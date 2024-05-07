Zendaya's Unexpected Outfit Change at the 2024 Met Gala Will Make You Euphoric

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

Zendaya ended the 2024 Met Gala with a spring awakening.

The Euphoria star showcased not one, but two fantastical ensembles during fashion's biggest night on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, in which she cochaired with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya took the final bow and closed out the red carpet in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown that featured ruffled trim on the neckline and puffed sleeves.

The vintage design—a 1996 Givenchy dress from John Galliano—also included a floor-length train and embroidered corset bodice.

And in true Zendaya fashion, no detail went unnoticed. After all, she paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code was "The Garden of Time," by quite literally wearing a floral bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen circa 2007.

(See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

The 27-year-old also switched up her makeup, swapping out her plum lipstick and pink and red eyeshadow for soft pastels and glowy skin.