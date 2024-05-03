Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Designer Friend Says They’re “Going Through Hell”

Watch : See Princess Charlotte's Royally Cute Birthday Pic Taken By Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William are experiencing a difficult period.

As the Princess of Wales continues to battle cancer, one of the couple's go-to designers Amaia Arrieta shared that she's keeping the royal family in her thoughts.

"I'm heartbroken at the moment," she told The Telegraph in an interview published May 2. "I think they are going through hell—I hope they will be back. It's really personal."

Amaia went on to explain how honored she feels to have helped dress the royals, ever since Prince George, 10, wore her brand's Amaia corduroy shorts in a 2014 Christmas photo. More recently, Princess Charlotte was pictured in her label's checked skirt in the Mother's Day photo that sparked an editing controversy.

"Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look," the designer told the outlet. "They have put the traditional and classic way of dressing children on the map."