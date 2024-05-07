Find Out Who Was Hiding Under An Umbrella at the 2024 Met Gala

Who's that under the umbrella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh?
The internet was set ablaze on May 6 as fans tried to figure out which star was headed to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City fully covered head to toe in a floor length, beige umbrella.
As it turns out, Karol G wanted to keep her outfit a complete secret until hitting the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The "QLONA" singer left The Carlyle Hotel hidden inside the giant parasol, but stepped out from the covers in a sheer, crystal-embellished gown by Marc Jacobs for her Met Gala debut. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)
Karol decided to take it a step further into "The Garden of Time" theme by giving her look a full elven vibe with prosthetic fairy ears, as well as a silver head piece atop her long, platinum blonde hair.
And the elf vibe was exactly what the 33-year-old was going for, telling Vogue during their live stream that the event was the "was the perfect opportunity for me to express how I love fairies and dreamy vibes and fantasy."
"This was the world that I wanted to go with with Marc Jacobs, who is the designer of the dress" she said. "He did an amazing job."
"I'm super happy and super excited to be here," Karol continued, adding that since it's first Met Gala, she's "here to have a great night."
"It's like a party for me," she said. "To meet people, to have conversations with people that I admire and I respect, that's gonna be amazing for me tonight."
