Clay Aiken Gives Rare Update on His Teen Son, Whose Idol Connections Will Surprise You

Will Clay Aiken's son be a future American Idol contestant?

Well, as the "Invisible" singer recently explained, his and friend Jaymes Foster's 15-year-old son Parker used to sing "all the time," but he's not currently looking to get into the music business.

"He's chosen a different path," Clay told E! News in a joint interview with fellow Idol alum Ruben Studdard. "He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I'm excited for him."

But, if Parker ever changes his mind, he has a few powerhouse artists to turn to for advice.

"My son's got a lot of not only music, but Idol in his veins," Clay noted. "His uncle is David Foster, the producer. So his aunt is Katharine McPhee."

Katharine and David, who wed in 2019, first met more than a decade earlier during the fifth season of Idol, when the latter served as the runner-up's mentor.