Camila Cabello Reveals Her 15-Pound Met Gala Dress Features 250,000 Crystals

Camila Cabello didn't just walk the red carpet, she weighted lifted on it.

The "Havana" singer revealed her 2024 Met Gala link out gold gown weighed more than 15 pounds and took over 450 hours to make. But the real kicker? It had over 250,000 Swarovski crystals all over it. (For a look at all the celebs in attendance, take a look here..)

"It's very, very heavy," Camila told Ross Mathews during Live From E!: Met Gala May 6, explaining that she and stylist Jared Ellner collaborated with designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

But a heavy dress wasn't the only thing separating the 27-year-old from the rest of the crowd, as she wasn't just holding a normal clutch: Her purse was made of actual ice and had a rose in the center.

"My hands are really cold," she explained, noting she'd be passing it on to someone else after she reached the top of the steps. "I can't feel my hands."