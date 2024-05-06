The Most Wanted Details on Bad Bunny’s Best Fashion Moments and 2024 Met Gala Look

Bad Bunny is ready for his fotito pa' Vogue.
Ahead of his third Met Gala appearance, El Conejo Malo shared how he's preparing for fashion's biggest night on May 6. After all, the Grammy winner is co-hosting the "Garden of Time" gala alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, as well as Vogue's Anna Wintour.
"You can't really improvise for the Met," Bad Bunny said in an interview with Vogue on April 29. "If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it."
The 30-year-old kept it x100 by explaining how he approaches fashion collaborations just like he does with his music—saying it's based on "feeling identified with the brand or the designer or what they do."
This approach has proven to work in the "Yo Visto Así" singer's favor, as he's never been afraid to take style risks.
For example, Benito made his Met Gala debut at 2022's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion'' event, pushing the boundaries of fashion in his show-stopping Burberry gown that featured a tailored suit top with dramatic puffed sleeves.
Plus, who can forget his 2023 custom white-hot suit by Jacquemu? It showed off a backless design with a "J" pendant and a floor-length shawl with camellia flowers.
Before Bad Bunny stuns on the iconic steps of New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, take a trip down
the runway memory lane with his best fashion moments from over the years.