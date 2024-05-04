Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, Debuts New Look at Kentucky Derby

Watch : Larry Birkhead on Dannielynn's Matchmaking Skills

A day after attending a pre-Kentucky Derby party with dad, Dannielynn Birkhead was ready for the mane event.

The daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith debuted a shorter, sassy lob hairstyle May 4 as the 17-year-old and her father Larry Birkhead prepared to attend the annual horse race, a longtime family tradition. (See more stars' epic hair transformations over the years.)

"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala," the teen's father, who got a slight trim himself, wrote on Instagram that afternoon, referencing an annual party the two attended the night before, "and quick morning haircut or two."

The teen wore a scarlet Badgley Mischka spring 2024 ready-to-wear ruffled, belted gown and matching orchid Jane-Rose Zupetz fascinator.

"Dannielynn's dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found!" Larry continued, "Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close...#kentuckyderby #qualitytime #kamenrider"