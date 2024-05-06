Only Zendaya Could Make Thin Eyebrows Trendy at the 2024 Met Gala

When it comes to boundary-pushing fashion, Zendaya's up for the challenge.
The Challengers star proved that she's not afraid to take beauty risks after she wowed at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
For the event—in which she's co-chairing alongside Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth—Zendaya sashayed on the red carpet in a bold Maison Margiela gown that featured a one-shoulder look with black-and-blue stripes etched on the fabric. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, the custom gown was adorned with grapes, feathers and hummingbirds.
But Zendaya's mother nature-inspired design—a perfect nod to "The Garden of Time" dress code—wasn't the only detail worth noting. In fact, she upped the ante by ushering in a new trend: Thin eyebrows.
Plus, red and pink eyeshadow shades were painted all over her lids for a more dramatic effect. She tied it all together with plum-colored lips.
The Euphoria star's head-turning look comes just days after her longtime stylist Law Roach revealed her dress wasn't even made yet.
"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" he told The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."
Law added, "The dress isn't even made. They won't fit until Saturday."
It's clear, the two created a fashion fantasy on the red carpet. Of course, this event also marks a dream come true for Zendaya, who made her triumphant return to the event after a five-year hiatus.
As she told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Challengers premiere April 16, "It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met."
Zendaya isn't the only star to drop jaws on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous and fierce looks at the Met Gala 2024.