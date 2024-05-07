Zendaya's Unexpected Outfit Change at the 2024 Met Gala Will Make You Euphoric

Zendaya ended the 2024 Met Gala with a spring awakening.
The Euphoria star showcased not one, but two fantastical ensembles during fashion's biggest night on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
For the event, in which she cochaired with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya took the final bow and closed out the red carpet in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown that featured ruffled trim on the neckline and puffed sleeves.
The vintage design—a 1996 Givenchy dress from John Galliano—also included a floor-length train and embroidered corset bodice.
And in true Zendaya fashion, no detail went unnoticed. After all, she paid homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the dress code was "The Garden of Time," by quite literally wearing a floral bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen circa 2007.
The 27-year-old also switched up her makeup, swapping out her plum lipstick and pink and red eyeshadow for soft pastels and glowy skin.
The Challenger star's second look was a significant departure from her first ensemble.
Upon her arrival, she opted for an edgy, one-shouldered black-and-blue gown from Maison Margiela that was adorned with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds. She coordinated with a matching fascinator hat, and completed the look with bold makeup.
Although Zendaya certainly aced the Met Gala, she almost didn't have a dress to wear. In fact, the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach revealed it was made in the final hour.
"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" he told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."
Law added, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."
It's clear, the dynamic duo brought a fashion wonderland to the red carpet. But Zendaya isn't the only star to make heads turn.