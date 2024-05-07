Your Jaw Will Drop Seeing Tyla Get Cut Out of Her Dress at 2024 Met Gala

Tyla's 2024 Met Gala dress almost landed her in hot water.
The "Truth or Dare" singer made an unforgettable entrance at the May 6 event, wearing a skintight strapless gown by Balmain that was literally made of sand—a nod to the sands of time, which fit perfectly with "The Garden of Time" theme.
However, Tyla's one-of-a-kind look proved to be as delicate as the designs displayed in the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." After being carried up the famous Met Gala steps, the musician had to destroy the bottom half of her sand dress. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)
In fact, Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself cutting off the floor-length train. The end result? A thigh-high minidress.
"And what you didn't see," Olivier captioned his May 7 Instagram, "inside the MET."
Earlier in the night, the "Water" singer offered insight into her unique design, which was made out of three types of sand and molded to her body like a plaster of Paris sculpture. She played up the theme further by accessorizing with an hourglass clutch and donning streaks of sand on her body.
"We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala," Tyla told Vogue. "So, when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy, and I loved it."
Olivier also detailed the inspiration of his creation, telling the magazine it "stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece."
"The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination," he continued, "and I could not be happier with the end result. I could not think of a better woman to wear this look that I feel is a manifestation of imagination, innovation, and the transformative power of art."
Although Tyla made waves at the 2024 Met Gala, she wasn't the only star to hit the red carpet with a mighty splash.