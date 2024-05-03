Nick Viall Shares How He and Natalie Joy Are Stronger Than Ever After Honeymoon Gone Wrong

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are keeping their love on top.
After the newlyweds were forced to cut their romantic getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands short due to problems with Natalie's passport, Nick and Natalie are not letting the debacle dampen their honeymoon phase.
"It was our first test facing adversity as husband and wife," Nick exclusively told E! News. "We were reminded of the importance of focusing on what really matters— having each other's backs and protecting our family."
As the Viall Files host emphasized, "We made one another feel safe in a challenging situation."
Following their April 27 wedding ceremony, Nick and Natalie—along with their 2-month-old daughter River and Natalie's mom—were forced to return to the United States just hours after arriving at their honeymoon destination because of a rip in Natalie's passport.
And while the couple—who detailed the fiasco on a May 2 episode of The Viall Files—had to cut their original plans short, they are gearing up for a do over in the coming weeks—likely in Puerto Rico, Nick shared—and plan to bring River and Natalie's mom again.
"We aren't at the point where we would ever consider leaving her for any period of time," Nick explained. "Thankfully we have Nats' mom to help baby sit. We got her her own room so that she can watch River and give us a chance to have some romantic moments as a couple."
And although they weren't able to enjoy their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos, the couple admitted the situation wasn't as bad as it could've been—as their hotel graciously refunded their initially nonrefundable rooms. Nick and Natalie also felt the ordeal only made them stronger as a couple.
"At the end of the day, despite it all, our lasting memory of that whole experience was us being a family," Nick added. "We were all there for each other. Even River was there for us."
And Nick, who admitted he loved being able to call Natalie his "wife" throughout the travel headache, is ready to leave the situation in the rearview and focus on his budding family.
As he put it, "It's hard to dwell on anything negative for too long when you have an angel in your arms that you get to protect."
For better, or for worse as the vows say. Read on for more on Nick and Natalie's romance.