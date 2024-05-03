Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Surprising Way She's Confronting Online Trolls

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Spills Updates About 'Girls' Trip 2': "It's Happening!" (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish isn't afraid of calling out her haters—quite literally.

The Girls Trip star revealed she takes matters into her own hands when it comes to trolls, and doesn't just respond to them on the internet. Instead she takes the next step and calls them up.

"I've learned how to find people's information," Tiffany explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published May 2. "Like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99. Sometimes, I get so mad that I'll get they phone number and I'll just call them."

And what's their reaction when they get a call from the comedian?

"They be shocked that I called," she continued. "They'll be like, 'I can't believe you even saw that.' You did a whole video, b---h! You made a full, five-minute video!"

And while the 44-year-old tries to brush off the hate as best she can, she added that sometimes it gets the better of her as she's only "a human being."