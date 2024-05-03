Jessie James Decker Shares Postpartum Body Struggles After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker is learning to embrace every stage of her postpartum journey.
But she admitted it hasn't been easy this time around. Just three months after welcoming her and husband Eric Decker's fourth child, a baby boy named Denver, the country singer opened up about her body image struggles.
"I'll be honest I really didn't wanna post any of these kittenish swim photos," she wrote in a May 2 Instagram, as she modeled a bright orange bikini from her fashion line, "because I weigh 30 pounds more right now than I did last year this time."
The mom to Vivianne, 9, Eric, 8, and Forrest, 5 noted that since she's breastfeeding baby Denver, her body is holding "onto as much weight as possible." And although she acknowledged this factor, she has still felt the need to bounce back.
"It's easy to compare on here and wonder why my body likes to hold on to it more than others," she expressed. "The pressure we put on our self is not realistic."
The 36-year-old continued, "So this is a reminder to myself and to you: Be kind to yourself. Give yourself grace. We are healing after growing a human being for nine months. Focus on that sweet new baby because that's what it's all about."
The "I Look So Good" singer ended her post with a final message of encouragement. "Plenty of time to 'get back' when it's time," she said. "You're doing great and you got this girl! We are in this together."
This isn't the first time Jessie has spoken candidly about her body image. Just two years ago, she detailed the pressure she faced to maintain her appearance.
"I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time, it would hide my internal struggles," she explained on Instagram in June 2022. "I've been battling some body image issues and when I really think about it, I probably always have."
She added, "I have such a beautiful life and so many blessings, but I still have struggles and need to sit back and work on my mental health."
While Jessie noted she rarely shares this side of herself, she hoped her story resonated with others.
"I think being open and honest will also help me heal through this," she said. "I know I'm not alone. And I wanted you to know you're not alone too."
