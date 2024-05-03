Nordstrom Rack is Heating Up With Swimsuit Deals Starting At $14

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's one place where you can always find a good deal on top-name brands, it's at Nordstrom Rack. They have everything from makeup and skincare to shoes, fashion, and even home decor. But since we're midway through spring and summer is so close we can taste it, it's imperative to point out that Nordstrom Rack also has carries tons of swimsuits...and they're now on sale. Yup! Right now, you can get up to 60% off swimsuits from top brands, including Good American, Tommy Bahama, DKNY, Lucky Brand, and more. Talk about summer savings!

No seriously, these deals seem to good to be true. For example, you can nab this $128 string bikini from Lucky Brand for just $34.97 or get 50% off this sculpting Good American one-piece, which means you'll get it for $54.97 instead of $120. You'll even find deals under $20, including this one-shoulder one-piece with a retro floral print from Cupshe, which is now only $13.97. We told you these deals were hot, hot, hot. If you're ready to soak up some sun in a brand new swimsuit, head over to Nordstrom Rack for deals of up to 60% off. Keep reading to shop our top picks.