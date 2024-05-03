Trevor Noah Reacts to Being Labeled "Loser" Over His Single Status at Age 40

Watch : Trevor Noah Opens Up About His Humble Roots

Trevor Noah has no issues being a bachelor.

The former Daily Show host got candid about dating, noting that "it doesn't bother me at all" if people see him as a "loser" for being single and unmarried despite his successful career.

"Society has deemed me a loser whether I like it or not," he shared on the May 2 episode of his What Now? podcast. "Being married is like you've served. There's a certain honor that comes with it. If you've never been married, there's this weird thing that people do to you where they treat you like you're not a serious person in life."

In fact, Trevor said there's "a little bit of ostracization" against those who aren't in romantic relationships when they become a certain age.

"So many things in society that are based around the plus-ones," the 40-year-old explained, noting that he's been denied bringing a friend to events where others with spouses were allowed to attend together. "I'm like, 'This idiot got married six months ago. They don't even know this person and you're going to tell me that I can't come with my best friend, who I can tell you every intimate detail about?'"