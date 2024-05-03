Nick Viall and Wife Natalie Joy Reveal "F--ked Up" Hairstylist Walked Out on Wedding Day

Watch : Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's wedding was a day to remember for more reasons than one.

The couple—who tied the knot April 27 in a lavish Georgia ceremony—revealed there was one major obstacle they faced during an otherwise perfect weekend: Natalie's hairstylist. Or, as Nick referred to him on the May 2 episode of The Viall Files, "the hairstylist from Hell."

Expressing how they found his behavior to be unprofessional, Natalie said when he was needed to do her hair for her second look, he practically refused.

"He said, 'No I'm eating,'" the 25-year-old recalled. "15 minutes go by and he shows up, pants unzipped, unbuttoned. He was like, 'I was pissing.'"

Natalie—who welcomed daughter River with Nick two months ago—also detailed his reaction when she shared she wasn't happy with how her hair turned out. As she put it, he stormed out, yelling that he didn't "need this bulls--t."