Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Who She Wants to Inherit Her $60 Million Fortune

The View host Whoopi Goldberg explained why she won't be following the celebrity trend of leaving children with no money, sharing who she's giving her reported $60 million fortune to.

In Whoopi Goldberg's view, money should stay in the family. 

The View host—who reportedly has a $60 million fortune—shared that she will be bequeathing "everything" to her daughter Alexandrea Martin, 50, who Whoopi welcomed with first husband Alvin Martin.

"One of the great answers is children learn by what they see," the 68-year-old explained on the May 2 episode. "My mother worked her behind off and so that's why I feel the way I feel and I'm leaving my kid everything that I have."

Although leaving your money to your children might seem like the obvious choice, other Hollywood stars have recently shared why they're intentionally choosing not to leave the big bucks to their kids. In fact, Guy Fieri admitted that his kids Hunter, 27 and Ryder, 18, will not be taking over his cooking empire unless they prove themselves. 

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me," he told Fox News in December. "My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.'" 

And Jeff Goldblum—who shares kids Charlie, 8, and River, 6, with wife Emilie Livingston—also decided his children are going to have to work for what they want in the future.

"It's an important thing to teach kids. I'm not going to do it for you. And you're not going to want me to do it for you," the actor said on iHeart's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "You've got to figure out how to find out what's wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even if it doesn't, you might have to do that anyway."

Noam Galai/Getty Images

