted at the Kentucky Derby and its bashes included Travis Kelce, Ne-Yo, Luke Bryan and Josh Groban.
Look back at Dannielynn's appearances at the Kentucky Derby over the years...