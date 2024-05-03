How Chris Pine's "Earth-Shattering" Princess Diaries 2 Paycheck Changed His Life

Chris Pine felt like the king of Genovia when he landed a role in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement back in the early aughts.
In fact, the actor—who has since gone on to star in Star Trek and Wonder Woman—said the $65,000 salary he received for playing Anne Hathaway's onscreen love interest in the 2004 film changed his life.
"I was driving on the freeway in my 1972 BMW that I've had since I was 16," Chris recounted in a preview of his appearance on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist published by Today on May 3. "I was on my little Verizon little flip phone and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job. I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You're getting paid $65,000.'"
For Chris, who had only acted in commercials and bit parts at the time, "it was like they had just told me I'd made $50 million.
"It was absolutely Earth-shattering," he continued, explaining that he had an overdraft of $400 in his bank account when he received the call. "I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow."
And even though the paycheck "lasted no time at all" since Chris had to pay back all the rent money he owed his parents, that was the moment he felt like he actually "started working" as professional actor.
"It's a wild film," Chris, now 43, added of his onscreen debut. "I'll never forget that."
Another star who has fond memories of the Disney franchise? Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi in both 2001's The Princess Diaries and its sequel.
Describing Anne as a "lovely young, talented actress," the Mary Poppins alum said in a 2022 Vanity Fair interview that "it was clear" her costar was destined for great things. "She was incredibly talented, her instincts were so true," Julie noted. "She was very, very beautiful and just a lovely human being."
Calling them "great friends," the acting legend added, "It was great fun to watch her growing and learning and I think that I probably was a bit of a mum to her, too."
As for the rest of the cast, keep reading to find out where are they now.
(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)