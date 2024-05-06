Only Zendaya Could Make Thin Eyebrows Trendy at the 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya proved she's not afraid to take beauty risks, as she debuted razor-thin eyebrows and an equally bold dress at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

By Alyssa Morin May 06, 2024 10:28 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetBeautyMet GalaMakeupCelebritiesZendayaE! Insider
Watch: What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

When it comes to boundary-pushing fashion, Zendaya's up for the challenge.

The Challengers star proved that she's not afraid to take beauty risks after she wowed at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event—in which she's co-chairing alongside Jennifer LopezBad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth—Zendaya sashayed on the red carpet in a bold Maison Margiela gown that featured a one-shoulder look with black-and-blue stripes etched on the fabric. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, the custom gown was adorned with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds. 

(See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

But Zendaya's mother nature-inspired design—a perfect nod to "The Garden of Time" dress code—wasn't the only detail worth noting. In fact, she upped the ante by ushering in a new trend: Thin eyebrows.

Plus, red and pink eyeshadow shades were painted all over her lids for a more dramatic effect. She tied it all together with plum-colored lips.

photos
Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

The Euphoria star's head-turning look comes just days after her longtime stylist Law Roach revealed her dress wasn't even made yet.

"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" he told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Law added, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."

It's clear, the two created a fashion fantasy on the red carpet. Of course, this event also marks a dream come true for Zendaya, who made her triumphant return to the event after a five-year hiatus.

As she told E! NewsWill Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere April 16, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."

John Shearer/WireImage

Zendaya isn't the only star to drop jaws on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous and fierce looks at the Met Gala 2024.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wisdom Kaye

In Robert Wun.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

In Chloe.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.