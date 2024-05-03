Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Peek at Her Twins With Jesse Sullivan

Francesca Farago is sharing her perfect matches with the world.
In fact, the Love Is Blind alum—who is expecting twins with fiancé Jesse Sullivan—is keeping her followers up-to-date on her pregnancy, even taking fans along for her most recent ultrasound.
"Come with us to see our little baby twins," Fracnesca said in a May 1 TikTok. "I still can't believe this is real and this is happening and I literally have twins in my belly."
The 31-year-old shared that because she conceived her twins through IVF, her pregnancy is "double high risk," meaning she needs an ultrasound biweekly.
"Which is great," she gushed. "Because we get to see the babies every two weeks."
In the video, Francesca showed 2D imaging from her ultrasound, giving fans a glimpse of both babies in her stomach.
"Can you see this little baby?" Francesca effused. "It literally has a head, it has legs, it has arms, a heartbeat—it's wiggling around—do you see the little wiggles? Oh, my gosh."
Francesca reeled off logistics, such as needing hospital and midwife recommendations, as she flaunted another 3D scan of her babies.
"Everything looked good, the twins are doing amazing," Francesca said. "It feels more real every single day that this is happening and we're actually going to have babies soon."
And on top of the incidentals, Francesca is also getting more serious about coming up with names for her little ones. In fact, she even rattled off a shortlist of monikers she liked—which included names like Afternoon, Monday, and November—but haven't quite hit the nose for the expectant couple in another recent video.
"I love really, really, really unique names," she teased in a May 1 TikTok. "But I also want the name to be beautiful, strong and pretty in its own right."
Fans will have to wait until Francesca's due date to find out what she and Jesse decide on, but in the meantime keep reading for a look back at their romance.