Only Zendaya Could Make Thin Eyebrows Trendy at the 2024 Met Gala

When it comes to boundary-pushing fashion, Zendaya's up for the challenge.

The Challengers star proved that she's not afraid to take beauty risks after she wowed at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event—in which she's co-chairing alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth—Zendaya sashayed on the red carpet in a bold Maison Margiela gown that featured a one-shoulder look with black-and-blue stripes etched on the fabric. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, the custom gown was adorned with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds.

But Zendaya's mother nature-inspired design—a perfect nod to "The Garden of Time" dress code—wasn't the only detail worth noting. In fact, she upped the ante by ushering in a new trend: Thin eyebrows.

Plus, red and pink eyeshadow shades were painted all over her lids for a more dramatic effect. She tied it all together with plum-colored lips.