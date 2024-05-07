Queen Latifah and Partner Eboni Nichols Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Queen Latifah's Best Advice to Female Rap Artists at Grammys

Royalty ascended the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Queen Latifah and her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, looked exceptionally stunning together as they attended fashion's biggest night in New York City on May 6.

Donning a Thom Browne ‘fit, Queen Latifah, 54, played into the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme with a look that featured a sequined birds of paradise gown, paired with a black coat. Eboni, 45, was also dressed by Thom Browne with an ensemble that included a black and white coat—complete with a veil headpiece. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

And Queen Latifah (real name Dana Elaine Owens) and Eboni couldn't help but be excited about their first ever Met Gala.

"It was lovely," Eboni told Vogue during their red carpet livestream. "It's just so exciting, all the cameras, everyone screaming Dana's name, it's lovely."

Latifah echoed Eboni's excitement, adding, "I'm actually quite happy. This has been a wonderful experience, everything from top to bottom."