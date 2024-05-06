The Most Wanted Details on Bad Bunny’s Best Fashion Moments and 2024 Met Gala Look

Bad Bunny revealed the process for choosing his look for the 2024 Met Gala, which he’s co-hosting alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth.

Bad Bunny is ready for his fotito pa' Vogue.

Ahead of his third Met Gala appearance, El Conejo Malo shared how he's preparing for fashion's biggest night on May 6. After all, the Grammy winner is co-hosting the "Garden of Time" gala alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, as well as Vogue's Anna Wintour.

"You can't really improvise for the Met," Bad Bunny said in an interview with Vogue on April 29. "If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it."

The 30-year-old kept it x100 by explaining how he approaches fashion collaborations just like he does with his music—saying it's based on "feeling identified with the brand or the designer or what they do." 

This approach has proven to work in the "Yo Visto Así" singer's favor, as he's never been afraid to take style risks. 

photos
Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

For example, Benito made his Met Gala debut at 2022's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion'' event, pushing the boundaries of fashion in his show-stopping Burberry gown that featured a tailored suit top with dramatic puffed sleeves.

Plus, who can forget his 2023 custom white-hot suit by Jacquemu? It showed off a backless design with a "J" pendant and a floor-length shawl with camellia flowers. 

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Before Bad Bunny stuns on the iconic steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, take a trip down the runway memory lane with his best fashion moments from over the years.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images
Wild for Style

The "Moscow Mule" artist set the tracks ablaze with his completely see-through blouse and skintight pants ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vision in White

The musician wowed at the 2023 Met Gala in a sexy backless suit and floor-length shawl adorned with camellia flowers. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hair for It

Bad Bunny walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles Bullet Train premiere in an all-black ensemble by Dior. The singer's gold safety pin and heart hair accessories were chef's kiss.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Magic

The "Party" singer made his Met Gala debut in 2022 in a custom look by Burberry's Riccardo Tisci. According to Bad Bunny, he pulled inspiration on the Gilded Age theme by researching what people wore in Puerto Rico at the time. "We mixed the men's looks with women's," he told Vogue.

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Suited Up

The Latin trap singer pays homage to one of his heroes at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
In the Ring

This outfit is a knock-out! Bad Bunny takes the stage in Miami with an eccentric ensemble that includes bright yellow plaid pants, red sneakers and a wrestling belt.

Bad Bunny/YouTube
Red Hot

The Puerto Rican singer makes temperatures rise with his red hot, hot, hot outfit in the "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
In Full Bloom

The "Tu Mudaste" singer brings the goth glam vibes to the 2021 Grammy Awards with his all-black outfit. However, his vibrant sunflower accessory adds a fun splash of color to the whole look.

Dia Dipasupil/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Sunny Yellow

One word: unforgettable! The Oasis artist takes the stage with J Balvin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in an electrifying custom-made costume.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Color Me Happy

Bad Bunny makes a grand entrance during his 2019 Coachella set with a colorful Imran Moosvi design. His holographic sunglasses and black combat boots tie the flashy look together.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Spotify
Matrix Mood

El Conejo Malo goes for an edgy vibe at the 2020 Spotify Awards with his Matrix-esque ensemble.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Green With Envy

Green with envy! The Puerto Rican star makes the red carpet his runway at the Billboard Music Latin Awards with his lavender suit and lime green hair.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Plaid Papi

Sometimes, less is more. The "Caro" singer dons a gray plaid outfit that's anything but basic.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Slam Dunk

The global superstar takes the stage in Inglewood, Calif. and pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant with his jersey.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Gucci Get-Up

Feeling Gucci! Bad Bunny brings luxury fashion to the court with his GG-embossed coat at the 2020 State Farm All-Star Game.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
High Voltage

The Latinx star lights up the 2019 Coachella stage with his neon green hoodie and matching multi-colored suit.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Bright and Bold

Fashion highlight! The musician brings bright and bold style front-and-center at the 2019 Calibash event in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
White Hot

Bad Bunny takes the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in a lavish white-hot get-up.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Royal Blues

The 27-year-old star shows up and shows out in a larger-than-life blue velvet coat at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Instagram
Crop Top Cutie

Casual, but make it fashion! The "Yo Visto Así" singer snaps a sexy selfie in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching black pants. 

Instagram
Quarantine Cutie

The star still serves looks, even when he's not fully clothed! From his heart-shaped sunnies to his layered necklaces, Bad Bunny's fashion is on point.

YouTube
Vision in White

The singer looks like an angel with his all-white suit that he dons in his music video "Si Estuviésemos Juntos."