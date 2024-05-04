Charlie Puth Finally Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Song Name Drop

Watch : Charlie Puth Goes IG Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

And for a fortnight, there we were—waiting for Charlie Puth to speak now.

The "Attention" singer certainly caught Taylor Swift's when she name-dropped him in the title track of her April 19 album The Tortured Poets Department, singing, "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

Now, Charlie has addressed the shoutout at long last.

"These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons," he wrote in a TikTok video May 3, "but I wanted to share something with you."

The 32-year-old explained that the love online has given him the encourage to release a song that he wrote about a friend called "Hero."

"Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile," he continued. "But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it."