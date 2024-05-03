Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Peek at Her Twins With Jesse Sullivan

Love Is Blind star Francesca Farago shared updates on her and Jesse Sullivan’s twin pregnancy and gave followers a glimpse at a recent ultrasound.

By Olivia Evans May 03, 2024 8:02 PMTags
PregnanciesCelebritiesLove Is Blind
Francesca Farago is sharing her perfect matches with the world. 

In fact, the Love Is Blind alum—who is expecting twins with fiancé Jesse Sullivan—is keeping her followers up-to-date on her pregnancy, even taking fans along for her most recent ultrasound.

"Come with us to see our little baby twins," Fracnesca said in a May 1 TikTok. "I still can't believe this is real and this is happening and I literally have twins in my belly."

The 31-year-old shared that because she conceived her twins through IVF, her pregnancy is "double high risk," meaning she needs an ultrasound biweekly. 

"Which is great," she gushed. "Because we get to see the babies every two weeks."

In the video, Francesca showed 2D imaging from her ultrasound, giving fans a glimpse of both babies in her stomach. 

"Can you see this little baby?" Francesca effused. "It literally has a head, it has legs, it has arms, a heartbeat—it's wiggling around—do you see the little wiggles? Oh, my gosh."

Francesca reeled off logistics, such as needing hospital and midwife recommendations, as she flaunted another 3D scan of her babies. 

"Everything looked good, the twins are doing amazing," Francesca said. "It feels more real every single day that this is happening and we're actually going to have babies soon."

And on top of the incidentals, Francesca is also getting more serious about coming up with names for her little ones. In fact, she even rattled off a shortlist of monikers she liked—which included names like Afternoon, Monday, and November—but haven't quite hit the nose for the expectant couple in another recent video.

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

"I love really, really, really unique names," she teased in a May 1 TikTok. "But I also want the name to be beautiful, strong and pretty in its own right."

Fans will have to wait until Francesca's due date to find out what she and Jesse decide on, but in the meantime keep reading for a look back at their romance. 

Instagram

June 2021: First Meeting

Though Francesca Farago tried her luck with love on a few reality dating shows, including Too Hot to Handle, she met her perfect match in Jesse Sullivan while hosting an event online.

“TikTok hired me to host an event for Pride Month,” Francesca told Elite Daily in 2023. “It was over Zoom. It was a TikTok live event with Willow Smith and the app’s LGBTQ+ Trailblazers. I interviewed three people and Jesse was one of them. We met on Zoom and just fell in love very quickly.”

TikTok

Summer 2022: Social Media Official

And though her time on season one of Netflix’s Perfect Match (which aired in 2023) didn’t work out, Francesca knew that fate had bigger plans in store.

In fact, as the reality star shared in a TikTok, “Literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, 'Hey, are you still single? I'm traumatized and do you want to hang out?'"

And the rest is history. Since then, the pair have shared insight into their romance on social media. “We’re just so in love, and I feel that’s obvious with what we post,” she told Elite Daily. “Some couples share a filtered version of the happy times, but they don’t post anything negative. We actually don’t have any negative times. It’s all positive.”

TikTok

May 2023: Engagement

Two years after they first met, Francesca and Jesse were ecstatic to start a brand new chapter together.

“WE’RE ENGAGED,” Francesca shared in a May 2023 Instagram post, “a glimpse into the most magical night ever, obsessed with our family… what is life!!” Fast forward to early 2024, and the couple made it clear that they were keen on starting a family, even before their nuptials.

"We want a huge wedding, but I think it would be so cute if we had a little baby in our arms or two babies in our arms at the wedding," Francesca exclusively told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the People’s Choice Awards that February. "So, hopefully we can have a baby first and then do the wedding after."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

March 2024: Baby (Soon-to-be) on Board

And as predicted, Francesca and Jesse—who is dad to teenager Arlo from a previous relationship—announced they were expanding their family.

"We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you," Francesca wrote on Instagram March 31. "We've brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn't wait to bring you along for the win. I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there's so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!"

Instagram

As for Jesse, he was more than excited to share the news. "We're pregnant!" the influencer, who came out as transgender in 2019, captioned a clip. "Its been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration. Im so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and heres to more trans joy!"

Francesca Farago/Instagram

April 2024: Double the Love

A week after the pair confirmed Francesca is pregnant, Jesse shared they'll be adding not one but two more members to their family.

"We're having twins," Jesse wrote under his April 7 TikTok. "We know it's early but we're preparing for the best."

