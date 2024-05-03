Jessie James Decker Shares Postpartum Body Struggles After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Watch : Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker is learning to embrace every stage of her postpartum journey.

But she admitted it hasn't been easy this time around. Just three months after welcoming her and husband Eric Decker's fourth child, a baby boy named Denver, the country singer opened up about her body image struggles.

"I'll be honest I really didn't wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos," she wrote in a May 2 Instagram, as she modeled a bright orange bikini from her fashion line, "because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time."

The mom to Vivianne, 9, Eric, 8, and Forrest, 5 noted that since she's breastfeeding baby Denver, her body is holding "onto as much weight as possible." And although she acknowledged this factor, she has still felt the need to bounce back.

"It's easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others," she expressed. "The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."