The Most Wanted Details on Bad Bunny’s Best Fashion Moments and 2024 Met Gala Look

Watch : Bad Bunny's Steamy Bathtub Pics: 'Saltburn' Inspired?

Bad Bunny is ready for his fotito pa' Vogue.

Ahead of his third Met Gala appearance, El Conejo Malo shared how he's preparing for fashion's biggest night on May 6. After all, the Grammy winner is co-hosting the "Garden of Time" gala alongside Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, as well as Vogue's Anna Wintour.

"You can't really improvise for the Met," Bad Bunny said in an interview with Vogue on April 29. "If I want to attend a different red carpet and decide to wear boxers last minute, I do it. I just do it."

The 30-year-old kept it x100 by explaining how he approaches fashion collaborations just like he does with his music—saying it's based on "feeling identified with the brand or the designer or what they do."

This approach has proven to work in the "Yo Visto Así" singer's favor, as he's never been afraid to take style risks.