TikToker Isis Navarro Reyes Arrested After Allegedly Selling Misbranded Ozempic

Watch : Rebel Wilson Reveals She Tried Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'Those Drugs Can Be Good'

In the ongoing Ozempic craze, one woman's alleged actions may have had dangerous effects.

Isis Navarro Reyes, a TikToker and New York state resident, was arrested on May 1 for allegedly using social media to illegally promote and sell misbranded Ozempic—the type two diabetes drug often used for weight loss—as well as Mesofrance and Axcion products per a statement from the Southern District of New York's Attorney's Office.

E! News has reached out to Reyes' attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.

According to the statement from authorities, between November 2022 and January 2024 Reyes "marketed, advertised, and sold various misbranded weight loss drugs that require a prescription" which she acquired from Central and South America.

In about December 2023, per the attorney's office, a law enforcement officer working in an undercover capacity communicated with Reyes, 36, and eventually purchased what was advertised as Ozempic from her without being asked to provide a prescription. The labeling on the medication was reportedly all in Spanish, in violation of FDA regulations.