Nordstrom Rack is Heating Up With Swimsuit Deals Starting At $14

If there's one place where you can always find a good deal on top-name brands, it's at Nordstrom Rack. They have everything from makeup and skincare to shoes, fashion, and even home decor. But since we're midway through spring and summer is so close we can taste it, it's imperative to point out that Nordstrom Rack also has carries tons of swimsuits...and they're now on sale. Yup! Right now, you can get up to 60% off swimsuits from top brands, including Good American, Tommy Bahama, DKNY, Lucky Brand, and more. Talk about summer savings!
No seriously, these deals seem to good to be true. For example, you can nab this $128 string bikini from Lucky Brand for just $34.97 or get 50% off this sculpting Good American one-piece, which means you'll get it for $54.97 instead of $120. You'll even find deals under $20, including this one-shoulder one-piece with a retro floral print from Cupshe, which is now only $13.97. We told you these deals were hot, hot, hot. If you're ready to soak up some sun in a brand new swimsuit, head over to Nordstrom Rack for deals of up to 60% off. Keep reading to shop our top picks.
Good American Sculpt One-Piece Swimsuit
This sleek one-piece features a sexy lace-up back which allows you to snatch your waist for a figure-hugging fit. The adjustable straps are a bonus. It's available in two colors and extended sizes.
Maaji Amazonas Mona Reversible Bikini
This colorful hibiscus print bikini is giving us all the tropical vibes. It features an underwire triangle top with high-cut bottoms adorned with a cheeky o-ring. Best of all, it's reversible! Be sure to order a size up since the coverage is pretty minimal.
Cupshe Retro Daisy One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Boasting a Palm Springs inspired retro pattern, this one-shoulder swimsuit has a cutout in the back so you can still show some skin. Plus, it has removable cups for added coverage.
Lucky Brand Reversible Rib Triangle Two-Piece Swimsuit
You can never go wrong with a string bikini like this one. They look good on everybody with fully adjustable tops and bottoms. It's available in seven colors.
DKNY Ruffle Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
This ultra-flattering one-piece features a ruffle trim along the v-shaped neckline and ruching along the bodice. The straps are adjustable so you can achieve the perfect fit. Choose from four colors.
Nicole Miller New York Balconette Two-Piece Swimsuit
This bikini includes an underwire top with adjustable straps and a bow detail along with a low rise bottom, both of which are made of a chic, ribbed material.
Tommy Bahama High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit is the definition of business in the front party in the back. From the front, the high-neck swimsuit looks like a sporty one-piece, but in the back there's a revealing cutout secured with a bow. Choose from five colors.
VYB Textured Two-Piece Swimsuit
This sporty two-piece is made from a textured geometric fabric that's so unique. The set includes high-waisted bottoms and scoop neck racerback top with adjustable straps.
Good American Scuba Show Off One-Piece Swimsuit
Featuring underwire support and a cheeky back cutout, this one-piece swimsuit is designed with lots of compression to hold you and sculpt your body. It comes in three colors and extended sizes.
Maaji Geogame Brenda Splashy Two-Piece Swimsuit
Show some skin in this itty bitty bikini which comes in a multi-colored retro pattern. The triangle top has adjustable straps as to do the string bottoms. Did we mention it's reversible?