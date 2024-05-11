Clay Aiken Gives Rare Update on His Teen Son, Whose Idol Connections Will Surprise You

Will Clay Aiken's son be a future American Idol contestant?
Well, as the "Invisible" singer recently explained, his and friend Jaymes Foster's 15-year-old son Parker used to sing "all the time," but he's not currently looking to get into the music business.
"He's chosen a different path," Clay told E! News in a joint interview with fellow Idol alum Ruben Studdard. "He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I'm excited for him."
But, if Parker ever changes his mind, he has a few powerhouse artists to turn to for advice.
"My son's got a lot of not only music, but Idol in his veins," Clay noted. "His uncle is David Foster, the producer. So his aunt is Katharine McPhee."
Katharine and David, who wed in 2019, first met more than a decade earlier during the fifth season of Idol, when the latter served as the runner-up's mentor.
"So Parker has got a dad and an aunt, and with Ruben an uncle who all were on American Idol," Clay continued. "But he wanted to do something else. Had he wanted to sign up? Sure. I mean, I think that's what you're supposed to do is support whatever they want to do."
"I think you have to do your best not to make plans for them," he added, "because they will always do something different."
As for Ruben, his 3-year-old son Olivier is ready to take on the music industry.
"I feel like he's already making a path towards become becoming a singer," the Idol winner—who also shares daughter Henri, 2 months, with wife Kristin Moore-Studdard—said. "Because he's always, always, always singing something. If that's his choice, I will support it."
In the meantime, the duo's kids can re-watch their performances on Idol or, more recently, The Masked Singer.
That's right, the friends were unmasked as the Beets during the May 1 episode of the Fox show.
