Find Out Who Was Hiding Under An Umbrella at the 2024 Met Gala

Which star headed to the 2024 Met Gala covered by a giant, beige umbrella? We've got the answer.

Who's that under the umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh?

The internet was set ablaze on May 6 as fans tried to figure out which star was headed to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City fully covered head to toe in a floor length, beige umbrella.

As it turns out, Karol G wanted to keep her outfit a complete secret until hitting the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The "QLONA" singer left The Carlyle Hotel hidden inside the giant parasol, but stepped out from the covers in a sheer, crystal-embellished gown by Marc Jacobs for her Met Gala debut. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

Karol decided to take it a step further into "The Garden of Time" theme by giving her look a full elven vibe with prosthetic fairy ears, as well as a silver head piece atop her long, platinum blonde hair.

photos
Karol G's Best Looks

And the elf vibe was exactly what the 33-year-old was going for, telling Vogue during their live stream that the event was the "was the perfect opportunity for me to express how I love fairies and dreamy vibes and fantasy."

"This was the world that I wanted to go with with Marc Jacobs, who is the designer of the dress" she said. "He did an amazing job."

"I'm super happy and super excited to be here," Karol continued, adding that since it's first Met Gala, she's "here to have a great night."

But mostly, she's ready to have a fantastic evening.

"It's like a party for me," she said. "To meet people, to have conversations with people that I admire and I respect, that's gonna be amazing for me tonight."

For more from Karol G and her umbrella—as well as more fashionable stars on the red carpet—keep reading.

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dwyane Wade

In Versace.

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Jeremy Pope

Brooklyn Beckham

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Awkwafina

Jonathan Bailey

Jaden Smith

Maria Sharapova

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Sam Smith

Olivier Rousteing

Paloma Elsesser

Jude Law

Sienna Miller

In Chloé.

Dan Levy

