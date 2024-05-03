How Chris Pine's "Earth-Shattering" Princess Diaries 2 Paycheck Changed His Life

Watch : Chris Pine Reflects on “Earth-Shattering” ‘Princess Diaries 2’ Paycheck

Chris Pine felt like the king of Genovia when he landed a role in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement back in the early aughts.

In fact, the actor—who has since gone on to star in Star Trek and Wonder Woman—said the $65,000 salary he received for playing Anne Hathaway's onscreen love interest in the 2004 film changed his life.

"I was driving on the freeway in my 1972 BMW that I've had since I was 16," Chris recounted in a preview of his appearance on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist published by Today on May 3. "I was on my little Verizon little flip phone and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job. I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You're getting paid $65,000.'"

For Chris, who had only acted in commercials and bit parts at the time, "it was like they had just told me I'd made $50 million.