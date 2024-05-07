Sabrina Carpenter Is Working Late Because She's Real-Life Cinderella at the 2024 Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter was glowing when she arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 in a dazzling number. Keep reading for her iconic look.

Sabrina Carpenter is looking that sweet. 

After all, the "Espresso" singer walked onto the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala May 6 in a strapless black gown with a billowing pale blue skirt reminiscent of Cinderella. She accessorized her effervescent look with a dazzling necklace and drop earrings. The "Espresso" singer finished her look—which perfectly matched the "Garden of Time" theme—with her signature blonde blowout and a glowy makeup look. (See every star that arrived here.)

This year marks Sabrina's return to the soirée for the first time since her debut in 2022. The 24-year-old had attended the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" event in a custom two-piece dress by Julien Dossena at Paco Rabanne that shimmered in gold and silver from top to bottom.

"To me, it's the Super Bowl," she told Vogue ahead of the event. "I love seeing so many incredible people come together under one roof for art and fashion."

And Sabrina, who's known for her dewy makeup look, did the same the last time. But she still knows how to shine. "We didn't want it to feel too heavy, so it's more romantic," she explained, and added, "We have many diamonds."

Keep reading to see who else made our dreams come true on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala.

