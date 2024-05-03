Exclusive

Nick Viall Shares How He and Natalie Joy Are Stronger Than Ever After Honeymoon Gone Wrong

Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall shared how he and wife Natalie Joy are finding the silver lining through their honeymoon nightmare.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are keeping their love on top. 

After the newlyweds were forced to cut their romantic getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands short due to problems with Natalie's passport, Nick and Natalie are not letting the debacle dampen their honeymoon phase. 

"It was our first test facing adversity as husband and wife," Nick exclusively told E! News. "We were reminded of the importance of focusing on what really matters— having each other's backs and protecting our family."

As the Viall Files host emphasized, "We made one another feel safe in a challenging situation."

Following their April 27 wedding ceremony, Nick and Natalie—along with their 2-month-old daughter River and Natalie's mom—were forced to return to the United States just hours after arriving at their honeymoon destination because of a rip in Natalie's passport.

And while the couple—who detailed the fiasco on a May 2 episode of The Viall Files—had to cut their original plans short, they are gearing up for a do over in the coming weeks—likely in Puerto Rico, Nick shared—and plan to bring River and Natalie's mom again.

"We aren't at the point where we would ever consider leaving her for any period of time," Nick explained. "Thankfully we have Nats' mom to help baby sit. We got her her own room so that she can watch River and give us a chance to have some romantic moments as a couple."

And although they weren't able to enjoy their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos, the couple admitted the situation wasn't as bad as it could've been—as their hotel graciously refunded their initially nonrefundable rooms. Nick and Natalie also felt the ordeal only made them stronger as a couple. 

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lee

"At the end of the day, despite it all, our lasting memory of that whole experience was us being a family," Nick added. "We were all there for each other. Even River was there for us."

And Nick, who admitted he loved being able to call Natalie his "wife" throughout the travel headache, is ready to leave the situation in the rearview and focus on his budding family.  

As he put it, "It's hard to dwell on anything negative for too long when you have an angel in your arms that you get to protect."

For better, or for worse as the vows say. Read on for more on Nick and Natalie's romance. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

April 2024: Tying The Knot

In April 2024, the couple revealed they had officially exchanged nupitials on April 27, 2024. The ceremony was held at Natalie's family farm in Georgia. 

"All I wanted to do was give Natalie the wedding of her dreams," Nick wrote on Instagram at the time. "It turned out to be the wedding of my dreams too."

Nick Viall/Instagram

February 2024: River Rose

The couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, on Feb. 2, 2024—a name taken from Natalie's great grandmother and niece. As the couple wrote on Instagram, "The best part of life starts now."

Instagram / Nick Viall / Natalie Joy
September 2023: It's a Girl!

Nick and Natalie reveal the sex of their baby on Instagram. 

Instagram / Nick Viall
August 2023: Pregnant

The two revealed on Instagram Aug. 8 that they are expecting their first child. The following September, Nick shared pics from a date night, captioning his Instagram post, "Just a couple parents having a night out."

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

L.A. Date Night

The two are seen out together in Los Angeles in May 2023.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP
January 2023: Engaged!

Nick proposed to Natalie Jan. 12. (Pictured: The two enjoying a romantic moment days earlier at the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP, in Los Angeles.)

Frazer Harrison/WireImage
2022 People's Choice Awards

The two show PDA at the E! award show in Santa Monica, Calif. in December 2022.

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images
PDA Alert

Nick kisses Natalie at the Thirst Gala & Legacy Ball in Beverly Hills in October 2022.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
2022 MTV Awards Date

The two appear on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., a year after they made their red carpet debut at the award show.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken
2022 Coachella Fun

The two enjoy a Heineken at the Heineken House at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
2022 Oscars Party Date

The two appear together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 2022 Oscars Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cameo
Super Bowl Party

The two attend the Big Game Watch Party at the Cameo Villa in Beverly Hills in February 2022.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
Homecoming Date

The couple appears at the Homecoming Weekend event hosted by the h.wood Group & REVOLVE in Los Angeles in February 2022.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Romantic Stroll

The two walk together in Los Angeles in August 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

The two appear together at the premiere of Amazon's The Tomorrow War in Los Angeles in June 2021.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
May 2021: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
MTV Awards Date Night

The two were all smiles at the event.

Natalie Joy/Instagram
January 2021: Instagram Official

Natalie makes their relationship Instagram official when she shares a video showing her crashing Nick's virtual reality session.

