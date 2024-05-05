Stay Bug- & Itch-Free with These Essentials for Inside & Outside Your Home

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Picture it: it's a warm summer night. You sit outside to enjoy a meal in your backyard, when suddenly you hear it. The buzz of an insect around your ear. Soon, you feel the inevitable itch on your skin. You find refuge inside, but a fly has followed you in. There's no escape. If this scenario sounds familiar to you, or you just want to avoid it at all costs, I'm with you. That's why I've put together a list of the best essentials to have on hand, both indoors and outside your home, to keep you bug-free and itch-free. From preventative sprays to patches that can help you after you've been bit, there's something for every kind of bite and insect.
If you want a spray that will keep away bugs, but includes DEET (a strong chemical used in many repellents), then there's a popular option backed by over 9,000 5-star Amazon reviews. And, if you'd like a DEET-free option, I've included ones that have plant-based and chemical-free formulas that are also effective. There's also indoor traps, outdoor zappers, and plug-in traps that can catch flies, gnats, mosquitoes, and more. Plus, sprays to soothe bites, a mesh screen door to keep out unwanted pests, and repellent bracelets.
So, start scrolling and arm yourself with the best essentials to keep your home and backyard bug-free -- and you and your family itch-free. Finally, you can say "bye Felicia" to insects and scratching.
Bell + Howell 2-in-1 Monster Solar Floodlight and Bug Zapper
You don't need pesticides or sprays when you have this bug zapper. You can attach it to a wall or stake it into the ground, and since it's solar powered, there's no batteries or wires needed. It's perfect for backyards, patios, and pools, and it's also motion activated, so it only turns on when bugs are near. They're attracted to the light and buzzed away in the process.
Sawyer Products SP543 Premium Insect Repellent
Non-greasy and fragrance free, Sawyer's insect repellent can offer protection against mosquitoes and ticks for up to 14 hours, and up to 8 hours against flies, gnats, and chiggers. It uses a pump spray, so you get just the right amount on your skin, and it's DEET-free. You can also get it in a lotion or continuous spray, and other sizes of the pump spray.
Safer Home SH502 Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap
Backed by over 16,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this indoor fly trap works in any outlet and doesn't use any pesticides. Just plug it in and the UV light will attract flies, fruit flies, moths, gnats, and more, and catch them on the back of the sticky card. Plus, you can switch out the glue card and reuse the trap whenever you need.
BugMD Starter Kit
Bugs don't stand a chance against this BugMD Starter Kit. It includes a 2-pack of Essential Pest concentrate and a refillable spray bottle for mixing it into (just add water). It's chemical free, plant-based, safe to use around kids and pets, and can protect you from ants, fleas, mosquitoes, roaches, mites, moths, spiders, and more.
BUG BITE THING Suction Tool
With over 52,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Bug Bite Thing is popular for a reason -- it works. By using suction against your bite, it removes insect venom, saliva, and other irritants that are left under your skin. It's kid-friendly and can combat mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice, and more.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch
We all know how great The Mighty Patch is for pimple emergencies -- just look at those 123,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. But did you know they're also great for mosquito bites? If those pesky bugs have already done their work, just pop one of these on it. One reviewer raved, " I am very sensitive to mosquito bites. I tried putting one of these patches on the bite. Within a few minutes, the itch was entirely gone!"
Flux Phenom Easy to Install Magnetic Screen Door
Keep out unwanted bugs with this magnetic screen door. It's easy to install, easy for kids and pets to walk through (the middle seam connects with magnets), but the mesh net makes it hard for insects to make their way inside.
MOSQUITO REPELLENT Golden Hour
Looking for an all-natural mosquito repellent that works for up to 3 hours? Then your search is over. Kinfield (as seen on Shark Tank) uses a unique strain of Indonesian citronella to keep mosquitoes away and keep you smelling great (a mix of citrus and vanilla).
Zevo Flying Insect Killer - Fly, Gnat & Fruit Fly Aerosol Spray (2 Pack)
If you're having a flying bug situation, then you need Zevo's Flying Insect Killer spray. Not only does it target fruit flies, gnats, and regular flies, it's also specifically formulated for drain flies, mosquitoes, and moths. It kills on contact and leaves a scent of mint and rosemary behind.
Cliganic 10-Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Infused with essential essential oils, these mosquito repellent bracelets are an easy way to keep those bugs away for up to 4 hours. They're DEET-free, stretchy, and fit both kids and adults. And, since this 10-pack includes individually wrapped bracelets, they're convenient for travel or passing out to friends in need.
Flowtron Electric Bug Zapper
With a 1-acre killing radius, this electric bug zapper is perfect for dealing with insects in a larger setting. It's weatherproof, so you can leave it outside, just note that it needs to be plugged into an outlet. Then let it do its work -- the UV black light and mosquito attractant lure bugs in and the 5600-volt grid zaps them. One user raved, "I'm thrilled to report that my outdoor experiences have been revolutionized!"
Lemongrass Farms Trek All Natural Insect Repellent
Chemical-free and bio-based, Lemongrass Farms' insect repellent is another solid option when it comes to all-natural sprays. The formula is non-greasy, smells like lemon and mint, and works for up to 45 minutes. And since it's a continuous spray, application is quick and easy.
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap
The KATCHY indoor insect trap comes with over 51,000 5-star Amazon reviews, where users report that it's easy to use and doesn't take up a lot of space. It uses a combination of UV light, fan, and sticky glue board to lure and trap mosquitoes, fruit flies, gnats, and other small bugs in a snap.
OFF! Family Care Insect & Mosquito Repellent, 2-pack
This 2-pack of OFF! insect and mosquito repellent is designed to detract flies, gnats, ticks, chiggers, fleas, and mosquitoes, including ones that might carry the West Nile virus. It's formulated with formulated with 15% DEET and features a continuous spray for a smooth and non-greasy application.
Stem Kills Ants, Roaches And Spiders
Got a problem with ants, roaches, and/or spiders? Then check out this Stem spray. It's plant-based, made of botanical extracts, and can be used both indoors and outside.
YEESHEE Magic Molecule The Solution, 2-pack
If you're dealing with bug bites, sunburn, acne, eczema, and more, you'll need to get this Magic Molecule spray. It's an antimicrobial skin cleanser that includes hypochlorous acid to reduce inflammation and promote healing for damaged skin. Just a spritz and you're good to go.
