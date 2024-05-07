Queen Latifah and Partner Eboni Nichols Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2024 Met Gala

Queen Latifan and her partner of over a decade Eboni Nicholas looked loved up as they hit the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on May 6.

Royalty ascended the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

Queen Latifah and her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols, looked exceptionally stunning together as they attended fashion's biggest night in New York City on May 6.

Donning a Thom Browne ‘fit, Queen Latifah, 54, played into the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme with a look that featured a sequined birds of paradise gown, paired with a black coat. Eboni, 45, was also dressed by Thom Browne with an ensemble that included a black and white coat—complete with a veil headpiece. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

And Queen Latifah (real name Dana Elaine Owens) and Eboni couldn't help but be excited about their first ever Met Gala.

"It was lovely," Eboni told Vogue during their red carpet livestream. "It's just so exciting, all the cameras, everyone screaming Dana's name, it's lovely."

Latifah echoed Eboni's excitement, adding, "I'm actually quite happy. This has been a wonderful experience, everything from top to bottom."

And the Equalizer star—who has been dating Eboni for over a decade—was equally thrilled with her Thom Browne look, explaining that the entire outfit was handmade and she hopes to archive it for future generations to appreciate.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The gala marked one of a handful of events that the couple—who are parents to son Rebel—have attended together, as they have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

But Queen Latifah and Eboni weren't the only couple making their Met Gala their own personal date night.

Chris Hemsworth, one of the evening's chairs, looked very dapper as he hit the red carpet alongside wife Elsa Patakywith both of them wearing Tom Ford.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter also made a sneaky red carpet debut, posing alongside each other at the top of the Met steps.

To see more of your favorites couples at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading.

