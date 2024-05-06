Pregnant Lea Michele Is Real-Life Sleeping Beauty Vibes at the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Lea Michele Shares She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele decided to make it blue.

The pregnant Glee alum showed off her baby bump as she hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, channeling Sleeping Beauty's iconic blue dress in honor of the Met's current exhibit,"Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" (See more stunning looks from the red carpet here.)

Adding a bit of floral flair, the 37-year-old's long, blue Rodarte gown featured white flowers on the bodice and the one-shoulder strap, tapping into the evening's theme of "The Garden of Time." Lea kept her makeup and hair simple, but did go for a dramatic flair wearing a gorgeous, puffy tulle boudoir robe.

The Broadway star—already mom to 3-year-old Ever—recently announced that she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting their second child together. Sharing photos featuring her baby bump on Instagram March 27, Lea wrote, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," adding a yellow heart emoji.