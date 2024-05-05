How Kristi Yamaguchi’s Trailblazing Win Led to Her Own Barbie Doll

Watch : Kristi Yamaguchi Addresses Intimate Olympic Village Rumors

Kristi Yamaguchi left France with more than just a gold medal.

The figure skater also became the first Asian American woman ever to win at the Winter Olympics. But she didn't step on the ice 32 years ago expecting to make history.

"At 20, it was kind of overwhelming, like, 'Oh, wow, what just happened?'" Kristi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I remember feeling the incredible support and the pride from the Asian American community."

But while the 52-year-old has cemented a prolific legacy in the three decades since that iconic moment, winning gold at the 1992 Winter Olympics remains a moment that stands out—for her and Olympic history. And now it's a moment immortalized forever. Kristi now has her very own Barbie doll—donning her black leotard with dazzling gold accents and her black and red bouquet—as part of Mattel's Inspiring Women series for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.