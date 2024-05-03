Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Peek at Her Twins With Jesse Sullivan

Watch : Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Francesca Farago is sharing her perfect matches with the world.

In fact, the Love Is Blind alum—who is expecting twins with fiancé Jesse Sullivan—is keeping her followers up-to-date on her pregnancy, even taking fans along for her most recent ultrasound.

"Come with us to see our little baby twins," Fracnesca said in a May 1 TikTok. "I still can't believe this is real and this is happening and I literally have twins in my belly."

The 31-year-old shared that because she conceived her twins through IVF, her pregnancy is "double high risk," meaning she needs an ultrasound biweekly.

"Which is great," she gushed. "Because we get to see the babies every two weeks."

In the video, Francesca showed 2D imaging from her ultrasound, giving fans a glimpse of both babies in her stomach.

"Can you see this little baby?" Francesca effused. "It literally has a head, it has legs, it has arms, a heartbeat—it's wiggling around—do you see the little wiggles? Oh, my gosh."