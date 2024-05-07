Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Met Gala

See all of the best red carpet looks from the Met Gala 2024 that deserve to be in a museum. From Zendaya to Bad Bunny, these stars went all out for fashion's biggest night.

The 2024 Met Gala was officially in full bloom!

The biggest and brightest stars stepped out in their finest florals for spring—and yes, it was groundbreaking. (See all of the celebrity arrivals here for extra proof.)

After all, this year's May 6 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

That means, the red carpet was blossoming with fantastical designs inspired by plants—just as Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, predicted. He told Vogue the dress code was "very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

Case in point? Zendaya dropped jaws in a black-and-blue striped one-shouldered dress from Maison Margiela. The custom gown was also ornamented with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds. She accessorized with a matching headpiece, razor-thin eyebrows and bold plum-colored lips.

As if that weren't enough, the Euphoria star unexpectedly closed out the red carpet in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a floral bouquet headpiece.

Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

Another OMG moment? Bad Bunny also wowed in a custom navy blue Maison Margiela suit that honored the delicate art of couture, as it featured white stitch marks etched on the blazer and red-lined pants—a practice designers use to mark the fabric before they sew.

He paired the look with a dramatically ruffled headpiece, black leather gloves and black-and-white Oxford shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker and Emma Chamberlain were all standouts this year, too.

But of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2024.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In a 1996 Givenchy gown and wearing an Alexander McQueen hat circa 2007. Styled by Law Roach.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen. Styled by Molly Dickson.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry. Styled by Samantha McMillen.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Karlie Kloss

In custom Swarovski.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier. Styled by Jared Ellner. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela Couture. Styled by Law Roach. Hair by Ursula Stephen.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In Loewe. Styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Demi Moore

In custom Harris Reed. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu. Styled by Molly Dickson.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In custom GAP by Zac Posen. Styled by Wayman + Micah.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In archival Givenchy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tyla

In Balmain.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Venus Williams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Coleman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria. Styled by Wayman + Micah.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Queen Latifah

In Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Alton Mason

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn, Briony Raymond jewelry and wearing a Philip Treacy hat.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hanani Taylor

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jill Kargman

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

LaLa Anthony

In Alexander McQueen. Styled by Elly Karamoh.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Chloë Sevigny

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

