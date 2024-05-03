How Chris Pine's "Earth-Shattering" Princess Diaries 2 Paycheck Changed His Life

Chris Pine looked back on how his $65,000 salary for 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement changed his life: "It was absolutely Earth-shattering."

Watch: Chris Pine Reflects on “Earth-Shattering” ‘Princess Diaries 2’ Paycheck

Chris Pine felt like the king of Genovia when he landed a role in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement back in the early aughts.

In fact, the actor—who has since gone on to star in Star Trek and Wonder Woman—said the $65,000 salary he received for playing Anne Hathaway's onscreen love interest in the 2004 film changed his life.

"I was driving on the freeway in my 1972 BMW that I've had since I was 16," Chris recounted in a preview of his appearance on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist published by Today on May 3. "I was on my little Verizon little flip phone and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job. I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You're getting paid $65,000.'"

For Chris, who had only acted in commercials and bit parts at the time, "it was like they had just told me I'd made $50 million.

"It was absolutely Earth-shattering," he continued, explaining that he had an overdraft of $400 in his bank account when he received the call. "I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow."

And even though the paycheck "lasted no time at all" since Chris had to pay back all the rent money he owed his parents, that was the moment he felt like he actually "started working" as professional actor.

"It's a wild film," Chris, now 43, added of his onscreen debut. "I'll never forget that."

Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal

Another star who has fond memories of the Disney franchise? Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in both 2001's The Princess Diaries and its sequel.

Describing Anne as a "lovely young, talented actress," the Mary Poppins alum said in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview that "it was clear" her costar was destined for great things. "She was incredibly talented, her instincts were so true," Julie noted. "She was very, very beautiful and just a lovely human being."

Calling them "great friends," the acting legend added, "It was great fun to watch her growing and learning and I think that I probably was a bit of a mum to her, too."

As for the rest of the cast, keep reading to find out where are they now.

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images for Netflix
Anne Hathaway

The Princess of Genovia is all grown up. Since appearing in the Disney movie, Anne has earned rave reviews for her performances in Les MisérablesThe Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Ocean's Eight and more films. In her personal life, the actress is happily married to Adam Shulman and are both the proud parents to two kids. 

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Mandy Moore

While her character wasn't beloved by Mia in The Princess Diaries, Mandy has maintained a huge fan base thanks to her singing career and Emmy-nominated role as Rebecca Pearson in NBC's hit series This Is Us.

She tied the knot musician Ryan Adams in 2008, but the pair divorced in 2016. She later wed musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, and the two now share sons August "Gus" Harrison (born February 2001) and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett (born October 2022).

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Bravo
Julie Andrews

Bow down to Hollywood royalty. Ever since her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the actress has appeared in family friendly flicks like Tooth Fairy, Ella Enchanted and the Shrek franchise. The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins star's legendary career also includes the title of best-selling author thanks to her assortment of children's books in The Very Fairy Princess series. 

And yes, you've definitely heard her voice recently. She's the voice of Bridgerton's one and only Lady Whistledown!

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for IFC Films

Heather Matarazzo

How can fans forget Mia's best friend Lilly, who not only had her own cable access TV show called Shut Up and Listen but also shut down Mia's haters. Today, the actress' career is still going strong with TV appearances on Grey's Anatomy and Exes & Ohs and roles in films like Hostel: Part II.

And, in November 2018, she married longtime girlfriend, comedian Heather Turman.

 

Walt Disney Pictures, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House
Sandra Oh

Vice Principal Gupta, the queen is coming! While her role in the film was brief, fans will never forget her iconic lines that brought laughs to the masses. Outside of the franchise, Sandra has been a fan-favorite on Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve. Class dismissed!  

In 2003, the Emmy-nominated star married filmmaker Alexander Payne, but the two divorced in late 2006.

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Kris Connor/Getty Images for Utopia
Robert Schwartzman

Fans will remember the actor for his role as Mia's loyal friend Michael Moscovitz both before and after she became a princess. After starring in the Disney film, Robert—who is the younger brother of Jason Schwartzman—became a recording artist and a director. 

Walt Disney Pictures, Getty Images
Erik Von Detten

How can we forget Mia's crush known as Josh Bryant? The actor went on to star in the short-lived sitcom Complete Savages in 2004, reprised his Toy Story role of Sid in all the sequels up to the 2010 film Toy Story 3 and did other voice-over and TV work. He has not been seen on screen since appearing on a 2008 episode of Bones.

He and his wife Angela Von Detten share three kids: daughter Claire (born May 2019) as well as sons Thomas (born March 2021) and Nicholas (born December 2022).

