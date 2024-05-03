Trevor Noah Reacts to Being Labeled "Loser" Over His Single Status at Age 40

Trevor Noah has no issues being a bachelor.
The former Daily Show host got candid about dating, noting that "it doesn't bother me at all" if people see him as a "loser" for being single and unmarried despite his successful career.
"Society has deemed me a loser whether I like it or not," he shared on the May 2 episode of his What Now? podcast. "Being married is like you've served. There's a certain honor that comes with it. If you've never been married, there's this weird thing that people do to you where they treat you like you're not a serious person in life."
In fact, Trevor said there's "a little bit of ostracization" against those who aren't in romantic relationships when they become a certain age.
"So many things in society that are based around the plus-ones," the 40-year-old explained, noting that he's been denied bringing a friend to events where others with spouses were allowed to attend together. "I'm like, 'This idiot got married six months ago. They don't even know this person and you're going to tell me that I can't come with my best friend, who I can tell you every intimate detail about?'"
For Trevor, marriage isn't necessarily proof of a strong connection between two people. Instead, he believes that sometimes "the most significant others in your life are your friends."
"There's something romantic in this idea that we should be diversifying the portfolio of our emotions," the comedian mused. "Sometimes they yield benefits, and sometimes they add value to my holdings."
He added, "Obviously, there is no one way to live life."
Although Trevor—who was previously romantically linked to Minka Kelly and Dua Lipa—rarely speaks out about his personal love life, he's been open about his opinions on conventional relationships. In 2019, he said he was "a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married."
"I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorces and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls--t that we've come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be," Trevor shared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "You cannot tell me that everyone was designed to live the same way. Our intimacy can be expressed in different ways."