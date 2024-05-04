Charlie Puth Finally Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Song Name Drop

And for a fortnight, there we were—waiting for Charlie Puth to speak now.
The "Attention" singer certainly caught Taylor Swift's when she name-dropped him in the title track of her April 19 album The Tortured Poets Department, singing, "You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."
Now, Charlie has addressed the shoutout at long last.
"These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons," he wrote in a TikTok video May 3, "but I wanted to share something with you."
The 32-year-old explained that the love online has given him the encourage to release a song that he wrote about a friend called "Hero."
"Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile," he continued. "But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it."
And in a cute nod to Taylor's lyrics, Charlie added, "So… I Declare 'Hero' will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support…you know who you are."
Charlie—who got engaged to Brooke Sansone in September—went on to play a snippet of the song, crooning, "Oh, I don't need a hero but if you let me stay / Oh, I can still be here every night and day."
