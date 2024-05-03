Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Surprising Way She's Confronting Online Trolls

Tiffany Haddish shared the interesting way she deals with online trolls, explaining she will find their information and give them a phone call: "They be shocked that I called."

By Sabba Rahbar May 03, 2024 7:19 PMTags
CelebritiesTiffany Haddish
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Spills Updates About 'Girls' Trip 2': "It's Happening!" (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish isn't afraid of calling out her haters—quite literally.  

The Girls Trip star revealed she takes matters into her own hands when it comes to trolls, and doesn't just respond to them on the internet. Instead she takes the next step and calls them up.

"I've learned how to find people's information," Tiffany explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published May 2. "Like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99. Sometimes, I get so mad that I'll get they phone number and I'll just call them."

And what's their reaction when they get a call from the comedian?

"They be shocked that I called," she continued. "They'll be like, 'I can't believe you even saw that.' You did a whole video, b---h! You made a full, five-minute video!"

And while the 44-year-old tries to brush off the hate as best she can, she added that sometimes it gets the better of her as she's only "a human being."

photos
Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

But overall, Tiffany—who is no stranger to sharing her very candid thoughts about life in Hollywood—tries not to let the critics get to her. In fact, that frame of mind inspired the title of her new book, I Curse You With Joy

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

2

Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Unique Baby Names She Loves

3

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Make Waves on Rare Beach Date

"It was my way of just letting the haters know that you don't bother me," she told E! News at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books last month. "So I curse you with joy while you're trying to curse me with mean words and nasty ideas and horrible thoughts."

"Keep putting my name out there, y'all making my numbers go up," she continued. "You keep talking, you keep commenting, you keep making me relevant. So thank you."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tiffany Haddish Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

2

Pregnant Francesca Farago Shares Unique Baby Names She Loves

3

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Make Waves on Rare Beach Date

4

Why Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

5

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release Date Revealed