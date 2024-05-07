Camila Cabello Reveals Her 15-Pound Met Gala Dress Features 250,000 Crystals

At the 2024 Met Gala, Camila Cabello exclusively told E! News that her gown had 250,000 Swarovski, took over 450 hours to make and weighed15 pounds.

Camila Cabello didn't just walk the red carpet, she weighted lifted on it.

The "Havana" singer revealed her 2024 Met Gala link out gold gown weighed more than 15 pounds and took over 450 hours to make. But the real kicker? It had over 250,000 Swarovski crystals all over it. (For a look at all the celebs in attendance, take a look here..)

"It's very, very heavy," Camila told Ross Mathews during Live From E!: Met Gala May 6, explaining that she and stylist Jared Ellner collaborated with designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

But a heavy dress wasn't the only thing separating the 27-year-old from the rest of the crowd, as she wasn't just holding a normal clutch: Her purse was made of actual ice and had a rose in the center.

"My hands are really cold," she explained, noting she'd be passing it on to someone else after she reached the top of the steps. "I can't feel my hands."

And she's not too upset that her purse will melt during the night, joking, "When I leave, I'll just have a rose."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In addition to her 15-pound dress and ice purse, the Fifth Harmony alum rocked her newly blonde locks, tied up in a ponytail.

"Camila wanted a big moment for 2024 and what bigger moment than her going platinum blonde," her hairstylist Nikki Lee explained in February, "a color she has never been before."

For more from Camila, and to see more of the iconic Met Gala looks, keep reading.

