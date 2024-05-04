Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, Debuts New Look at Kentucky Derby

The late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead showcased a hair transformation at the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

A day after attending a pre-Kentucky Derby party with dad, Dannielynn Birkhead was ready for the mane event.

The daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith debuted a shorter, sassy lob hairstyle May 4 as the 17-year-old and her father Larry Birkhead prepared to attend the annual horse race, a longtime family tradition. (See more stars' epic hair transformations over the years.)

"On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala," the teen's father, who got a slight trim himself, wrote on Instagram that afternoon, referencing an annual party the two attended the night before, "and quick morning haircut or two."

The teen wore a scarlet Badgley Mischka spring 2024 ready-to-wear ruffled, belted gown and matching orchid Jane-Rose Zupetz fascinator.

"Dannielynn's dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found!" Larry continued, "Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close...#kentuckyderby #qualitytime #kamenrider"

Kentucky Derby 2024: Star Sightings

While staying out of the spotlight most of the year, Dannielynn and her father have attended the annual Kentucky Derby together every year it's been held since she was 3.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The Barnstable Brown Gala was one of several star-studded parties held this weekend in celebration of the annual horse race in Louisville.

Other stars spotted at the Kentucky Derby and its bashes included Travis Kelce, Ne-Yo, Luke Bryan and Josh Groban.

Look back at Dannielynn's appearances at the Kentucky Derby over the years...

Instagram / Larry Birkhead

2024

The 17-year-old appears with her dad Larry Birkhead en route to the 2024 Kentucky Derby, and debuts a new lob hairstyle.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

2024

The 17-year-old sports a Gianfranco Ferre dress once owned by Janet Jackson and purchased at Julien's Auctions while attending the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in May 2024.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
2023

The 16-year-old steps out in style with her dad Larry Birkhead after paying tribute to her late mom with a fashion statement at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in May 2023.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2022

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, then 15, sports a colorful look as she poses with dad Larry Birkhead at the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
2022

Larry and Dannielynn appear at the 2022 Barnstable-Brown Gala, a Kentucky Derby pre-party. Dannielynn is wearing the outfit that Janet Jackson wore to the 2003 Barnstable-Brown Gala. Larry said it was purchased in a Julien's Auction, with proceeds benefitting charity.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
2021

They're back! Dannielynn and dad Larryreturned to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with these corresponding looks a day before the annual event.

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
2021

Masked up!

Instagram / Larry Birkhead
2021

All smiles!

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
2019

Dannielynn and Larry attend the 2019 Kentucky Derby. He tweeted, "Kentucky Derby time once again. Dannielynn looks pretty in pink in her dress by Junona and her Mom's hat from her unforgettable appearance at The Kentucky Derby in 2004 #KentuckyDerby2019."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
2019

The tween is all smiles in a yellow floral dress as she poses with her dad.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
2018

Dannielynn and her dad are feeling blue, in a good way!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
2017

Everything's coming up roses for the twosome!

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Down
2016

At just 10 years old, Dannielynn is already a red carpet veteran!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
2015

Think pink! Dannielynn and Larry pick coordinating colors for their festive frocks.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2014

Larry leads the way as Dannielynn smiles for the cameras.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage
2013

Chim chim cheree! The daddy-daughter duo take inspiration from Mary Poppins.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2012

Flower power! Anna Nicole's mini-me's fascinator is in full bloom.

Getty Images
2011

Who needs a fascinator when you're this fabulous?

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
2010

She's her mother's daughter, all right!

