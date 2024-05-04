Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance at Pre-2024 Kentucky Derby Party

Watch : How Travis Kelce Feels About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Travis Kelce need not fight for his right to party on Kentucky Derby weekend.

To help kick off the festivities, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end made a surprise appearance at Sports Illustrated's Revel at the Races party at the Ice House in Louisville May 3, a day before the horse-racing event at Churchill Downs.

Travis, wearing a mint button-down shirt with white embroidery over a white top, was spotted sitting in a VIP area and also backstage, as seen in a photo the Chainsmokers' Alex Pall, who had performed with bandmate Drew Taggart, shared on his Instagram Stories.

During their headlining set, the duo played and sampled songs by Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift—"Our Song" and "Mean," the Courier-Journal reported.

The bash took place almost more than two months after the NFL star and the Grammy winner celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 victory with the Chainsmokers at their DJ booth at a Las Vegas nightclub.