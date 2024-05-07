Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Met Gala

The 2024 Met Gala was officially in full bloom!
The biggest and brightest stars stepped out in their finest florals for spring—and yes, it was groundbreaking. (See all of the celebrity arrivals here for extra proof.)
After all, this year's May 6 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
That means, the red carpet was blossoming with fantastical designs inspired by plants—just as Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, predicted. He told Vogue the dress code was "very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."
Case in point? Zendaya dropped jaws in a black-and-blue striped one-shouldered dress from Maison Margiela. The custom gown was also ornamented with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds. She accessorized with a matching headpiece, razor-thin eyebrows and bold plum-colored lips.
As if that weren't enough, the Euphoria star unexpectedly closed out the red carpet in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a floral bouquet headpiece.
Another OMG moment? Bad Bunny also wowed in a custom navy blue Maison Margiela suit that honored the delicate art of couture, as it featured white stitch marks etched on the blazer and red-lined pants—a practice designers use to mark the fabric before they sew.
He paired the look with a dramatically ruffled headpiece, black leather gloves and black-and-white Oxford shoes.
Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker and Emma Chamberlain were all standouts this year, too.
But of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the best dressed stars at the Met Gala 2024.