Nick Viall and Wife Natalie Joy Reveal "F--ked Up" Hairstylist Walked Out on Wedding Day

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy detailed their wedding on the Viall Files, recalling the "hairstylist from Hell" who abandoned them ahead of the reception.

Watch: Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's wedding was a day to remember for more reasons than one.

The couple—who tied the knot April 27 in a lavish Georgia ceremony—revealed there was one major obstacle they faced during an otherwise perfect weekend: Natalie's hairstylist. Or, as Nick referred to him on the May 2 episode of The Viall Files, "the hairstylist from Hell."

Expressing how they found his behavior to be unprofessional, Natalie said when he was needed to do her hair for her second look, he practically refused.

"He said, 'No I'm eating,'" the 25-year-old recalled. "15 minutes go by and he shows up, pants unzipped, unbuttoned. He was like, 'I was pissing.'"

Natalie—who welcomed daughter River with Nick two months ago—also detailed his reaction when she shared she wasn't happy with how her hair turned out. As she put it, he stormed out, yelling that he didn't "need this bulls--t."

And things only got more heated when Nick tried to intervene.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video

"I go and follow him," the 43-year-old explained. "I'm just like, 'Dude, are you really leaving? You're unprofessional.' I kept it fairly calm. He finally comes back, he's like wobbling. I'm like, 'Dude, you are so f--ked up. He goes, 'I'm a guest.'"

"'Hate me all you want, call me a piece of s--t,'" Nick told him, "'but like this is her day and you need to go and apologize and do her hair.' He wouldn't do it. He walked off into the middle of the woods."

Luckily Natalie's makeup artist jumped in to save the day.

"She was like, 'You just married the love of your life. It is fine. We are going to do this,'" she said, with Nick adding, "We went back and we had an absolutely amazing time." 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lee )

The hairstylist drama was just one of a few hiccups the newlyweds faced that weekend.

They also had to call off their honeymoon to Turks and Caicos because of an issue with Natalie's passport. But they're not letting it put a damper on their post-wedding glow.

"It was our first test facing adversity as husband and wife," Nick told E! News. "We were reminded of the importance of focusing on what really matters— having each other's backs and protecting our family."

"At the end of the day, despite it all, our lasting memory of that whole experience was us being a family," he added. "We were all there for each other. Even River was there for us."

Former of Nick and Natalie's love story through the years, keep reading.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

April 2024: Tying The Knot

In April 2024, the couple revealed they had officially exchanged nupitials on April 27, 2024. The ceremony was held at Natalie's family farm in Georgia. 

"All I wanted to do was give Natalie the wedding of her dreams," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "It turned out to be the wedding of my dreams too."

Nick Viall/Instagram

February 2024: River Rose

The couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, on Feb. 2, 2024—a name taken from Natalie's great grandmother and niece. As the couple wrote on Instagram, "The best part of life starts now."

Instagram / Nick Viall / Natalie Joy
September 2023: It's a Girl!

Nick and Natalie reveal the sex of their baby on Instagram. 

Instagram / Nick Viall
August 2023: Pregnant

The two revealed on Instagram Aug. 8 that they are expecting their first child. The following September, Nick shared pics from a date night, captioning his Instagram post, "Just a couple parents having a night out."

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

L.A. Date Night

The two are seen out together in Los Angeles in May 2023.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP
January 2023: Engaged!

Nick proposed to Natalie Jan. 12. (Pictured: The two enjoying a romantic moment days earlier at the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP, in Los Angeles.)

Frazer Harrison/WireImage
2022 People's Choice Awards

The two show PDA at the E! award show in Santa Monica, Calif. in December 2022.

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images
PDA Alert

Nick kisses Natalie at the Thirst Gala & Legacy Ball in Beverly Hills in October 2022.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
2022 MTV Awards Date

The two appear on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., a year after they made their red carpet debut at the award show.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken
2022 Coachella Fun

The two enjoy a Heineken at the Heineken House at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
2022 Oscars Party Date

The two appear together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2022 Oscars Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cameo
Super Bowl Party

The two attend the Big Game Watch Party at the Cameo Villa in Beverly Hills in February 2022.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Homecoming Date

The couple appears at the Homecoming Weekend event hosted by the h.wood Group & REVOLVE in Los Angeles in February 2022.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Romantic Stroll

The two walk together in Los Angeles in August 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

The two appear together at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War in Los Angeles in June 2021.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
May 2021: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
MTV Awards Date Night

The two were all smiles at the event.

Natalie Joy/Instagram
January 2021: Instagram Official

Natalie makes their relationship Instagram official when she shares a video showing her crashing Nick's virtual reality session.

