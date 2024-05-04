These Unbeatable Way Day 2024 Deals Up to 66% Off Are Perfect For Small Apartments & College Dorms

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Welcome to the weekend! Today's a very special day — not only is it May the 4th, it's also the start of Wayfair's annual Way Day blowout sale. With spring in full bloom and summer right on our horizon, this is the perfect time to refresh our spaces. The thing is, if you live or are planning to move into a small space like an apartment or college dorm (we're looking at you, class of 2024!), it can be hard to find picks that will fit into your rooms. Even if you find a jaw-dropping deal, it may be difficult to justify clicking the "Checkout" button because, in the back of your mind, you know there's no way that gorgeous bed frame or desk will fit.
But, that doesn't mean finding an amazing deal that checks all the boxes is an impossible task, and we always love a good shopping challenge. We scoured through the entire Wayfair site, from its Way Day sale section to the Closeout Deals, Doorbuster Deals, and Flash Deals to find the biggest savings on home essentials that will help you take advantage of every inch of your space. From genius storage solutions to ergonomic kitchen appliances to powerful cleaning essentials, we've got you fully covered.
Of course, these unbeatable deals are going super fast — so, you either have until Way Day ends in three days (May 6) or these picks sell out (a highly likely possibility). In other words, hurry & shop!
Sterilite 120 Qt Wheeled Gasket Box- Set of 3
Store your bulky items, keepsakes, blankets & more in this ergonomic storage box that fits neatly under your bed or closet. The clear material allows you to see what's inside without opening it up, and it's also designed with durable hinged latches, a pull handle, and wheels for easy transport.
Zip Code Design Tisha Corner Bookcase
Maximize your space with this corner bookcase that also happens to be quite aesthetically pleasing. The contemporary frame features five shelves that are perfect for displaying photos, potted plants, books & more.
NutriBullet Personal 24 Oz. Countertop Personal Blender
A blender is one of the most versatile kitchen essentials, but many models take up quite a bit of precious countertop space. Enter this NutriBullet personal blender — it's fitted with a powerful motor that can create everything from refreshing smoothies to scrumptious soups.
Joseph Joseph Extend Steel Expandable Dish Rack
This dish rack is designed with a two-part sliding tray that enables you to easily adjust the size of your draining space as needed (you know, for those times when you leave all your dishes to "soak" for a little too long and they start stacking up). The movable drainer features a draining spout with three different positions, a movable cutlery drainer with a knit slot, and a sturdy rail at the back for cutting boards & larger items.
Djellona Metal Base Writing Desk
If you're looking for a dedicated work area for your living space, this writing desk is the perfect option. The minimal-chic silhouette offers plenty of legroom, and it features a hook on the side that's great for hanging your bag or storing small items.
Wickes 3-Piece Floating Shelf
If you don't have enough space for a full bookshelf, these sleek shelves will do the trick (and are totally trendy). They're made from engineered wood, and they mount directly onto your wall for a floating effect that's très modern-chic.
Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Oven & Toaster
Multifunctional appliances are absolutely the way to go if you're looking to maximize your space. This dual oven & toaster can bake, broil, and toast your way to delicious perfection in less time and effort. It includes two rack positions and a roomy interior that can fit up to a 9-inch pizza.
Ebern Designs Bean Bag Chair & Lounger
Whether you're binging your favorite show or reading a thrilling book, this L-shaped bean bag chair will be your new favorite lounging space that's as comfy as a couch. It's also a great piece to have on hand in case you have guests over and don't necessarily have enough chairs for everyone to hang out on.
Bissell Spotclean Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner
Spills and messes are inevitable, but before you call a full carpet cleaning service, check out this powerful & portable carpet cleaner. The superior suction and scrubbing action can remove everything from stubborn pet stains to embedded dirt, and it works on carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors & more. Plus, it comes with six stair tools, three tough stain tools, and a bottle of the brand's Professional Deep Cleaning formula.
Rebrilliant Storage Bin
Declutter your closet or entryway with this smartly designed shoe storage bin. It can hold up to 12 pairs of regular-sized shoes, slides seamlessly under your bed, and features a clear top for easy identification.
Uber Appliance 0.32 Cubic Feet Portable Countertop Mini Fridge
Keep a cold drink or snack in close reach at all times with this small space-friendly countertop mini fridge that also works as a food warmer. The compact design works without noisy motors, messy condensation, or any liquid refrigerants — plus, it's darn adorable.
Amada Utility Cart With Wheels
This neat utility cart is the perfect storage solution for your bathroom, bedroom, or pantry. It's made from high-quality ABS material with ventilation holes, and it also comes with two cups & four hooks that hang onto the side of the cart for easy access.
Fortune Candy Under Sink Organizer
Take advantage of your cabinet or undersink space with this two-tier organizer. Made from sturdy steel and able to the support up to 50 pounds of weight, the organizer features an adjustable pull-out system for hassle-free access to your items.
Looking to score more incredible Way Day finds? Check out how you can get an 18-piece cookware set for practically half off, plus more can't-miss Wayfair deals!