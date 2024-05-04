Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance at Pre-2024 Kentucky Derby Party

Travis Kelce was spotted partying at Sports Illustrated’s annual pre-Kentucky Derby party. Find out more about his night out at the Revel at the Races bash.

Travis Kelce need not fight for his right to party on Kentucky Derby weekend.

To help kick off the festivities, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end made a surprise appearance at Sports Illustrated's Revel at the Races party at the Ice House in Louisville May 3, a day before the horse-racing event at Churchill Downs.

Travis, wearing a mint button-down shirt with white embroidery over a white top, was spotted sitting in a VIP area and also backstage, as seen in a photo the ChainsmokersAlex Pall, who had performed with bandmate Drew Taggart, shared on his Instagram Stories.

During their headlining set, the duo played and sampled songs by Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift—"Our Song" and "Mean," the Courier-Journal reported.

The bash took place almost more than two months after the NFL star and the Grammy winner celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 victory with the Chainsmokers at their DJ booth at a Las Vegas nightclub.

photos
Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead's Kentucky Derby Days

Taylor, who is preparing to begin a European leg of her Eras tour May 9 after a two-month hiatus, was not spotted at the Sports Illustrated bash.

During her break, she and the NFL star were spotted together several times, including on nights out in California—including a double date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, while vacationing in the Bahamas, partying at Coachella and at events with his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes in Las Vegas, where Travis called Taylor his "significant other" at his teammate's charity auction.

Instagram / Alex Pall

The Sports Illustrated bash took place the same day as another pre-Kentucky Derby party, the Barnstable Brown Gala. That event included celebrity guests such as Tracy MorganJosh Groban and the late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 17, and her dad Larry Birkhead.

Read on to see photos of stars at pre-Kentucky Derby parties...

