Your Jaw Will Drop Seeing Tyla Get Cut Out of Her Dress at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Tyla Slays With a Sand-Inspired Gown and Hourglass Handbag

Tyla's 2024 Met Gala dress almost landed her in hot water.

The "Truth or Dare" singer made an unforgettable entrance at the May 6 event, wearing a skintight strapless gown by Balmain that was literally made of sand—a nod to the sands of time, which fit perfectly with "The Garden of Time" theme.

However, Tyla's one-of-a-kind look proved to be as delicate as the designs displayed in the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." After being carried up the famous Met Gala steps, the musician had to destroy the bottom half of her sand dress. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

In fact, Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing posted a behind-the-scenes video of himself cutting off the floor-length train. The end result? A thigh-high minidress.

"And what you didn't see," Olivier captioned his May 7 Instagram, "inside the MET."