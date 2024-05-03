Nick Viall and Wife Natalie Joy Reveal "F--ked Up" Hairstylist Walked Out on Wedding Day

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's wedding was a day to remember for more reasons than one.
The couple—who tied the knot April 27 in a lavish Georgia ceremony—revealed there was one major obstacle they faced during an otherwise perfect weekend: Natalie's hairstylist. Or, as Nick referred to him on the May 2 episode of The Viall Files, "the hairstylist from Hell."
Expressing how they found his behavior to be unprofessional, Natalie said when he was needed to do her hair for her second look, he practically refused.
"He said, 'No I'm eating,'" the 25-year-old recalled. "15 minutes go by and he shows up, pants unzipped, unbuttoned. He was like, 'I was pissing.'"
Natalie—who welcomed daughter River with Nick two months ago—also detailed his reaction when she shared she wasn't happy with how her hair turned out. As she put it, he stormed out, yelling that he didn't "need this bulls--t."
And things only got more heated when Nick tried to intervene.
"I go and follow him," the 43-year-old explained. "I'm just like, 'Dude, are you really leaving? You're unprofessional.' I kept it fairly calm. He finally comes back, he's like wobbling. I'm like, 'Dude, you are so f--ked up. He goes, 'I'm a guest.'"
"'Hate me all you want, call me a piece of s--t,'" Nick told him, "'but like this is her day and you need to go and apologize and do her hair.' He wouldn't do it. He walked off into the middle of the woods."
Luckily Natalie's makeup artist jumped in to save the day.
"She was like, 'You just married the love of your life. It is fine. We are going to do this,'" she said, with Nick adding, "We went back and we had an absolutely amazing time."
The hairstylist drama was just one of a few hiccups the newlyweds faced that weekend.
They also had to call off their honeymoon to Turks and Caicos because of an issue with Natalie's passport. But they're not letting it put a damper on their post-wedding glow.
"It was our first test facing adversity as husband and wife," Nick told E! News. "We were reminded of the importance of focusing on what really matters— having each other's backs and protecting our family."
"At the end of the day, despite it all, our lasting memory of that whole experience was us being a family," he added. "We were all there for each other. Even River was there for us."
