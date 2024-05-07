Your Jaw Will Drop Seeing Tyla Get Cut Out of Her Dress at 2024 Met Gala

Tyla made her 2024 Met Gala debut in an epic sand dress. However, her unique look needed to be altered during the May 6 event, in which Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing cut off the bottom.

By Alyssa Morin May 07, 2024 5:23 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetMet GalaViralCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Tyla Slays With a Sand-Inspired Gown and Hourglass Handbag

Tyla's 2024 Met Gala dress almost landed her in hot water.

The "Truth or Dare" singer made an unforgettable entrance at the May 6 event, wearing a skintight strapless gown by Balmain that was literally made of sand—a nod to the sands of time, which fit perfectly with "The Garden of Time" theme.

However, Tyla's one-of-a-kind look proved to be as delicate as the designs displayed in the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." After being carried up the famous Met Gala steps, the musician had to destroy the bottom half of her sand dress. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

In fact, Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself cutting off the floor-length train. The end result? A thigh-high minidress. 

"And what you didn't see," Olivier captioned his May 7 Instagram, "inside the MET."

photos
Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

Earlier in the night, the "Water" singer offered insight into her unique design, which was made out of three types of sand and molded to her body like a plaster of Paris sculpture. She played up the theme further by accessorizing with an hourglass clutch and donning streaks of sand on her body.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

"We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala," Tyla told Vogue. "So, when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy, and I loved it."

Olivier also detailed the inspiration of his creation, telling the magazine it "stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece."

"The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination," he continued, "and I could not be happier with the end result. I could not think of a better woman to wear this look that I feel is a manifestation of imagination, innovation, and the transformative power of art."

Although Tyla made waves at the 2024 Met Gala, she wasn't the only star to hit the red carpet with a mighty splash. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous and fierce looks from fashion's biggest night.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.