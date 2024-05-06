Pregnant Lea Michele Is Real-Life Sleeping Beauty Vibes at the 2024 Met Gala

At the 2024 Met Gala, pregnant Lea Michele proved she understood what "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit was all about.

By Sabba Rahbar May 06, 2024 10:15 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetMet GalaLea MicheleCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Lea Michele Shares She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele decided to make it blue.

The pregnant Glee alum showed off her baby bump as she hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, channeling Sleeping Beauty's iconic blue dress in honor of the Met's current exhibit,"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)

Adding a bit of floral flair, the 37-year-old's long, blue Rodarte gown featured white flowers on the bodice and the one-shoulder strap, tapping into the evening's theme of "The Garden of Time." Lea kept her makeup and hair simple, but did go for a dramatic flair wearing a gorgeous, puffy tulle boudoir robe.

The Broadway star—already mom to 3-year-old Ever—recently announced that she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting their second child together. Sharing photos featuring her baby bump on Instagram March 27, Lea wrote, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," adding a yellow heart emoji.

photos
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich: Romance Rewind

Throughout, Lea has been candid about the highs and lows of motherhood, especially when it comes to balancing work and play.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

"I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7," she told E! News in April 2022. "But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."

But she wouldn't change anything about being a mom.

"Motherhood is beautiful, it's intense, it's hard," she continued. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done."

For more from Lea—and to see more of the iconic looks hitting the Met Gala—keep reading.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wisdom Kaye

In Robert Wun.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

In Chloe.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App