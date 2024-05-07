Zendaya's Unexpected Outfit Change at the 2024 Met Gala Will Make You Euphoric

Zendaya made a surprise second appearance at the 2024 Met Gala, as she closed out the red carpet in a dramatic off-the-shoulder gown and bouquet headpiece.

Zendaya ended the 2024 Met Gala with a spring awakening.

The Euphoria star showcased not one, but two fantastical ensembles during fashion's biggest night on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. 

For the event, in which she cochaired with Jennifer LopezBad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya took the final bow and closed out the red carpet in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown that featured ruffled trim on the neckline and puffed sleeves. 

The vintage design—a 1996 Givenchy dress from John Galliano—also included a floor-length train and embroidered corset bodice.

And in true Zendaya fashion, no detail went unnoticed. After all, she paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code was "The Garden of Time," by quite literally wearing a floral bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen circa 2007.

The 27-year-old also switched up her makeup, swapping out her plum lipstick and pink and red eyeshadow for soft pastels and glowy skin.

The Challenger star's second look was a significant departure from her first ensemble. 

Upon her arrival, she opted for an edgy, one-shouldered black-and-blue gown from Maison Margiela that was adorned with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds. She coordinated with a matching fascinator hat, and completed the look with bold makeup.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Although Zendaya certainly aced the Met Gala, she almost didn't have a dress to wear. In fact, the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach revealed it was made in the final hour.

"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" he told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."

Law added, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

It's clear, the dynamic duo brought a fashion wonderland to the red carpet. But Zendaya isn't the only star to make heads turn. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous outfits from the 2024 event.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Awkwafina

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jonathan Bailey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sam Smith

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivier Rousteing

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Paloma Elsesser

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jude Law

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dan Levy

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tessa Thompson

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Karlie Kloss

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Chloe Sevigny

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eiza González

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Cabello

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Carpenter

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Michelle Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

John Shearer/WireImage

Linda Evangelista

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lena Mahfouf

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

