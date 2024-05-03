Nick Viall Shares How He and Natalie Joy Are Stronger Than Ever After Honeymoon Gone Wrong

Watch : Why Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Canceled Their “Nightmare” Honeymoon

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are keeping their love on top.

After the newlyweds were forced to cut their romantic getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands short due to problems with Natalie's passport, Nick and Natalie are not letting the debacle dampen their honeymoon phase.

"It was our first test facing adversity as husband and wife," Nick exclusively told E! News. "We were reminded of the importance of focusing on what really matters— having each other's backs and protecting our family."

As the Viall Files host emphasized, "We made one another feel safe in a challenging situation."

Following their April 27 wedding ceremony, Nick and Natalie—along with their 2-month-old daughter River and Natalie's mom—were forced to return to the United States just hours after arriving at their honeymoon destination because of a rip in Natalie's passport.

And while the couple—who detailed the fiasco on a May 2 episode of The Viall Files—had to cut their original plans short, they are gearing up for a do over in the coming weeks—likely in Puerto Rico, Nick shared—and plan to bring River and Natalie's mom again.